Ithaca, NY

whcuradio.com

Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Officials cut ribbon at Founders Way Housing Development in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Cutting the ribbon on a $27 million housing development in Ithaca. State and local officials were on hand today to see the official reveal of Founders Way, located on the repurposed site of the former Immaculate Conception School on West Buffalo Street. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis praised the ingenuity of the project.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

SUNY Cortland Police Department participating in “Movember”

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A month of men’s health awareness at SUNY Cortland. Members of the University Police Department will grow their facial hair for “Movember,” the campaign that calls attention to mental health and suicide prevention for men, as well as early detection and treatment of prostate and testicular cancer. They’re trying to raise $1500 for the Movember Conversations mental health program. Women of the UPD will paint their nails blue in solidarity.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Early voting numbers in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County early voting numbers are in. Officials with the Board of Elections say the numbers are slightly higher this year, with roughly 6% of eligible registered voters casting their ballots so far. Republican Commissioner Tamara Scott said, as of 3 p.m. today, 4167 people have made it to the polls, and the Board of Elections has received about 3500 absentee ballots.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

New Yorkers share thoughts on gubernatorial race

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — Election Day is around the corner. New York’s gubernatorial race is on many peoples’ minds. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to Myers Park in Lansing to see what voters are thinking. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
LANSING, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s smoking ban on Main Street to begin in weeks ahead

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Smoking will soon be illegal on Main Street in Cortland. City officials approved the ban on Tuesday. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’ll go into effect in the next 30 days. The law affects cigarettes, vapes, and marijuana use. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve...
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland to end blue bag trash system

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s Stone Lodge faces revocation of liquor license

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lodge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lodge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Former Fugitive of the Week, Christopher Reynolds, captured

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On October 31, NewsChannel 9 asked viewers for help in locating 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds is now in police custody as of November 3, at approximately 10:50 a.m. Syracuse Police warrants detectives arrested Reynolds at 416 Elm St. after developing their own leads. SPD reports...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Over 16 overdoses in Onondaga County in the last 24 hours

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the last 24 hours, 16 or more overdoses have occurred in Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Health Department, on November 3, their overdose tracking system notified them of these overdoses and in some of the instances, the person who overdosed did not respond to the administration of […]
whcuradio.com

Early voting off to hot start in Tioga County

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Many voters are hitting the polls early in Tioga County. Democratic Election Commissioner James Wahls says turnout is great. He says around 200 people have been voting per day. The county has already surpassed 1,000 total voters. Last year, fewer than 500 people hit the...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two CNY men face drug charges after drug investigation

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are facing drug charges after a long investigation that led to a large-scale marijuana trafficking operation in Central New York, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Many search warrants were done by detectives in the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Wednesday, November 2. They searched a house […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Person Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Department are investigating a personal injury accident that left one person hospitalized last night. Police responded to a parking lot on the 600th block of W. Seneca St. for a report of someone bleeding and unconscious. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a...
ITHACA, NY

