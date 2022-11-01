Read full article on original website
Why New Hampshire may deliver a Senate surprise
Political buffs have been saying for weeks that the race for Senate control will come down to three or four states: Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, with Arizona sometimes thrown in. But is that list too limited?
WEKU
A SCOTUS nursing home case could limit the rights of millions of patients
An Indiana man's family sued a state-owned nursing home for alleged mistreatment. A U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case could determine the right of many Americans to sue government agencies.
SONDERMANN | In praise of those who lose graciously
The victors will be all smiles with glasses raised on election night. They will go on to hold office, make policy and exert leadership. Those who lose their elections will see their dreams dashed. They will lick their wounds and move onto other pursuits. Or plot a future comeback. Yet the functioning of our democracy depends as much on those who run and strike out as on those who emerge...
U.S. giving another $400M in military aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON —On Friday, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), according to a statement from the agency. This USAI package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs,...
Misinformation and the midterm elections: What to expect
Conspiracy theories about mail ballots. Anonymous text messages warning voters to stay home. Fringe social media platforms where election misinformation spreads with impunity. Misinformation about the upcoming midterm elections has been building for months, challenging election officials and tech companies while offering another reminder of how conspiracy theories and distrust are shaping America's politics.
🎥 IRS: More than 2,500 investigations, 90% conviction rate for 2022 tax crimes
WASHINGTON — In fiscal year 2022, IRS Criminal Investigation initiated more than 2,550 criminal investigations, identified over $31 billion from tax and financial crimes, and obtained a 90.6% conviction rate on cases accepted for prosecution. The IRS-CI FY22 Annual ReportPDF, released Thursday, details these statistics, as well as important partnerships and significant criminal enforcement actions from the past fiscal year, which began October 1, 2021, and ended September 30, 2022.
