daystech.org
AI Microprocessor | Renesas Electronics Corp.
The RZ/V2MA microprocessor from Renesas Electronics Corp. permits synthetic intelligence (AI) processing of picture knowledge from a number of cameras, providing a extremely correct picture recognition for imaginative and prescient AI purposes. Equipped with two 64-bit Arm® Cortex®-A53 cores, the system is able to delivering excessive computing efficiency with a...
notebookcheck.net
SiFive launches Performance P670 and P470 RISC-V energy efficient processors
SiFive’s expansion in the rapidly evolving RISC-V market continues with the announcement of the P670 and P470 processors - two new models from the Performance lineup that aim to address the need for high performance and efficiency in high volume small-size devices like wearables, smart home appliances, industrial IoT, AR/VR headsets etc. Thanks to the addition of vector instructions, the new solutions are recommended by SiFive as powerful alternatives for the “legacy ISAs,” plus they can offer greater flexibility for the Android Open Source Project ecosystem that already welcomed Qualcomm and Samsung among its prominent supporters.
globalspec.com
New RISC-V processors target next-generation wearables
A new RISC-V processor family has been rolled out by SiFive Inc. and designed to bring new methodologies to the next generation of wearables and smart consumer devices. The P670 and P470 processors bring raw compute density for companies looking to upgrade from legacy ISAs. The processors will translate into cost savings for customers and raise the bar for designs in high volume markets like smart home, industrial automation, augmented and virtual reality and other consumer devices.
technewstoday.com
Here Are 12 Different Types of Monitor Connections
Before getting a monitor, you should consider many things – its size, resolution, refresh rate, and, most importantly, the connection types it supports. Whether you’re tech proficient or not, you’ve likely peeked into the back panel of a monitor and noticed a number of ports. Basically, each of them has a different function – one provides power to the monitor, while others are responsible for audio and video connections.
notebookcheck.net
Unihertz Jelly 2E: Miniature smartphone launches with Android 12, a 3-inch display and a 110 g lightweight build
Unihertz has unveiled another compact smartphone, having introduced the Titan Slim in May. Now, the company has announced the Jelly 2E, an updated version of the Jelly 2. According to the company's website, the Jelly 2E takes its sibling's design and makes a few adjustments. Specifically, Unihertz has swapped out...
globalspec.com
High power high directivity single and dual directional couplers
RLC Electronics' high power high directivity directional couplers offer accurate coupling (+/- 1.0dB), low insertion loss (0.1 to 0.35 dB max) and greater than 35 dB directivity in both directions. These high power couplers are offered with 500 W to 1,000 W average power handling up to 18 GHz, as well as 100 W versions up to 40 GHz. Couplers are provided in both single and dual directional construction, typically over a two-octave bandwidth or less.
9to5Mac
Aqara releases information about its first Matter compatible devices and upcoming Thread enabled products
Today, Aqara, shared its plan for the Apple-backed smart home protocol, Matter. Aqara has worked with the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and Apple, Google, and Samsung on early testing programs to ensure a smooth transition toward deploying Matter. Aqara users will first gain access to Matter in December 2022 via the Aqara Hub M2 through an over-the-air firmware update, which will allow existing Aqara Zigbee devices to become compatible with Matter.
globalspec.com
First CSP signs up for Nokia’s application containers solution
Nokia has signed up its first communications service provider (CSP) that will use its application in container solutions. Application containers enable the introduction of new services remotely from the network. Arkansas-based operator, Kinetic by Windstream, provides high-speed broadband services across 18 states and will deploy the container framework on its...
Android Headlines
Latest Expert RAW update brings image quality improvements
Samsung is rolling out yet another update for its Expert RAW camera app. It is a relatively minor update as compared to some of the recent releases. The latest version (v2.0.03.1) of the app comes with improved camera software and algorithms to enable image quality improvements. The new release also fixes some bugs in the app.
globalspec.com
Video: Graphene coating protects wearable electronics
New technology for synthesizing and deploying graphene promises to improve the durability and performance of electrical circuits incorporated into wearable and flexible electronics. The low-temperature plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) method devised by researchers from California Institute of Technology and the Industrial Technology Research Institute (Taiwan) produces high-quality graphene sheets,...
globalspec.com
Fundamentals of capacitors
Capacitors are among the essential passive components that play an essential role in electric circuits. They help store electrical energy in the form of an electric field between two plates. However, while seemingly simple, there are many factors and considerations that go into the proper selection and application of capacitors...
globalspec.com
3D silicon batteries that up energy density and safety
Lithium-ion battery designer Enovix Corp. has shown how its technology can provide an increase in energy density without increasing fire danger. In typical lithium-ion batteries, when they are pierced or severely damaged, a short can occur potentially resulting in a fiery chain reaction. This is called thermal runaway and it...
Ars Technica
Intel’s oft-delayed “Sapphire Rapids” Xeon CPUs are finally coming in early 2023
Intel's next-generation Xeon CPUs based on the new Sapphire Rapids architecture have been delayed more than once, but Intel is finally gearing up to begin selling them to PC companies and end users. According to an announcement-about-an-announcement tweet from Intel, a "data center launch event" on January 10 will include Sapphire Rapids processors, and the chips have currently "met product release qualifications and the company is starting to ramp-up deployment."
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23+ appears on GeekBench; Snapdragon might soon power all Samsung flagship phones
2023 is coming, and with it, a new lineup of Samsung Galaxy S phones. And up until now, Samsung has been using two different SoCs for its S series: the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets in handsets made for the American market, and its own Exynos processors in phones made for Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. However, with the Galaxy S23, Samsung might use a different approach.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge X40 camera, memory and battery details revealed by new leak
Of late, Motorola has been one of the first OEMs to adopt the latest high-end hardware from Qualcomm and Samsung. Its upcoming flagship, the Motorola Edge X40, is expected to follow suit and launch as one of the first smartphones to run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. More specifications of the device have now been listed on the Chinese Telecom Equipment Terminal website.
dcnewsnow.com
Is a Samsung Frame TV worth it?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Modern smart TVs don’t just seek to offer something stunning and pleasing on the screen - they want to look great when they’re turned off as well. That’s the idea behind Samsung’s stylish Frame TV, which features detailed resolution when it’s on and the ability to display artwork and photos when it’s off.
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Two Monitors to One Computer with One VGA Port
Multiple monitor setup is a great convenience for stock traders, programmers, gamers, and so on. However, not all computers are optimized for multi-monitor setup. Sometimes, you may want to add another monitor to your setup, but the computer only has a single VGA port. If you have other display ports like DVI, HDMI, etc., apart from the VGA port, you can directly use it to connect another monitor through the corresponding cable.
Phone Arena
You can now play Android games on your Windows PC in the US
Back in 2021, Google told the world that it plans to make Android games playable on Windows. This wasn’t surprising, as rumors and talks about it have been circulating around the interweb for years. At the beginning of this year the first beta of the Play Games for Windows...
techunwrapped.com
Brother introduces the L9000 laser printers
The firm Brother has presented its new series of laser printers L9000, a high-performance generation that is specialized in the A4 format and that is emerging as the most advanced range that the Japanese firm has developed to date. It is also a very important launch for the company, since these printers position themselves as color printing solutions of high speed, reliable and durable.
globalspec.com
4 more Matter smart home devices debut
Just a few weeks after the Matter was released, another smart home vendor has unveiled four new compatible devices that will conform to the new standard. Nanoleaf has introduced a new line of smart lightbulbs and lightstrips from its Essentials line that will be the first lighting products that work with Matter.
