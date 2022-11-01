Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Sidney Daily News
Maria Stein resident nominated for award
MARIA STEIN — Maria Stein resident Annette Huelskamp has been nominated for a Kilimandjaro Music Award in two categories; best female voice and best female artist. Huelskamp is originally from Haiti where her music is quite popular. She performs under the name Shega and she writes Haitian Creole, Afro and French music. Huelskamp has been writing and performing music professionally for about two years and also works as a nurse at Upper Valley Medical Center.
WLWT 5
Halloween mystery: Statue outside Hamilton art center mysteriously transformed into iconic E.T. scene
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Halloween prank in Hamilton has employees of one business pretty impressed. When the Fitton Center staff showed up for work Monday morning, they saw their statue rocking a new outfit. Someone transformed it into the iconic bike scene from the movie "E.T." directed by Cincinnati-native...
wvxu.org
Put your toys away, don't delay! WCPO has an 'Uncle Al' retrospective on the way
"Put your toys away, don't delay. Help your Mommy have a happy day." If you know that song, then WCPO-TV's special about the Uncle Al Show is for you. Cincinnati's Uncle Al, a one-hour retrospective airing 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Channel 9, is the station's first retrospective of the popular children's TV show broadcast from 1950 to 1985.
1017thepoint.com
DWAYNE "THE ROCK" JOHNSON RESPONDS TO DYING BROOKVILLE TEEN
(Brookville, IN)--Last week, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that a Brookville girl with terminal brain cancer had the dying wish of hearing from actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. 17-year-old Kayla Spangler’s condition has deteriorated since she was voted Franklin County High School’s Homecoming Queen last month. But, on Tuesday, she got this message from her hero: "Kayla, thank you for being a fan. I know that you're fighting hard. Keep fighting and keep inspiring everyone around you. You're my biggest fan? Now I'm your biggest fan.," Johnson said. Kayla can look forward to this: "I'm gonna send you some cool stuff right away. I'm gonna get it out tomorrow," Johnson said in his video message. Kicks 96 and The Point News will have more on Kayla coming up in news Wednesday.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Plan ahead for these November food events
We may have recently been blessed with some dreamy weather, but don’t be fooled — the change in seasons is upon us as we increasingly turn indoors for both warmth and entertainment. It’s also the season calendars fill up quicker than you can plan for, so looking ahead...
Pepperidge Farms discontinues bread used to make hanky panky appetizer
Pepperidge Farms did not say why the company discontinued its Jewish rye bread, or when exactly it decided to do so.
WDTN
The Golden Ears Helping Seniors and their Beloved Pets
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jessica Garringer from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton and Senior Resource Connection Sharon Howard join us in studio to talk about their newest initiative to help not only senior citizens but also their pets! Watch the video to learn more.
Cincinnati Pizza Week Serves Up $9 Pies from Participating Restaurants Nov. 7-13
Use the Pizza Week app to find pizzas, check in at participating restaurants and win prizes.
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo shares adorable Fritz video compilation
The footage shows Fritz engaging in various activities, including trying to catch water in his mouth and playing with a larger hippo.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Arcade hosts annual 'Holly Days' event
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - For the second year in a row, the Dayton Arcade will host its popular holiday celebration. Holly Days was first held in 1992 and 1993 at the Arcade by the City of Dayton. The event featured merchants, holiday décor, and plenty of entertainment. It was estimated that around 150,000 Daytonians visited the Arcade during these early events.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Marion’s Piazza remains pizza champion during year of change
Marion’s Piazza was recognized as the Best Pizza Restaurant, Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner and the restaurant that has the Best Square-Cut Pizza in this year’s Best of Dayton contest. The results come nearly two months after Marion’s Piazza President and CEO Roger Glass passed away. Glass...
I Love Dayton: Woodland Cemetery preserving Dayton’s past
At 181 years old, Woodland Cemetery is one of the oldest nonprofits in Ohio and the keeper of Dayton's history.
dayton.com
Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro
Yagoot, a frozen yogurt shop in Springboro, has closed its doors after three-and-a-half years in business. “I want to thank all of our regulars. It’s been great getting to know you over our love for froyo,” a Friday post on the shop’s Facebook page said. Do you...
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
WLWT 5
Skyline Chili employees remember former coworker Anne Gieske killed in South Korea
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — A northern Kentucky woman is among the more than 150 people killed in a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea. Those who knew Anne Gieske are remembering her for her smile and personality. Gieske is the niece of Ohio Congressman Brad Wenstrup. She graduated from...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Bellefontaine prepping for ‘Best Hometown’ Celebration Friday
Downtown Bellefontaine hosts celebratory festivities Friday, Nov. 4, to commemorate Bellefontaine being named one of Ohio’s best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. At 5:30 p.m. on the Logan County Courthouse lawn, the event will feature special guest speakers and a presentation from Jim Vickers, Ohio Magazine editor, formally recognizing Bellefontaine’s honor.
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Latest area Dairy Queen restaurant, drive-thru plans opening
FAIRBORN — A new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant expected to open in Fairborn next week. The business at 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road is an investment of more than $2.5 million with a planned opening Tuesday or Wednesday, said Keith Chambers, the franchisee. It will include...
Cincinnati CityBeat
This House For Sale in Mount Adams Has Been Featured in Architectural Digest
A library, multiple levels of outdoor space, a mini lap pool and sweeping views of the city: 1247 Ida Street in Mount Adams is a fun and funky architectural gem, and it can be yours. The four-level home is about 3,600 square feet and has two of almost everything: two...
Two major Miami Valley hotels close down
The Raddison Hotel is the largest in Dayton and is conveniently located next to the Dayton Convention Center.
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
