ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

CD Projekt's New Witcher Trilogy Has Its Director

Longtime CD Projekt animator Sebastian Kalemba has announced he will direct the studio's new Witcher saga. On Twitter, the developer wrote, "Career news: I’m directing the new Witcher Saga. Since joining @CDPROJEKTRED I believe nothing is impossible and raising the bar, telling emotional stories & creating worlds is what we’re here for. I’m proud to be part of CDPR and work with such a talented and passionate team."
IGN

It Takes Two - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

It Takes Two is available now on Nintendo Switch. Get another look at this co-op action-adventure game in this Switch launch trailer. The Nintendo Switch version features new voice-overs in Japanese, French, German and Spanish, as well as subtitles in multiple languages. In It Takes Two, step into the shoes...
IGN

Beasts of Maravilla Island - Official PlayStation Launch Trailer

Get your cameras ready to embark on a journey of exploration, wildlife documentation, and uncovering the secrets of the mysterious Maravilla Island. Beasts of Maravilla Island is avaliable now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
IGN

Deus Ex Franchise Has a New Title in Early Development at Eidos Montreal

Deus Ex may be getting a new instalment in the series from Eidos Montreal. The studio is also working on a new IP and collaborating with Xbox to co-develop games such as Fable. Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier reported that Embracer Group is shutting down Onoma, which is the company rebranded...
IGN

Five Ratchet & Clank Games are Joining PlayStation Plus Premium This Month

Sony and Insomniac have announced they're adding five Ratchet & Clank games to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of the series’ 20th anniversary celebration, as well as adding new cosmetics to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The Ratchet & Clank series already has a handful of games on PlayStation...
IGN

Genshin Wanderer (Scaramouche) Ascension Materials Guide

Looking for Genshin Impact Wanderer Ascension Materials? The Wanderer is a popular character in Genshin Impact with people asking for a playable character of him for the longest time ever since he appeared in one of the first events of the game.
IGN

Day of the Devs

Come celebrate a decade of the best indies around as Day of the Devs return yet again on November 3rd starting at 10am (PT). Check out the games of tomorrow TODAY as developers and games collide in digital merriment. You never know what you'll find at the event.
IGN

Overwatch 2 Announces New Tank Hero, Ramattra

Blizzard has unveiled the next hero to join its lineup, the leader of Null Sector, Ramattra. As teased in the lore, Ramattra is the leader of the organization Null Sector. Like Zenyatta, Ramattra is a Shambli monk who no longer sees the option of peacefully advocating for the rights of Omnics, and has now taken a more "pragmatic angle," according to the Overwatch blog announcing his reveal.
IGN

Genshin Faruzan Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations

Looking for the Genshin Impact Faruzan Release Date and details about the character? As of now, not much information is known about Faruzan except select dialogues mentioning her and rumors floating around the internet. Currently, the only thing we know about her is that she's a 4-star bow character that...
IGN

TFM: The First Men - Official Steam Early Access Trailer

TFM: The First Men is a strategy game inspired by rich creation stories. Explore uncharted lands, build a home in the wilderness, wage tactical battles in real-time, and shape the future of the human race in an epic, multi-generational adventure. TFM: The First Men is available now in Steam Early Access.
IGN

When Is a Game's Release Date Not a Release Date?

Call me an old crank if you must, but in my day a “release date,” also known as “day one,” was the day a game went on sale to the general public to buy and play for the first time. Want to buy and play it earlier than that, even if money is no object? Sorry, you can’t: it hasn’t been released yet! That’s literally what the word “unreleased” means. In recent years, though, that simple, seemingly uncontroversial concept has somehow been twisted to mean something else – namely, whatever a publisher’s marketing department wants it to mean. For the right price we can now buy and play certain games that publishers tell us – with a straight face, no less – won’t have their “day one” for several more days. This cynical toying with release dates, which have long been practically gamer holidays we get excited about and look forward to as our first chance to play a long-anticipated game, is manipulative and – in some – cases downright deceptive.
IGN

Sparks of Hope Pristine Peaks Side Quests

With the warm shoals of your first planet behind you, it's time to tackle Pristine Peaks' side quests. The second planet in Sparks of Hope boasts another broad range of side quests, from finding penguins to battling a giant, Darkmess-covered Rabbid ballerina. Those and a handful of other side quests are more than enough to earn you enough Planet Coins to unlock the Pristine Peaks secret zone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy