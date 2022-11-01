ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Missing man found dead in Congress Park in Saratoga Springs; No foul play indicated, police say

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

SARATOGA SPRINGS – A missing Colonie man was found dead early Monday morning in Saratoga Springs’ Congress Park, police said Tuesday.

The investigation has indicated no foul play in the man’s death, police said.

The Saratoga Springs investigation began just after midnight Monday morning as police there received a request from Colonie police for assistance in finding a missing man, 30, believed to be in downtown Saratoga Springs, police said.

Police reviewed city cameras and based on the information determined his last known location was in Congress Park.

By just after 2 a.m., officers found the man dead in the pond by the war memorial, police said. Police did not identify the man in a release.

“Based on the information that we discovered, including a review of the city cameras, the male was alone at the time and there is nothing to indicate foul play,” police wrote in the release.

An autopsy was conducted later Monday and there did not appear later to be any criminal aspect to the investigation, police said. Toxicology tests are pending.

City police were assisted in the investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
