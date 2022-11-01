ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

3 former Chiefs players who could (improbably) return in 2022

After the NFL trade deadline, teams rely on the free agency pool to add players. Who are some former Chiefs who could return this season, if needed?. These might not be popular. These might not be probable. But, the Kansas City Chiefs passed the NFL trade deadline without making a significant acquisition. Sure, trading cornerback Rashad Fenton is a surprising move, but many expected a splashy move at defensive end or offensive tackle for the Chiefs. There may not have been much movement to address those positions, but trading for another team’s player is no longer an option.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia destroyed Tennessee

The Georgia Bulldogs made their case as to why they should’ve been the top-ranked team in the nation after they convincingly beat the Tennessee Volunteers. The Georgia Bulldogs were scheduled to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 10. It was already a huge matchup, but the stakes only increased upon the reveal of the very first College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee ranked No. 1, while Georgia ranked No. 3.
KNOXVILLE, TN
How Tennessee can still make the College Football Playoff after loss to Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers were handed their first loss of the season by the Georgia Bulldogs. Do they still have a shot at making the College Football Playoff?. The Tennessee Volunteers had a great lead-up to Week 10. They had just blown out the Kentucky Wildcats and were given the No. 1 spot in the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. That had to provide a huge confidence boost to the team as they prepared for a huge game against the Georgia Bulldogs, who received the No. 3 ranking.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Theories for fixing the Eagles run defense in Jordan Davis’ absence

They’re 8-0, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing to improve upon. In fact, the opposite is true. There are questions surrounding this Philadelphia Eagles team, one being how they intend to replace Jordan Davis. Philly escaped Thursday Night Football with a win despite being tested, but one of the takeaways from that game is familiar, one involving their inability to stop the run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
