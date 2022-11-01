ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algonac, MI

1 dead, 2 injured in late night boat crash on St. Clair River

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (WWJ) - Three men aboard a vessel on the St. Clair River were injured, with one pronounced dead at the scene, after their boat crashed in the waters near Algonac on Saturday night.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the trio were coming back from fishing around 10:30 p.m. when the 18-foot 2009 Lund boat struck a post.

The crash injured the driver, a 67-year-old man from Algonac, and a 66-year-old Ira Twp. man.

The third passenger, a 66-year-old Ira Twp. resident, was said to have sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

At this time, alcohol does not appear to be a factor, but an investigation into the crash remains under investigation by the St. Clair County Detective Bureau and Marine Patrol.

