Now through Nov. 30, the City of Tacoma is accepting funding applications for 2023 community events. Applicants can request up to $10,000 for costs associated with the production of a publicly accessible event(s). Funding may be used for event infrastructure, traffic control, performers, event marketing, and more. Funded events must take place between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023. Click here for additional guidelines and to apply.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO