Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
Officials cut ribbon at Founders Way Housing Development in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Cutting the ribbon on a $27 million housing development in Ithaca. State and local officials were on hand today to see the official reveal of Founders Way, located on the repurposed site of the former Immaculate Conception School on West Buffalo Street. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis praised the ingenuity of the project.
SUNY Cortland Police Department participating in “Movember”
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A month of men’s health awareness at SUNY Cortland. Members of the University Police Department will grow their facial hair for “Movember,” the campaign that calls attention to mental health and suicide prevention for men, as well as early detection and treatment of prostate and testicular cancer. They’re trying to raise $1500 for the Movember Conversations mental health program. Women of the UPD will paint their nails blue in solidarity.
Early voting numbers in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County early voting numbers are in. Officials with the Board of Elections say the numbers are slightly higher this year, with roughly 6% of eligible registered voters casting their ballots so far. Republican Commissioner Tamara Scott said, as of 3 p.m. today, 4167 people have made it to the polls, and the Board of Elections has received about 3500 absentee ballots.
Domestic dispute turns into DWI arrest in Cortland
On November 1st, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Kwik Fill on Homer Avenue in Cortland for a reported domestic dispute inside of a vehicle.
New Yorkers share thoughts on gubernatorial race
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — Election Day is around the corner. New York’s gubernatorial race is on many peoples’ minds. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to Myers Park in Lansing to see what voters are thinking. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
Cortland’s smoking ban on Main Street to begin in weeks ahead
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Smoking will soon be illegal on Main Street in Cortland. City officials approved the ban on Tuesday. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’ll go into effect in the next 30 days. The law affects cigarettes, vapes, and marijuana use. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve...
Update: Felony complaint provides few further details of Friday homicide
Update (Nov. 1): The felony complaint in Friday’s killing in downtown Ithaca shows that alleged killer Jeremiah Jordan admitted to stabbing victim Michael Monroe that night, but does not provide many further details of the crime. Circumstances of the incident remain unclear, though. Jordan is expected to have a...
Cortland to end blue bag trash system
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
Cortland’s Stone Lodge faces revocation of liquor license
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lodge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lodge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
Former Fugitive of the Week, Christopher Reynolds, captured
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On October 31, NewsChannel 9 asked viewers for help in locating 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds is now in police custody as of November 3, at approximately 10:50 a.m. Syracuse Police warrants detectives arrested Reynolds at 416 Elm St. after developing their own leads. SPD reports...
30-year-old missing from Clifton Springs Hospital
Monahan left Clifton Springs Hospital against medical advice and has not been seen or heard from since. It is believed he may be in Wayne County area or the City of Rochester.
Over 16 overdoses in Onondaga County in the last 24 hours
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the last 24 hours, 16 or more overdoses have occurred in Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Health Department, on November 3, their overdose tracking system notified them of these overdoses and in some of the instances, the person who overdosed did not respond to the administration of […]
Overdoses spike in Onondaga County, some people did not respond to Narcan
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 16 people have overdosed in 24 hours in Onondaga County, health officials said. The Onondaga County Health Department issued a warning Thursday afternoon about the overdoses. Some people overdosing did not respond to Narcan, a drug used to treat narcotic overdoses in an emergency...
Early voting off to hot start in Tioga County
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Many voters are hitting the polls early in Tioga County. Democratic Election Commissioner James Wahls says turnout is great. He says around 200 people have been voting per day. The county has already surpassed 1,000 total voters. Last year, fewer than 500 people hit the...
Plattsburgh Man Admits Firing Gun Inside Broome Motel Room
A Plattsburgh, New York man is to be sentenced in January after admitting he fired an unlicensed gun while staying in a motel room on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson on June 11. 45-year-old Kristopher Duncan Tuesday, November 1 pleaded guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of...
Two CNY men face drug charges after drug investigation
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are facing drug charges after a long investigation that led to a large-scale marijuana trafficking operation in Central New York, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Many search warrants were done by detectives in the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Wednesday, November 2. They searched a house […]
Person Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Department are investigating a personal injury accident that left one person hospitalized last night. Police responded to a parking lot on the 600th block of W. Seneca St. for a report of someone bleeding and unconscious. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a...
Cortland firefighters save ‘millions of dollars’ from blaze, chief says
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A business in Cortland is recovering after a fire. The blaze happened around 3 PM on Tuesday at Ames Linen Service on Huntington Street. Fire Chief Wayne Friedman tells WHCU there was minimal damage overall. He estimates around $50,000 to $100,000 worth of equipment was...
Man airlifted to Syracuse hospital following rollover crash, troopers say
Alexandria Bay, N.Y. - An Ogdensburg man was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after his vehicle struck the back of a truck and landed upside down in Alexandria Bay, troopers said. Ernest A. Betancourt, 63, was driving west on State Route 12 when his 2021 Toyota Highlander struck the bed...
