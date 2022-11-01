Read full article on original website
A cinema turns into a symphony hall
This is Ostrava, the eastern Czech town where Leos Janacek died. The main concert hall – Dum Kultury Mesta Ostrava – is shut for three years of much-needed refurbishment. But the orchestra has moved into a disused cinema and turned it into a place of wonder. Exclusive to...
Canadian pianist, 17, is Geneva winner
The Canadian pianist Kevin Chen, 17, won first Prize of the 76th Concours de Genève. Sergey Belyavsky (Russia, 28) came second. The jury was chaired by Janina Fialkowska, who is a fellow-Canadian. Chen, who is from Calgary, also won several subsidiary prizes. Janina writes: ‘Canada is on a roll!...
Breaking: English National Opera is dropped by Arts Council England
English National Opera is the major casualty in ACE’s new funding round. It has been dropped from the National Portfolio following years of under-performance, resulting in its present part-time status. Other London casualties include the Donmar Warehouse and Hampstead Theatre. The consequences will be catastrophic. Stay tuned for reactions.
School of Music appoints Artist Activist in Residence
Longy School of Music of Bard College has named acclaimed composer, musician, educator, and activist Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR) as the school’s first-ever Artist Activist-in-Residence. DBR brings over two decades of experience as a musician and activist to the yearlong position. Renowned for chamber, orchestral, and operatic compositions that...
Five stars for a Polish genius
While Karol Szymanowski is unlikely ever to be voted into the Classic FM Hall of Fame, his stock has risen steadily in the present century, so much so that he can almost be counted now as mainstream. This was never the case in his lifetime, when he suffered the dual disability for a composer of being Polish and gay. On the first count he was compared unfavourably to Chopin, on the second disparagingly to Tchaikovsky. Always his own man, Szymanowski sounds like no other…
Chineke’s a rare winner in Arts Council funding round
Chi-chi Nwanoku’s diversity orchestra Chineke! has been added to the National FundingPortfolio with £700,000 a year. They have managed pretty well without for the past five years, but the ACE could hardly turn them down when the application came in. Opera UpClose, London based, has also been recognised....
Vienna blows 20 million on Johann Strauss fest
The city of Vienna has allocated 20 million Euros to a bicentenary 2025 festival of the music of the younger Johann Strauss. There’s not much more to say, except that former Theater-an-der-Wien director Roland Geyer has been engaged as artistic director. ‘Und so the message of joie de vivre...
Opera tonight- double Janacek from Brno
Can the darkest moments of life also lift our souls? Drawing on his own experience in a Siberian prison in the company of misfits, murderers and thieves, Dostoevsky was inspired to write his novel Notes from a Dead House, telling his brother at the time: ‘Believe me, there were among them deep, strong, beautiful natures, and it often gave me great joy to find gold under a rough exterior.’
Gazprom orchestra goes to Baden-Baden
The controversial Greek-Russian conductor Teodor Currentzis is taking his Putin-backed MusicAeterna orchestra to plutocratic Baden-Baden next week to perform the Verdi Requiem. Baden-Baden’s intendant Benedict Stampa says: ‘In the past few weeks it has become apparent that the originally planned performances of “Tristan” could no longer have taken place as planned because not all the planned soloists were available. We then looked for an equivalent alternative with Teodor Currentzis and his ensemble as well as another organizer and, in view of the current situation in Ukraine, we came to the conclusion that we shouldn’t choose another opera, but a piece that was more suitable for the situation.
The Slippedisc verdict: Arts Council bounty bar boils down to same old fudge
We had been warned to expect tough decisions. Arts Council England faced a ten percent funding cut and some big beasts were about to suffer. London orchestras were expecting to have their funding hinged to more out-of-town activities. The National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company were put on warning. Small...
Sticky reactions to Arts Council fudge
Royal Opera House Covent Garden: We learned today that our core Arts Council England grant will be cut by 9%, reducing from £24,471,000 to £22,268,584 per annum, with effect from April 2023. We are grateful to Arts Council England (ACE) for their continued financial support at such a...
London orchestras count their losses
A number of London orchestras are among the big losers in the Arts Council’s funding round. Worst hit is the London Sinfonietta, which is 41% down. The London Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra and the Philharmonia each lose 12%. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra appears to be unchanged, as is...
Orchestra is mystified by loss of state funding
Amid the hullabaloo over English National Opera, media have overlooked the plight of Britten Sinfonia, an out-of-London band who were stripped yesterday of their entire subsidy. After 30 hours of shocked silence, they have just responded in dignified fashion:. ‘Yesterday we received news of a 100% cut to our Arts...
