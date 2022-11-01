Read full article on original website
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
3 Roquan Smith replacements for the Chicago Bears in 2023
While there is still half of the 2022 season remaining, there is much reason to be looking forward to the coming offseason. These Chicago Bears are developing more and more of a plan and vision as the days go by, and fans should feel hopeful. The trade deadline has passed...
3 former Chiefs players who could (improbably) return in 2022
After the NFL trade deadline, teams rely on the free agency pool to add players. Who are some former Chiefs who could return this season, if needed?. These might not be popular. These might not be probable. But, the Kansas City Chiefs passed the NFL trade deadline without making a significant acquisition. Sure, trading cornerback Rashad Fenton is a surprising move, but many expected a splashy move at defensive end or offensive tackle for the Chiefs. There may not have been much movement to address those positions, but trading for another team’s player is no longer an option.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman fires back at heckler
Consider yourselves warned. If you have plans of making your way to a Philadelphia Eagles game and expressing any feelings that you may have about the job that their vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has done, you may want to choose your words wisely. Here’s one of those moments that...
Chiefs Fans: Bet $5, Win $200 if Chiefs Beat Titans This Week Only
The Kansas City Chiefs return from a bye to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. As Kansas City prepares for a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football, DraftKings has an amazing promo for Chiefs fans: Bet $5, Win $200 if the Chiefs beat the Titans! Here’s how it works:
Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia destroyed Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs made their case as to why they should’ve been the top-ranked team in the nation after they convincingly beat the Tennessee Volunteers. The Georgia Bulldogs were scheduled to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 10. It was already a huge matchup, but the stakes only increased upon the reveal of the very first College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee ranked No. 1, while Georgia ranked No. 3.
How Tennessee can still make the College Football Playoff after loss to Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers were handed their first loss of the season by the Georgia Bulldogs. Do they still have a shot at making the College Football Playoff?. The Tennessee Volunteers had a great lead-up to Week 10. They had just blown out the Kentucky Wildcats and were given the No. 1 spot in the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. That had to provide a huge confidence boost to the team as they prepared for a huge game against the Georgia Bulldogs, who received the No. 3 ranking.
Theories for fixing the Eagles run defense in Jordan Davis’ absence
They’re 8-0, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing to improve upon. In fact, the opposite is true. There are questions surrounding this Philadelphia Eagles team, one being how they intend to replace Jordan Davis. Philly escaped Thursday Night Football with a win despite being tested, but one of the takeaways from that game is familiar, one involving their inability to stop the run.
