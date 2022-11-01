Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Herzog Calms Biden Administration Fear Over Possible Netanyahu Election Win
Officials in the Biden Administration expressed concern this week over the possibility that next month’s Israeli election could see Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu return to office. The officials were particularly concerned about the possibility that Religious Zionism chairperson and MK Bezalel Smotrich and his faction...
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
How Kamala Harris' Approval Ratings Stand 4 Weeks Before Midterms
The most-recent results of a poll tracker show 52.4 percent of Americans disapprove of the vice president's performance, while only 37.6 percent approve.
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
Federal judge finds that Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in Georgia while trying to overturn the 2020 election results
A federal judge said Wednesday Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Trump knew the fraud figures were wrong but touted them in court and publicly, the judge said. This came in a ruling saying a GOP lawyer must give his communications to the Capitol-riot panel.
MSNBC
This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee
The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
thecomeback.com
Shocking Herschel Walker poll released days before election
Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee of Georgia, is currently in a tight race with Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock. The race could ultimately decide which political party controls the country’s most powerful legislative chamber following next week’s election. Allegations of financing two abortions for as many women...
nationalinterest.org
Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria
The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
iheart.com
Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden
GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
‘Let's not pretend’ that Republicans and Democrats share equal blame for election denial, DCCC chair says
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney pushed back on the idea Sunday that Democrats share equal blame with Republicans for widespread election denial, and said members of his party “always have, always will” accept the outcome of elections. “Let’s not pretend for a minute that both sides have the same...
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
Russian Lawmaker Who Criticized Vladimir Putin's War In Ukraine Left Comatose After Incident Inside Parliament Building
A Russian lawmaker and alleged Vladimir Putin loyalist was left in a coma after suffering a series of mysterious head injuries in a parliament building, RadarOnline.com has learned. 71-year-old Anatoly Karpov was hospitalized late Saturday night after allegedly “suffering a fall.” He now reportedly resides in the neurology ward of...
Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid
Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
Washington Examiner
Trump attorneys thought Clarence Thomas was 'only chance' to block certification of 2020 election: Report
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys thought Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas would be their "only chance" at thwarting President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election, according to emails from Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro. “We want to frame things so that Thomas could be the one to issue some sort...
Vox
Joe Biden just signed an international climate treaty. And Mitch McConnell voted for it.
President Joe Biden signed a bona fide international climate treaty on Wednesday, one that was ratified in the Senate with bipartisan support in a 69-27 vote. Twenty-one Republicans supported ratification in September, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Wait, what?. It’s stunning that any measure, let alone a global environmental agreement,...
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
