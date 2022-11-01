Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Related
marquettewire.org
O-Max looks to build on “Stalwart” defense from last season
Olivier-Maxence Prosper is finally comfortable. For the first time since high school, the junior forward is back suiting up in the same colors and the same program in consecutive seasons. “That’s something that for the past couple years, changing programs, I didn’t have (comfortability),” Prosper said. “I always had to...
marquettewire.org
Women’s basketball shows up for games other than its own
On a cold October evening, Marquette students were enticed to journey to Valley Fields for a free scarf. However, the women’s basketball team members showed up regardless of the promotion. “It is extremely important because, at Marquette, we believe in community and a sense of supporting one another,” first-year...
marquettewire.org
Sports & Science and Science & Sports
The Kasten Gym, Marquette’s practice basketball court in the Al McGuire Center, was filled with more than just players and coaches Oct. 6. Associate professor in exercise science Kristof Kipp and his team of five graduate students position equipment around the court. They arrange eight tiny Sony digital cameras...
marquettewire.org
King succeeding on and off the hardwood floor
Jordan King never questioned the idea of attending college. “As long as I can remember, I wanted to play college basketball,” Jordan said. “That was kind of the driving force. Of course, you have to get there with school first.”. Now in her fourth year at Marquette, Jordan...
marquettewire.org
Ellis’ patella surgery may prevent him from playing this season
Following an up and down first season at Marquette, sophomore guard Emarion Ellis was ready to take his game to the next level. But then came a roadblock: a knee injury. “I have to sit there and watch something that I love to do,” Ellis said. Ellis underwent surgery...
marquettewire.org
Marquette, Butler face off in year-long blood battle
Marquette and Butler universities kick off their inaugural blood drive competition in collaboration with Versiti Blood Centers. The event began Sept. 1 and stretches until the end of the academic year, allowing each university’s students, staff, faculty and communities multiple opportunities to participate in the rivalry. Butler is currently...
marquettewire.org
Marquette discusses what’s next for graduate education
An address was given to kick off the 100th anniversary of Marquette’s graduate school, Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Raynor library. Throughout the year the graduate school will host events to celebrate the accomplishments of their graduates and faculty. Leonard Cassuto, a professor of English and American Studies at...
marquettewire.org
WE ARE SAATH introduces Mansik Sehat Mondays
“At the end of the day, we’re all humans and it’s important that everyone regardless of their race or background is always taking care of their mental health,” Nina Abraham, a sophomore in the College of Health Sciences and secretary of WE ARE SAATH Marquette, said. WE...
marquettewire.org
Gender-affirming clothing for campus
For students starting to experiment with their gender identity, it is important for them to be able to find resources that support them throughout their journey. The Queer Closet located inside Marquette University’s LGBTQ+ Resource Center is one of these resources. “People’s gender identities are very important and very...
marquettewire.org
Paranormal activity on campus
Marquette University. Just a normal campus, plain old buildings, nothing strange about it … right? Well, beyond the physical realm of brick and gothic architecture, something lurks in the shadows, something mystical, something bizarre, something paranormal. Anna Lardinois, author of “Milwaukee Ghosts and Legends” describes Marquette as, “one of...
marquettewire.org
MPS partners with Marquette Center for Peacemaking
Located on 3872 N 8th St. is a seemingly common brown building, but inside of the building is a one-of-a-kind program. The Milwaukee Public Schools’ Success Center began out of a collaboration between the MPS system and Marquette University Center for Peacemaking. The other partners are Bloom Center for Arts and Integrated Therapies, Lutheran Social Services, Inner Light Yoga Studio and Bembé. The center provides mental health services and other resources for some MPS students.
marquettewire.org
Students look to get involved in upcoming election
With early voting starting and Election Day (Nov. 8) just a few weeks away, nonpartisan efforts to vote in Wisconsin elections are taking place at Marquette. For some college students, this might be the first time they vote in an election. College students have the choice of voting in the state where they attend college or in their home state.
marquettewire.org
Editorial: Be the difference, cast a vote
There is a world beyond Marquette University, and to make a difference in it, the university can empower students to cast a vote and make a change. Nov. 8 is a very important day in Wisconsin. From 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., polling sites will be open for voters to cast their ballots. The positions of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators and state representatives are on the line. People can even do same day registration at their polling location on Election Day.
Comments / 0