Joplin, MO

stlpublicradio.org

Missouri Medicaid application wait times average 41 days, the lowest in nearly a year

Average wait times for Missouri Medicaid applicants fell in September below the federally-allowed maximum for the first time in nearly a year. According to Missouri’s Department of Social Services’ most recent publicly-available data, the state took 41 days on average to process a Medicaid application in September for the eligibility group which includes low-income children, pregnant people, families and adults.
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard

In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Missouri Senate race a choice between Republican dominance or a Democratic comeback

From the moment Eric Schmitt stepped onto a stage this summer in a Maryland Heights hotel ballroom, Missouri’s U.S. Senate race fundamentally changed. Schmitt, Missouri’s attorney general, had just vanquished five other major candidates who sought the nomination to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. National Republicans had worried that former Gov. Eric Greitens would prevail and risk squandering the GOP's chances at holding the seat with a scandal-plagued campaign. But an onslaught of third-party advertisements backing Schmitt overwhelmed his opponents, and the attorney general quickly pivoted to a campaign that lambasted the national Democratic Party.
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Extension likely for program that connects transit riders to mental health services

A partnership that’s helping get mental health services to passengers on the St. Louis region’s buses and trains is likely to continue for another two years. Bi-State Development Agency’s safety and security committee approved a contract extension with Chestnut Health Systems at its meeting in October. The full board will consider it at its meeting later this month.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

