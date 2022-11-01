Read full article on original website
Missouri Medicaid application wait times average 41 days, the lowest in nearly a year
Average wait times for Missouri Medicaid applicants fell in September below the federally-allowed maximum for the first time in nearly a year. According to Missouri’s Department of Social Services’ most recent publicly-available data, the state took 41 days on average to process a Medicaid application in September for the eligibility group which includes low-income children, pregnant people, families and adults.
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
Abortion rights or the economy? Wagner-Gunby race may answer what voters care about more
It was just two years ago that Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District was in prime focus among both of the state’s political parties, bringing in national attention and millions of dollars' worth of advertising to an area that consists of St. Louis’ suburbs. Things have changed quite a...
Missouri Senate race a choice between Republican dominance or a Democratic comeback
From the moment Eric Schmitt stepped onto a stage this summer in a Maryland Heights hotel ballroom, Missouri’s U.S. Senate race fundamentally changed. Schmitt, Missouri’s attorney general, had just vanquished five other major candidates who sought the nomination to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. National Republicans had worried that former Gov. Eric Greitens would prevail and risk squandering the GOP's chances at holding the seat with a scandal-plagued campaign. But an onslaught of third-party advertisements backing Schmitt overwhelmed his opponents, and the attorney general quickly pivoted to a campaign that lambasted the national Democratic Party.
Familiar foes on opposite political sides in race for St. Louis County executive
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page had many reasons to be optimistic on the night of Aug. 2. He had beaten his Democratic opponent, Jane Dueker, by 27 percentage points. And as his challenger, Republicans had selected Katherine Pinner, an anti-vax political neophyte who believed masks were linked to satanic rituals.
Extension likely for program that connects transit riders to mental health services
A partnership that’s helping get mental health services to passengers on the St. Louis region’s buses and trains is likely to continue for another two years. Bi-State Development Agency’s safety and security committee approved a contract extension with Chestnut Health Systems at its meeting in October. The full board will consider it at its meeting later this month.
