Read full article on original website
Related
Hays police officer, champion skeet shooter dreams of Olympics
Behind the badge of one of Hays' finest is a champion skeet shooter and a woman who dreams of someday being an Olympian. Erin Escritt, 25, moved to Hays to join the police department in May 2021. Originally from Minnesota, Escritt has been shooting since she was 12 and shooting...
Kansas drought has left a million migrating birds high and dry
BARTON COUNTY — Pull off Kansas 156 in Barton County during a wet year, and it might feel like you took a wrong turn into Florida. This part of central Kansas is home to the largest interior wetlands in the country: Cheyenne Bottoms. It can hold nearly 10 billion gallons of water.
🤼 FHSU's Henry picks up dual win at Northern Colorado
DENVER - The Fort Hays State wrestling team fell to Northern Colorado 43-3 in dual action on Friday at Monster Match inside the National Western Events Center. Tereus Henry was the only Tiger to pick up points with a decision at 197 pounds. The Bears collected bonus points in seven of their nine wins. The Tigers fell to 0-1 to start the year and the Bears start their season 1-0. Northern Colorado got off to a quick start picking up a falls at 125 and 141 lbs, a technical fall at 133 lbs, and a major decision at 149 lbs. The Bears took two more matches by technical fall to bring their lead to 31-0. UNC picked up 7-0 and 7-2 decisions at 174 and 184 pounds respectively. Tereus Henry finally broke through for the Tigers with a 5-2 decision at 197 pounds over Xavier Vasquez. The Bears picked up a fall in the final match of the evening.
🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High Indians vs Valley Center
The Hays High Indians host the Valley Center Hornets in the Regional Round of the 5A playoffs Friday night at Lewis Field in Hays. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs.
Wildfire cause released in Ness, Ellis and Trego counties
The cause of a massive wildfire in northwest Kansas last week has been released.
FHSU hosts fourth annual Future Educators Day
Fort Hays State University’s Admissions Office and the Department of Teacher Education recently hosted the fourth annual Future Educators Day. This event brings together area high school students interested in the teaching profession and the best teachers in Kansas. It aims to inspire the next generation of teachers through personal interactions, discussions, and examples of dynamic teaching.
UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air
UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
Great Bend man hospitalized after head-on crash
FORD COUNTY —A Great Bend man was injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Sunday in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by John Wayne King, 60, Great Bend, was westbound on U.S. 50 just west of 132 Road. The van traveled left...
🏐 FHSU falls to Gorillas
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team came up short against Pittsburg State Friday evening, falling in three sets inside Gross Memorial Coliseum, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19. The Tigers (10-17, 5-14 MIAA) got off to a slow start but roared back late in the first set and early in the second frame before the Gorillas (16-13, 10-10 MIAA) bounced back to complete the sweep.
Kansas ex-undersheriff not guilty in fatal beanbag shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas undersheriff was acquitted Wednesday in the death of an unarmed man he shot with a defective beanbag round five years ago. Virgil Brewer was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he shot Steven Myers using his personal shotgun on the evening of Oct. 6, 2017, in Sun City, a rural area about 300 miles (555 kilometers) from Kansas City, Kansas.
🏈🎙️ - LISTEN Victoria vs Minneola
The Victoria Knights host the Minneola Wildcats in the Regional round of the 8-Man Division 2 football playoffs Friday night in Victoria. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on 99.5 KHAZ. The pregame show is set for 5:45 p.m.
📷 HONOR OUR VETERANS: 2022 Veterans photo gallery
Veterans Day is a time for us to pay respect to all who have served our country. Eagle Radio, Hays Post and these sponsors have created a place where our community can honor those who have served and are still serving. Submit a photo of your military loved one above.
adastraradio.com
Reno County Commissioners Honor 2 Local Businesses, Hire New Communications Person
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two businesses were honored by Reno County Commissioners Tuesday for the assistance they provided during an April 14th incident at Tenewa Haven Midstream Gas Plant west of Haven. When plant employees advised command personnel that a vessel containing liquid natural gas was in danger of explosion,...
Smoke causes three-vehicle crash in Reno County
Smoke covering a roadway in Reno County caused a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
🏀 West Texas A&M tops FHSU in season-opening Top 10 matchup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Basketball fell to West Texas A&M in its season opener at Municipal Auditorium on Saturday. The No. 6 ranked Lady Buffs knocked off the No. 3 ranked Tigers by a score of 71-58. Fort Hays State led only for a minute and 14 seconds early in the game.Ellie Stearns buried a 3-point field goal to start the contest, but the Tigers would struggle to just three more 3-point field goals after that to finish 4-of-22 beyond the arc. The Tigers also had a rough day shooting the ball overall, finishing at just 22.4 percent (17-of-76).
Hays defense dominates in playoff win over Valley Center
Hays held Valley Center to under 100 yards of total offense on a cold night at Lewis Field Stadium on the way to a 28-6 win Friday night. The Hays defense forced a punt on the first series of the game, the offense scored five plays later on a Kyreese Groen for a 6-0 lead. The extra point turned into a two-point attempt on a botched snap-hold. It is the eighth consecutive game that the Indians scored on their opening possession.
🏐 Seniors fuel FHSU victory over MSSU on Senior Night
HAYS, Kan. - The 2022 Fort Hays State volleyball senior class put together an impressive performance in their final contest inside Gross Memorial Coliseum Saturday evening, helping the Tigers complete the season sweep of Missouri Southern with a four-set win, 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17. Fort Hays State (11-17, 6-14 MIAA) dominated in nearly every facet of the game to win its fifth-straight over Missouri Southern (13-16, 8-12 MIAA) and even up the all-time series, 32-32. The Tigers honored six seniors at the conclusion of the match, includingMykah Eshbaugh, Elysia Glowacz, Emily Ellis, Morgan Christiansen, Jaida Felix and Jaden Daffer. Glowacz, whose season was cut short due to injury, opened the evening with a ceremonial first serve before the rest of the senior class took over the rest of the way.
🏈🎙️ - LISTEN Tigers host RiverHawks for Senior Day
Hays, Kan. – Lewis Field Stadium. Game Sponsor: American Family Insurance – Brian Ruder Agency. Promotions: Military Appreciation Day - Active Duty and Veterans get in FREE. Fort Hays State plays its final home game of the 2022 season on Saturday (Nov. 5) hosting Northeastern State. The Tigers...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Governor Laura Kelly Announces $1M For Central Kansas Affordable Housing Development
RUSSELL – Governor Laura Kelly today announced $1 million will be going to the City of Russell to increase affordable and moderate-income housing options in central Kansas. Russell is using the funds, allocated through the bipartisan House Bill 2510 Governor Kelly signed this past May, to redevelop the former Holland Hotel into loft-style apartments.
🏈 Tigers defeat RiverHawks on Senior Day
HAYS, KAN. – Fort Hays State football defeated Northeastern State 27-14 on Senior Day Saturday at Lewis Field Stadium. After a slow start, the Tigers took the lead in the second quarter and held onto it until the end. FHSU improved to 3-7, while NSU fell to 1-9. Neither team had much going in the first quarter. The Tigers were forced to punt on their first three drives. Northeastern State started their opening drive inside Fort Hays State territory. The RiverHawks drove 20 yards to set up a 42-yard field goal try, but missed. The Tigers began their first scoring drive late in the first quarter going 70 yards in 17 plays. Emanuel Aguilar capped it with a 34-yard field goal to give the Tigers the lead with just under 11 minutes to play in the second quarter. The squads traded punts on the next four drives before Aguilar nailed another try from 20 yards to increase the FHSU lead to 6-0 as time expired in the half.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0