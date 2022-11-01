Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Christine Tatum
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Alumni Association Welcomes 2022-23 Officers
The Ole Miss Alumni Association announced elected officers for 2022-23 at its annual meeting Oct. 1 as part of Homecoming activities at the University of Mississippi. Bill Reed (BA 72, JD 77), of Jackson, senior counsel in the law firm Baker Donelson, was named president, a one-year term that changes each Homecoming.
hottytoddy.com
High School Juniors Invited to Participate in Distinguished Young Women Program
Distinguished Young Women of Lafayette County invites young women in their junior year of high school to apply to participate in the local scholarship program. The program will be held on Jan. 21 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts in Oxford. DYW is a national scholarship...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Aldermen Extend Outdoor Dining Permits Through 2025
What started out as a way to help local restaurants thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic has become a permanent part of the Square’s landscape. As restaurants were allowed to reopen during the pandemic, restrictions were still in place that required tables to be spaced apart, leaving some restaurants with little room for diners. The city of Oxford allowed restaurants to put up temporary outdoor dining to accommodate more diners safely.
localmemphis.com
Ransom: When will the bickering between Halbert and county government end?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County commissioners all but demanded Wanda Halbert open a new clerk's office on Riverdale Road Monday to help relieve some of the unforgivable long wait times car owners have been enduring all year. They even passed a resolution earlier...
hottytoddy.com
New Street Names for Homes Annexed into Oxford Area Now in Effect
About 800 Oxford residents now have brand new addresses. In 2019, after the city’s annexation of about 12 square miles, the city began working to assign street names instead of County Road numbers for both public and private streets that were annexed into the city. “We were delayed due...
hottytoddy.com
UM Welcomes 13 Stamps Scholars for 2022
With plans to travel the world, research health disparities and grow a nonprofit organization, incoming freshman Dymond Mitchell is thankful to be named one of 13 new Stamps scholars at the University of Mississippi. “This is so much more than a scholarship to me,” Mitchell said. “It will allow me...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss’ Judkins Named Semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been selected as a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Thursday. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss’ Lithen and Junk End Fall Season at ITA National Fall Championships
The Ole Miss men’s tennis duo of John Hallquist Lithen and Simon Junk wrapped up their time at the ITA National Fall Championships on Thursday, as the pair made it as far as the Round of 32 before seeing their fall seasons come to a close. Following a stellar...
hottytoddy.com
Davion’s Den
The Rebels head into the bye week with an 8-1 record, earning a well-deserved rest before facing a big opponent in the Alabama Crimson Tide. Winning this game would be a program booster and get the Rebels one step closer to making the college football playoffs. Last week Ole Miss...
