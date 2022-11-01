ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Christine Tatum

Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Ole Miss Alumni Association Welcomes 2022-23 Officers

The Ole Miss Alumni Association announced elected officers for 2022-23 at its annual meeting Oct. 1 as part of Homecoming activities at the University of Mississippi. Bill Reed (BA 72, JD 77), of Jackson, senior counsel in the law firm Baker Donelson, was named president, a one-year term that changes each Homecoming.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Aldermen Extend Outdoor Dining Permits Through 2025

What started out as a way to help local restaurants thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic has become a permanent part of the Square’s landscape. As restaurants were allowed to reopen during the pandemic, restrictions were still in place that required tables to be spaced apart, leaving some restaurants with little room for diners. The city of Oxford allowed restaurants to put up temporary outdoor dining to accommodate more diners safely.
OXFORD, MS
New Street Names for Homes Annexed into Oxford Area Now in Effect

About 800 Oxford residents now have brand new addresses. In 2019, after the city’s annexation of about 12 square miles, the city began working to assign street names instead of County Road numbers for both public and private streets that were annexed into the city. “We were delayed due...
OXFORD, MS
UM Welcomes 13 Stamps Scholars for 2022

With plans to travel the world, research health disparities and grow a nonprofit organization, incoming freshman Dymond Mitchell is thankful to be named one of 13 new Stamps scholars at the University of Mississippi. “This is so much more than a scholarship to me,” Mitchell said. “It will allow me...
OXFORD, MS
Ole Miss’ Judkins Named Semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been selected as a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Thursday. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.
OXFORD, MS
Davion’s Den

The Rebels head into the bye week with an 8-1 record, earning a well-deserved rest before facing a big opponent in the Alabama Crimson Tide. Winning this game would be a program booster and get the Rebels one step closer to making the college football playoffs. Last week Ole Miss...
OXFORD, MS

