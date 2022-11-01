Read full article on original website
Even Meat Lovers Go Vegan At Veggie HeavenOssiana TepfenhartMontclair, NJ
The Most Dangerous Highways in the U.S.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Medicare for Morristown Residents, ExplainedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
CR 527/Main Street Closed for Railroad Crossing RepairsMorristown MinuteBound Brook, NJ
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
One of the oldest bridges in the country is in Somerset County, NJ
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
Newark mayor: Critics wrong about dearth of cop-shooter info | Letters
The nj.com and Star-Ledger article “A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?” criticizes our top law enforcement officials and myself for not sharing information sooner on the recent shooting incident that left two Newark police officers wounded. The...
PETA bringing vegan message to Easton’s Bacon Fest
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is visiting Easton’s Bacon Fest this weekend with a message to put down the meat and go vegan. The group is bringing a mobile ad, featuring two piglets and the words “Don’t kill love/ Go vegan” to the popular festival that features all things bacon.
Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons take flight in N.J
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No — actually, it’s a 37-foot-tall inflatable Minion in the sky. The mischievous Minion Stuart from the blockbuster comedy, “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” was one of five new balloons that took to the skies for Macy’s Balloonfest at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford on Saturday, in preparation for the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Jersey City councilman challenges assemblyman to 5K race, and extends offer to every Hudson pol
Hudson County elected officials better get into shape. And fast. Jersey City Councilman Frank Gilmore has challenged 31st District Assemblyman Will Sampson IV of Bayonne to a 5K race and he’s coming for them next. The first-year Bergen-Lafayette councilman, in a video taken outside of 33-year-old Sampson’s office Sunday,...
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
Man in ‘Where is Nancy?’ T-shirt, posing with skeleton, is N.J. school board candidate
A candidate running for a school board seat in Hunterdon County, pictured in a photo on social media, said he wore a T-shirt on Saturday saying “Where is Nancy?” for a Halloween party that had a theme of “scary costumes.”. Tom Gregor, who is running unopposed for...
Hollywood on the East Coast
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; big winners in NJ, Philadelphia
Powerball Winners: While nobody won the jackpot, there were big winners in Philadelphia and New Jersey.
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 1, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mary T. Brennan of Eltingville passed away on Oct. 28, 2022. Beloved wife of the late James. Devoted mother of Theresa Ducey, Eileen Capella and Marie Torre. She is also survived by her five grandchildren. For the full obit, click here.
Bear found napping in a tree in Carteret, NJ
CARTERET — A black bear was tranquilized and relocated to a state park on Wednesday, after strolling along a main roadway and taking a nap in a tree. "Never ever have we ever had a wild black bear visit the borough," Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman said on Facebook. According...
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ
Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
NJ girl was 12-years-old and pregnant when she went missing
It's been almost 26 years since a pregnant 12-year-old Celina Mays said "goodnight" to her family and then vanished. Willingboro, New Jersey police are still hoping for tips that could lead them to her whereabouts. It was Dec. 16, 1996, when after attending church with her loved ones, Celina Mays...
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized
Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
Fugitive wanted in 19-year-old N.J. killing arrested in Central America
A fugitive wanted for the 2003 murder of a woman with whom he shared a Plainfield apartment, was arrested earlier this year in Central America and extradited back to New Jersey early Friday morning, authorities said. On July 23, 2003, officers from the Plainfield Police Department were called to to...
New Yorkers at Halloween parade mock Mayor Adams, President Biden: 'Don’t care about anybody’s rights'
New York City held its 49th annual Halloween Parade, with hundreds of thousands of spectators, and a handful of costumed revelers who took aim at President Biden and Mayor Eric Adams.
250-pound bear found stuck in tree in New Jersey
A 250-pound female bear was spotted stuck in Carteret, New Jersey on Wednesday.
Bon Jovi Guest Stars At Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser In Ocean County
TOMS RIVER – A fiery competition between almost a dozen first responder teams left crowds of people licking their lips as taste-testers in JBJ Soul Kitchen’s 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off. Guests began lining up outside the fence of the Hooper Avenue location as early as 9 a.m. and...
