Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
A cinema turns into a symphony hall
This is Ostrava, the eastern Czech town where Leos Janacek died. The main concert hall – Dum Kultury Mesta Ostrava – is shut for three years of much-needed refurbishment. But the orchestra has moved into a disused cinema and turned it into a place of wonder. Exclusive to...
Slipped Disc
Opera tonight- double Janacek from Brno
Can the darkest moments of life also lift our souls? Drawing on his own experience in a Siberian prison in the company of misfits, murderers and thieves, Dostoevsky was inspired to write his novel Notes from a Dead House, telling his brother at the time: ‘Believe me, there were among them deep, strong, beautiful natures, and it often gave me great joy to find gold under a rough exterior.’
Slipped Disc
School of Music appoints Artist Activist in Residence
Longy School of Music of Bard College has named acclaimed composer, musician, educator, and activist Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR) as the school’s first-ever Artist Activist-in-Residence. DBR brings over two decades of experience as a musician and activist to the yearlong position. Renowned for chamber, orchestral, and operatic compositions that...
Slipped Disc
Orchestra is mystified by loss of state funding
Amid the hullabaloo over English National Opera, media have overlooked the plight of Britten Sinfonia, an out-of-London band who were stripped yesterday of their entire subsidy. After 30 hours of shocked silence, they have just responded in dignified fashion:. ‘Yesterday we received news of a 100% cut to our Arts...
Comments / 0