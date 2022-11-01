Read full article on original website
'Positive vibes only' | Message behind fundraising efforts for East Moline Police Sgt. Lind
ALEDO, Ill. — An Aledo clothing business is printing shirts in support of an East Moline Police officer wounded on the job. 52-year-old arson suspect Adrian Rogers assaulted Sgt. William Lind while the officer attempted to arrest him, according to police. Police added that Sgt. Lind is still recovering at a hospital in Peoria.
cbs2iowa.com
Names released in Davenport Officer-Involved Shooting
Davenport — Saturday evening, The Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS) released names of the officers involved in the Davenport Officer-Involved Shooting. The shooting took place on Sunday, October 30th following a pursuit. All six officers have cooperated and have interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
KCJJ
Transient accused of stabbing victim in the neck at IC bus stop
A local transient faces charges that he stabbed another person in the neck at an Iowa City bus stop. Iowa City Police were called to the Boyrum Street bus stop in front of Hy-Vee just after 10:45 Friday morning. The victim reported being in a conversation with 44-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr. when Hawkins stabbed them in the neck with a sharp instrument for no apparent reason and with no warning. Hawkins later reportedly admitted to being in an argument with the person.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect left Home Depot with cart of tools she didn’t purchase, police allege
A 40-year-old Rock Island woman faces a felony charge after police allege, she walked out of The Home Depot, Bettendorf, with a shopping cart of tools she didn’t purchase. Brianna Sand faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. According to arrest affidavits, police allege Sand loaded a...
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect pointed loaded gun at bar patron
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police allege he went into a bar with a loaded gun and threatened a patron. Demetrius Tigue Sr. faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first, and possession or carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, court records say.
KWQC
Police: One person injured in Davenport shooting Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured after a shooting in Davenport Friday. Davenport Police responded to the 1900 block of Clark Street, at 5:02 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to officials. Police say officers on scene found a person with non-life-threatening injuries, who was transported...
wdhn.com
Two missing Iowa teens discovered during Bay County traffic stop
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities discovering two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official. FHP said a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy told a state trooper to be on the lookout in the area of US 231 for a 2008 black Saturn Vue with Iowa tags.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after downtown Iowa City bar altercation
A Cedar Rapids woman faces several charges after an altercation at a downtown Iowa City bar early Friday morning. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred just before 1 am at Elray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue. 19-year-old Victoria Lea allegedly engaged in a fight inside the establishment, and an employee attempted to remove her from the premises. During that attempt, Lea reportedly punched the employee in the face, spit in their face, and bit the victim on the thigh causing bruising, blood and redness to the area.
UPDATE: Name released in Fulton shooting
UPDATE, November 3, 3:30 p.m. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the person who was shot and killed near Fulton on November 2 has been identified as Michael A. Berg, age 60, of the Maquoketa area. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. EARLIER: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office […]
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen arrested in connection to October bar fight in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking part in a fight at an Iowa City bar that left a woman unconscious last month. Law enforcement said 19-year-old Antonio Scotton faces charges of willful injury - causing bodily injury and participation in a riot for an incident at H-Bar in Iowa City on October 23.
KWQC
Deputies identify Maquoketa man killed after shooting in Jackson County
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Maquoketa man is dead after a shooting in Jackson County, according to deputies. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Maquoketa Police Department responded around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man being shot in rural Jackson County near Fulton, according to a media release.
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
Chicago man wanted for questioning after GPD responds to motorist dispute involving a firearm
Galesburg Police are investigating an incident stemming from Saturday where a dispatch received reports of a dispute between two motorists where one of the motorists displayed a firearm. The incident occurred near Walmart on Knox Square Drive where the driver of a blue Honda sedan reportedly displayed a gun to another driver. The sedan is registered to a Galesburg female on Iowa Avenue. Officers responded to Iowa Avenue where police saw the sedan being driven by a black male subject. The subject refused to stop for police and a high-speed pursuit ensued before it was terminated for public safety. The sedan reached speeds of nearly 70 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone while running numerous stop signs in the process. Neighbors on Iowa Avenue were able to identify the suspect to police, and police have had previous dealings with the mother of the suspect’s child. The suspect, a 34-year-old male with a listed address of Chicago is wanted for questioning.
ourquadcities.com
1 killed in two-car crash Thursday
A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says. Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was...
Iowa 13-year-old arrested after robbery, carjacking
During the robbery, the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the head with a firearm before he took her vehicle and left the scene, a news release says.
New I-74 bridge lines to help aerial police units look for speeding
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Illinois Department of Transportation closed down several lanes on the I-74 Bridge on Monday, Oct. 31, causing a traffic jam. The reason was to paint new lines on the road to improve safety. Illinois State Police will use the new lines, or 'hash marks', to...
KCJJ
Hills man accused of defrauding employer of over $200,000
A Hills man has been arrested after it was alleged that he defrauded his employer of over $200,000. According to the arrest report, 37-year-old Travis Hotz worked for Balfour Beatty Communities, who manages Aspire at West Campus housing primarily for University of Iowa graduate students and faculty. From January 2020 to March of this year, he allegedly fraudulently obtained nearly $219,000 in finances and property from his employer using a variety of methods and schemes.
Muscatine family displaced after Friday morning fire
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine family of four is safe but homeless after a Friday morning fire ravaged their home, according to the Muscatine Fire Department. Muscatine firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. at 2807 Mulberry Avenue. Upon arrival, they found fire blowing from several windows on the first floor and a window on the second floor.
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
USP Thomson sees third mailroom drug exposure in 2022
THOMSON, Ill. — Another USP Thomson employee suffered a medical emergency after being exposed to drugs in the mailroom, according to a press release from AFGE Local 4070, the prison's staff union. Officials said the staff member, a nurse, was handling inmate mail when she was exposed to a...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
