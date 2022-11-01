Read full article on original website
N.J. reports 1,546 COVID cases, 7 deaths. High community levels now in 2 counties.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,546 COVID-19 cases and seven confirmed deaths on Friday as the CDC upgraded the community levels of coronavirus to “high” for two counties. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive cases is 1,335 — a 1% increase from a week ago and...
The Most Dangerous Highways in the U.S.
I-95 Led the Nation in Most Fatal Accidents.Morristown Minute. 2022 is on track to see the highest U.S. fatality rate for motor vehicle accidents since 2007. As many Morristown residents prepare to hit the road this holiday season, Morristown Minute compiled research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the most dangerous highways in the United States based on fatalities per 100 vehicle miles traveled.
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities
New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
NJ is moving, but where? And who’s moving to NJ?
It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
New ‘sharing of germs’ post-pandemic may be causing surge in respiratory viruses among youth, experts say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A surge in respiratory illnesses many are calling part of a “tripledemic,’' as it coincides with an expected jump in cold-weather flu and coronavirus (COVID) cases, has kids pouring into doctor’s offices and clinics across the New York metropolitan area, coughing, wheezing and congested.
Are you surrounded by Democrats or Republicans? How N.J. breaks red and blue in all 21 counties.
The subtle trend continues. Yes, New Jersey Democrats can boast about having a million more registered voters in their party compared to Republicans (2,524,019 vs. 1,520,511), according to the October statistics from the state’s Division of Elections. But Republicans continue to add small but steady numbers of registered voters...
Behind-the-scenes look at New York hospital battling RSV surge
The demand for pediatric beds is increasing as children have been battling respiratory infections across the country -- including in the Tri-State.
Fugitive wanted in 19-year-old N.J. killing arrested in Central America
A fugitive wanted for the 2003 murder of a woman with whom he shared a Plainfield apartment, was arrested earlier this year in Central America and extradited back to New Jersey early Friday morning, authorities said. On July 23, 2003, officers from the Plainfield Police Department were called to to...
New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues
DEAL, NJ – The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an imminent warning to synagogues in the New York and New Jersey area on Friday warning of a possible credible threat. Hours later, that threat was rescinded and the FBI said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The FBI announced that a New Jersey man was taken into custody and that he was a lone actor in the threat. According to officials, the man holds “radical extremist views”. “He no longer poses a threat to the community at this time,” James E. Dennehy during a call with regional leaders. The post New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues appeared first on Shore News Network.
FBI locates suspect who made ‘credible’ threat against N.J. synagogues. Man reportedly held ‘extremist’ views.
Federal law enforcement officials say the individual who made “broad threats” against New Jersey synagogues — prompting the FBI’s Newark field office on Thursday to issue a rare public alert urging caution at temples around the state — “no longer poses a danger to the community.”
This Is The Worst City In New York State
US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
FBI issues warning of ‘broad threat’ to New Jersey synagogues
NEWARK, N.J. — Officials with the FBI’s field office in Newark said on Thursday that it had received “credible information” about a “broad threat” to synagogues in New Jersey. In a tweet Thursday afternoon, the FBI asked synagogue officials to “take all security precautions”...
NBC Philadelphia
FBI Warns of Threat to New Jersey Synagogues, Citing ‘Credible Information'
The FBI's Newark office issued a stark warning Thursday as it announced it had received "credible information" about a nonspecific but widescale threat to synagogues in New Jersey. The FBI described the threat, shared by the bureau's Newark office on Twitter around 3 p.m., as "broad." However, a senior law...
N.J. residents could get unemployment benefits more quickly under law Murphy just signed
Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law designed to help out-of-work New Jerseyans get unemployment benefits more quickly in the wake of repeated criticism the state’s system doled out payments too slowly during the coronavirus pandemic. But the measure won’t go into effect for nine months.
Storms mean New Jersey residents need to build 'in a way that's more resilient'
(The Center Square) – The head of an environmental awareness group said his organization supports the governor’s efforts to protect against climate threats through the adoption of an Inland Flood Protection Rule. Gov. Phil Murphy and Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette announced the rule proposal late...
Paterson Gangsters Acted As Middlemen In Gun Trafficking Ring That Brought Firearms To NJ: AG
Nine members of a Paterson gun trafficking ring were among 15 people indicted on various charges for their roles in bringing more than 120 firearms from South Carolina to New Jersey, state officials announced. The investigation dismantled the criminal enterprise, took 12 guns off the street — including an assault...
Goodfellas, money, drugs and a near suicide: The N.J. horse racing comeback story nobody would’ve bet on
This is a racetrack story — not a “Mom and Pop do the Derby” story or the kind of ruffles and flourishes that always follow the coronation of a Triple Crown winner. You’ve probably heard most of those. Happy endings are what keeps the media writing about horses, trainers and jockeys.
Powerball lottery: Did you win Saturday’s $1.6 billion Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/5/2022)
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s record lottery drawing — the largest in U.S lottery history — has soared to an estimated $1.6 billion with a cash option of $782.4 million. The winning numbers drawn were: 69, 53, 45, 56, 28. Powerball was 20 and the PowerPlay was...
Hazmat incident at Lehigh Valley school sends 39 to hospital
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa (CBS) -- In Northampton County on Friday, 39 people were sent to the hospital at Lehigh Valley Academy Charter School. The seventh through 12th grade building was evacuated and school was dismissed early. A fire department and hazmat team checked the buildings and say they didn't find any gas, oxygen, or carbon monoxide levels out of normal range.Most of those who were hospitalized have been released.Air quality specialists are being brought in to further evaluate.
Bill Clinton slams Republicans for ‘destructive, divisive misconduct’ at N.J. campaign stop for Gottheimer
Visiting New Jersey to campaign for his one-time speechwriter, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, and other fellow Democrats before Tuesday’s midterm elections, former President Bill Clinton on Saturday argued many Republicans these days ”aren‘t doing the right thing because they’ve been rewarded for doing the wrong thing.”
