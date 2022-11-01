ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Owen To Host Annual Hometown Fundraiser

By Randy Carroll
 5 days ago

Jake Owen will host his annual benefit performance, The Flamingo Jam, in his hometown of Vero Beach, FL, on December 3rd. Randy Owen, Tracy Lawrence, and Travis Denning will join him at Corporate Air. Owen took to social media to announce the fundraiser. “Our foundation is one of the most rewarding things I've been a part of, and this event is a big part of our efforts to support those who need it most. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, we're more committed than ever to giving back to the state that raised me and helping out in any way we can. I can't wait to see our community show up and make a difference.” How do you plan on making a difference this holiday season?

