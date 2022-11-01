ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

The Jewish Press

Herzog Calms Biden Administration Fear Over Possible Netanyahu Election Win

Officials in the Biden Administration expressed concern this week over the possibility that next month’s Israeli election could see Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu return to office. The officials were particularly concerned about the possibility that Religious Zionism chairperson and MK Bezalel Smotrich and his faction...
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
thecomeback.com

Shocking Herschel Walker poll released days before election

Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee of Georgia, is currently in a tight race with Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock. The race could ultimately decide which political party controls the country’s most powerful legislative chamber following next week’s election. Allegations of financing two abortions for as many women...
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
iheart.com

Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden​​

GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
Newsweek

Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid

Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
Vox

Joe Biden just signed an international climate treaty. And Mitch McConnell voted for it.

President Joe Biden signed a bona fide international climate treaty on Wednesday, one that was ratified in the Senate with bipartisan support in a 69-27 vote. Twenty-one Republicans supported ratification in September, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Wait, what?. It’s stunning that any measure, let alone a global environmental agreement,...
NBC News

