NOLA.com
City Council creates fund to cover Gordon Plaza residents' moving costs
The New Orleans City Council voted unanimously Thursday to cover the moving expenses of Gordon Plaza residents, a victory for residents of the Desire-area subdivision built atop a former landfill. The council agreed to create a fund that would cover moving costs, furniture purchases and other expenses related to resident...
NOLA.com
‘Gutted’ or a ‘step forward’? New Orleans City Council approves rental registry law
New Orleans landlords must register all apartments with City Hall, and tenants gained new protections against retaliation, under an ordinance that the City Council approved Thursday. But what was supposed to be a moment of celebration for tenant advocates turned bittersweet when the measure’s sponsor, council member JP Morrell, dropped...
wwno.org
Proposal to rescind residential STR permits is withdrawn; New Orleans officials mull over next steps
The New Orleans City Council took steps toward overhauling the rules governing short-term rentals like those listed on Airbnb at its Thursday meeting, but stopped short of banning permits in residential areas. Two measures on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting would have effectively banned short-term rentals in neighborhoods across the...
fox8live.com
Could constitution amendment 4 involves the authority to waive water charges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Michael Maxie strolled toward the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board office with a portfolio in his hand. It contained something he could not ignore. “I got a $3,000 water bill right now,” said Maxie. The bill showed more than $3,200 due. His previous bill...
NOLA.com
New Orleans residents get rare opportunity as officials reopen waitlist for housing assistance
For the first time in six years, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has reopened applications for its housing voucher waitlist. The online pre-application process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, started Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. The rare opportunity for low-income residents...
wwno.org
New Orleans could ban Airbnb, other short-term rentals in residential areas
As New Orleans prepares to overhaul its short-term rental rules, the city council could move to effectively ban short-term rentals in residential areas at its upcoming meeting Thursday, after months of rule changes and moratoriums that have wreaked confusion on the controversial vacation rental industry. Two ordinances on the agenda...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell sparked probe into New Orleans council member's bodyguard, report finds
Mayor LaToya Cantrell sparked a now-closed investigation into City Council President Helena Moreno’s bodyguard after Cantrell said she heard from New Orleans police officers that the bodyguard had covertly surveilled her, according to statements compiled in a Sheriff’s Office report released on Friday. Cantrell’s chief administrative officer, Gilbert...
Mayor's NOPD package approved in civil service meeting
The Civil Service Commission today approved New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s NOPD recruitment and retention package. It includes bonuses for new recruits and for officers who stay on the force.
wwno.org
Safety standards measure for New Orleans rentals passes, but advocates call it 'gutted'
After a series of contentious public meetings, the New Orleans City Council passed the “Healthy Homes” ordinance, a landmark measure that sets basic living standards for rental housing citywide. But the ordinance they passed on Thursday removes a critical mechanism to enforce those standards: proactive health and safety...
WDSU
Hundreds of volunteers to repair New Orleans homes damaged in Ida
NEW ORLEANS — More than 300 volunteers will work to repair homes for low-income families in New Orleans during the month of November. The work is part of a larger effort known as [Re]Builder Month presented by Shell. On Nov. 5, 11 and 12, volunteers will focus on homes...
WDSU
Orleans Parish sheriff releases report on Mayor LaToya Cantrell stalking investigation
The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office has released a final report on stalking allegations the New Orleans mayor made against the City Council President's driver and security guard. OPSO deputy Greg Malveaux was a driver and security guard for Helena Moreno before he was reassigned to the Orleans Parish Jail, after...
NOLA.com
Oak Street Po-boy Fest 2022: Cost, parking, vendors, music and more
New Orleanians are primed for another favorite celebration on Sunday: the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival presented by Tony Chachere's. Now in its 14th year, the festival has 40 vendors selling a variety of po-boys, an art market and a rest area for those who need a break. When is it?
wastetodaymagazine.com
New Orleans signs new sanitation contracts
The city of New Orleans has signed new contracts for trash collection and recycling services in the city’s service areas 2 and 3. The city says it is contracting with New Orleans-based IV Waste LLC to service its Service Area 2, which includes the Lakeview, Gentilly, parts of Mid-City, Bywater and Marigny neighborhoods of New Orleans. The city is contracting with Longwood, Florida-based Waste Pro to service its Service Area 3, which includes the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East neighborhoods of the city.
Frenchmen Street driver cuts through crowd and crashes into parklet, raising safety concerns
NEW ORLEANS — The crowd on a packed Frenchmen Street ran for safety Friday as a car cut through them and crashed into the parklet outside Café Negril. Jim Croswell was one of them. “We’re standing right here on the corner and there was a car that was...
NOLA.com
Teachers and staff at The Rooted School in New Orleans form union
The board that oversees the Rooted School New Orleans has voted unanimously to recognize a union formed by teachers and staff at the school, making it the fifth charter school in New Orleans with a unionized staff. The Rooted Union of Staff & Teachers formed as a chapter of United...
WWL-TV
Cantrell's office started investigation into deputy who served as Councilwoman's driver
NEW ORLEANS — An Orleans Parish Sheriff’s deputy assigned as a driver for City Council President Helena Moreno has been cleared of allegations that he took photographs and video of Mayor LaToya Cantrell near the Pontalba Apartments, but documents obtained by WWL-TV now show what Moreno has been saying all along: the unfounded complaint was lodged by the mayor herself.
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
WDSU
New Orleans teacher, two others found dead in Airbnb in Mexico City
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is searching for answers after their loved one died under mysterious circumstances in Mexico over the weekend. Courtez Hall was a social studies teacher at KIPP Morial School. "My son was a joyous child," said Ceola Hall, Courtez's mother. "He loved me,...
WDSU
New Orleans East business owners still dealing with sinkhole 10 years later
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents who navigate their neighborhoods often run into problems. Residents complain of prolonged construction, abandoned projects, and bumps at nearly every turn. WDSU Traffic Reporter Deja Brown is now looking into these complaints to help get you answers. WDSU Road Patrol aims to find...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Health System building $75M surgery center as north shore medical boom continues
St. Tammany Health System has broken ground on a $75 million outpatient surgery center that will open in the summer of 2024, the latest expansion for the public, not-for-profit hospital. The 126,000-square-foot center south of Covington will have 12 surgical suites as well as support services that include pre- and...
Comments / 1