Oklahoma State

COLIN GORRIN
4d ago

she is a Communist Democrat she will Turn our state into New York and LA ..thats the Communist way and she might turn it into China 🇨🇳 or North Korea..think about that people..after she takes our weapons away

KOCO

Oklahoma sees new tactic from Stitt campaign in race for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — Election day is less than a week away and the onslaught of campaigning continues. In the race for governor, Oklahoma sees a new tactic from the Stitt campaign. The new ad from Stitt attacks his challenger, state superintendent Joy Hofmeister, using Oklahomans instead of a voiceover artist.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Hofmeister picks up new endorsements from across aisle

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s opponent, Joy Hofmeister, picked up new endorsements from across the aisle. A former congressman lined up for the superintendent. JC Watts, a former University of Oklahoma quarterback who served four terms in the House of Representatives in a new campaign ad this week.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

New Oklahoma Laws That Took Effect November 1st

It seems that every passing year presents a new set of laws we, as citizens of Oklahoma, must follow to remain law-abiding citizens. 2022 is no different. Although the bulk of the laws will mean little to us individually, there is a mix of good and controversial things in this year's legislative update.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma Winter Weather Prediction- Snow & Ice for Thanksgiving 2022

Turkey day is on the way. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a short couple of weeks away, this year has flown by. While we're all looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, not to mention eating. However, weather predictions are calling for snow and ice during the Thanksgiving holiday, oh boy!
OKLAHOMA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per child

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child. Romney calls the bill “pro-family, pro-life and pro-marriage,” and it is the second version of the legislation after it was originally proposed in 2021. Romney says the payments would decrease the economic burdens on young parents and incentivize marriage by keeping the income threshold for benefits the same for single parents and couples.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract

An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
KOCO

Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI

EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
EDMOND, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Stitt cut Oklahoma’s prison population, sentencing alternatives still unfunded

Candidate Kevin Stitt campaigned on lowering the nation’s highest incarceration rate, emphasizing the need to provide more help for non-violent offenders. He kept the former promise, following the will of voters in his first year as governor by signing the largest single-day commutation in U.S. history and releasing 523 non-violent offenders. In all, Stitt’s office says he signed 774 commutations, 290 pardons, and 101 paroles in 2019.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hill

Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
KANSAS STATE

