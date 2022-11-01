Read full article on original website
COLIN GORRIN
4d ago
she is a Communist Democrat she will Turn our state into New York and LA ..thats the Communist way and she might turn it into China 🇨🇳 or North Korea..think about that people..after she takes our weapons away
KOCO
Oklahoma sees new tactic from Stitt campaign in race for governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — Election day is less than a week away and the onslaught of campaigning continues. In the race for governor, Oklahoma sees a new tactic from the Stitt campaign. The new ad from Stitt attacks his challenger, state superintendent Joy Hofmeister, using Oklahomans instead of a voiceover artist.
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
NBC News
Oklahoma governor race closer than expected as tribes support Democratic candidate Hofmeister
The Oklahoma governor’s race is closer than expected, as Native American tribes in the state put their support behind the Democratic candidate, Joy Hofmeister. 16 percent of the state’s population identify with at least one Native American tribe. Garrett Haake reports from Oklahoma.Nov. 2, 2022.
KOCO
Truth Test: KOCO 5 looks into latest ads in race for Oklahoma governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 looked into the latest ads in the race for Oklahoma governor. An ad from The Oklahoma Project targeted Gov. Kevin Stitt over claims of corruption. KOCO 5 believes parts of it are misleading to voters. State Auditor Cindy Byrd described the alleged actions of...
KOCO
Hofmeister picks up new endorsements from across aisle
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s opponent, Joy Hofmeister, picked up new endorsements from across the aisle. A former congressman lined up for the superintendent. JC Watts, a former University of Oklahoma quarterback who served four terms in the House of Representatives in a new campaign ad this week.
13 Oklahomans charged in federal catalytic converter theft ring
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.
New Oklahoma Laws That Took Effect November 1st
It seems that every passing year presents a new set of laws we, as citizens of Oklahoma, must follow to remain law-abiding citizens. 2022 is no different. Although the bulk of the laws will mean little to us individually, there is a mix of good and controversial things in this year's legislative update.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
kosu.org
In race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma's growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
Aerospace company to move headquarters to Oklahoma, bringing hundreds of jobs
BURNS FLAT, Okla. — An international company will soon call Oklahoma home. Governor Kevin Stitt announced Monday that the Premium Aerospace Center will move its international headquarters to Burns Flat, in Washita County. “Seeing this project come to fruition has been a goal of mine since we met with...
US Marshals Arrest Man Wanted In Connection To 2019 OKC Homicide
The United States Marshals Service has arrested a man wanted in connection to a 2019 homicide in Oklahoma City. Antonio Bates was taken into custody in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday.
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves child dead and man missing
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
Oklahoma Winter Weather Prediction- Snow & Ice for Thanksgiving 2022
Turkey day is on the way. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a short couple of weeks away, this year has flown by. While we're all looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, not to mention eating. However, weather predictions are calling for snow and ice during the Thanksgiving holiday, oh boy!
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per child
hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) A new stimulus proposal, called the Family Security Act 2.0., has been introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. Under this proposal, families would receive $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For any families with children ages six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child. Romney calls the bill “pro-family, pro-life and pro-marriage,” and it is the second version of the legislation after it was originally proposed in 2021. Romney says the payments would decrease the economic burdens on young parents and incentivize marriage by keeping the income threshold for benefits the same for single parents and couples.
News On 6
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract
An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
KOCO
Oklahoma state representative arrested for DUI
EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative was arrested for driving under the influence. Edmond police said they found Rep. Ryan Martinez in a bar parking lot after midnight on Oct. 26. Martinez is a Republican serving District 39. He is unopposed in next week’s election and is the...
Oklahoma Election Day Laws To Know Before Casting Your Ballot
As Oklahomans prepare to head to the polls, the Tulsa County Election Board wants to remind voters of some Election Day laws. Gwen Freeman, the Tulsa County Election Board Secretary, says voters need to use caution when taking photos with their ballot. According to freeman, while photographing or taking a...
publicradiotulsa.org
Stitt cut Oklahoma’s prison population, sentencing alternatives still unfunded
Candidate Kevin Stitt campaigned on lowering the nation’s highest incarceration rate, emphasizing the need to provide more help for non-violent offenders. He kept the former promise, following the will of voters in his first year as governor by signing the largest single-day commutation in U.S. history and releasing 523 non-violent offenders. In all, Stitt’s office says he signed 774 commutations, 290 pardons, and 101 paroles in 2019.
Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
State Senate candidate clashes with homeowner while door knocking
A verbal altercation over the weekend with a local political candidate led to a citation for one local homeowner, who could also be facing charges for allegedly using a homophobic slur.
