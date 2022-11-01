ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Morristown Minute

The Most Dangerous Highways in the U.S.

I-95 Led the Nation in Most Fatal Accidents.Morristown Minute. 2022 is on track to see the highest U.S. fatality rate for motor vehicle accidents since 2007. As many Morristown residents prepare to hit the road this holiday season, Morristown Minute compiled research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the most dangerous highways in the United States based on fatalities per 100 vehicle miles traveled.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Terry Mansfield

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities

New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ is moving, but where? And who’s moving to NJ?

It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
FLORIDA STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues

DEAL, NJ – The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an imminent warning to synagogues in the New York and New Jersey area on Friday warning of a possible credible threat. Hours later, that threat was rescinded and the FBI said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The FBI announced that a New Jersey man was taken into custody and that he was a lone actor in the threat. According to officials, the man holds “radical extremist views”. “He no longer poses a threat to the community at this time,” James E. Dennehy during a call with regional leaders. The post New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Worst City In New York State

US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Hazmat incident at Lehigh Valley school sends 39 to hospital

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa (CBS) -- In Northampton County on Friday, 39 people were sent to the hospital at Lehigh Valley Academy Charter School. The seventh through 12th grade building was evacuated and school was dismissed early. A fire department and hazmat team checked the buildings and say they didn't find any gas, oxygen, or carbon monoxide levels out of normal range.Most of those who were hospitalized have been released.Air quality specialists are being brought in to further evaluate.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
