Dayton, OH

Sidney Daily News

Maria Stein resident nominated for award

MARIA STEIN — Maria Stein resident Annette Huelskamp has been nominated for a Kilimandjaro Music Award in two categories; best female voice and best female artist. Huelskamp is originally from Haiti where her music is quite popular. She performs under the name Shega and she writes Haitian Creole, Afro and French music. Huelskamp has been writing and performing music professionally for about two years and also works as a nurse at Upper Valley Medical Center.
MARIA STEIN, OH
1017thepoint.com

DWAYNE "THE ROCK" JOHNSON RESPONDS TO DYING BROOKVILLE TEEN

(Brookville, IN)--Last week, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that a Brookville girl with terminal brain cancer had the dying wish of hearing from actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. 17-year-old Kayla Spangler’s condition has deteriorated since she was voted Franklin County High School’s Homecoming Queen last month. But, on Tuesday, she got this message from her hero: "Kayla, thank you for being a fan. I know that you're fighting hard. Keep fighting and keep inspiring everyone around you. You're my biggest fan? Now I'm your biggest fan.," Johnson said. Kayla can look forward to this: "I'm gonna send you some cool stuff right away. I'm gonna get it out tomorrow," Johnson said in his video message. Kicks 96 and The Point News will have more on Kayla coming up in news Wednesday.
BROOKVILLE, IN
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Plan ahead for these November food events

We may have recently been blessed with some dreamy weather, but don’t be fooled — the change in seasons is upon us as we increasingly turn indoors for both warmth and entertainment. It’s also the season calendars fill up quicker than you can plan for, so looking ahead...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

The Golden Ears Helping Seniors and their Beloved Pets

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jessica Garringer from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton and Senior Resource Connection Sharon Howard join us in studio to talk about their newest initiative to help not only senior citizens but also their pets! Watch the video to learn more.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Arcade hosts annual 'Holly Days' event

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - For the second year in a row, the Dayton Arcade will host its popular holiday celebration. Holly Days was first held in 1992 and 1993 at the Arcade by the City of Dayton. The event featured merchants, holiday décor, and plenty of entertainment. It was estimated that around 150,000 Daytonians visited the Arcade during these early events.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro

Yagoot, a frozen yogurt shop in Springboro, has closed its doors after three-and-a-half years in business. “I want to thank all of our regulars. It’s been great getting to know you over our love for froyo,” a Friday post on the shop’s Facebook page said. Do you...
SPRINGBORO, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Bellefontaine prepping for ‘Best Hometown’ Celebration Friday

Downtown Bellefontaine hosts celebratory festivities Friday, Nov. 4, to commemorate Bellefontaine being named one of Ohio’s best hometowns by Ohio Magazine. At 5:30 p.m. on the Logan County Courthouse lawn, the event will feature special guest speakers and a presentation from Jim Vickers, Ohio Magazine editor, formally recognizing Bellefontaine’s honor.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH

