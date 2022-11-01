Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 4-Star Commitment Kenny Minchey Will Enroll Early At Pitt
The Pitt Panthers sit today at 5-4, which is a record not many people thought they’d have following nine games. However, due to a number of issues that have been well chronicled, the Panthers have underachieved and will not repeat as ACC Champions. With the glass half empty outlook,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Edges Out Sacred Heart, 35-28, in Overtime
PITTSBURGH Pa. — After a heartbreaking overtime loss last week to Long Island University, Duquesne came out on the other side with a 35-28 OT win over Sacred Heart (4-5) on Saturday at Arthur J. Rooney Field. “It’s been a very up and down year for us, and we...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Rodney Gallagher Continues to “Check Boxes” at Laurel Highlands
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Laurel Highlands dominated West Allegheny 44-15 in the opening round of the Class-4A WPIAL Playoffs on Friday night. This victory has increased meaning for Laurel Highlands. This is the Mustang’s first home playoff victory in school history. It is the school’s second overall playoff victory after defeating Beaver in the opening round a year ago. In many ways, this victory “checks another box.”
pittsburghsportsnow.com
McKeesport Routs Mars, 43-0 to Advance in WPIAL Playoffs
MCKEESPORT Pa. — McKeesport (10-1) made quick work out of Mars (6-5) on Friday night at Weigle-Schaeffer Memorial Stadium, as the Tigers put the mercy rule into effect by the end of the second quarter and went on to win 43-0. The Tigers will face Armstrong next Friday night in the second round of the WPIAL Class-4A playoffs.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pine-Richland Gets Revenge for 2021 Elimination, Knocks Off Penn-Trafford, 31-17
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Last year Penn Trafford and Pine-Richland met in the WPIAL Class-5A semifinals, and it was Penn-Trafford who sent the Rams home with a loss, en route to their WPIAL Championship. However, last year the Warriors were the No. 2 seed, and Pine-Richland was the No. 3 seed. This year, PR moved up to the No. 2 seed, while P-T was down at No. 7 as they met a round earlier, in the quarterfinals. The higher seed won out in the second straight year as Pine-Richland (8-3) knocked off Penn Trafford (6-5), 31-17 on Friday night.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Laurel Highlands Cruises into Second Round with 44-15 Win over West Allegheny
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Laurel Highland Mustangs easily marched over the West Allegheny Indians and into the second round of the WPIAL playoffs with a 44-15 win over the Indians at Mustang Field on Friday night. The night opened up with the Mustangs grabbing the lead on their first...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Capone Jones Runs for Four TDs as Clairton Advances over OLSH
MOON, Pa. — Capone Jones rushed for four touchdowns as Clairton avenged their Week 2 loss to OLSH, defeating the Chargers by the score of 45-19 in a WPIAL Class-A first-round playoff matchup on Friday night at Moon Area High School. On OLSH’s first drive of the game, Nehemiah...
