HAYS, KAN. – Fort Hays State football defeated Northeastern State 27-14 on Senior Day Saturday at Lewis Field Stadium. After a slow start, the Tigers took the lead in the second quarter and held onto it until the end. FHSU improved to 3-7, while NSU fell to 1-9. Neither team had much going in the first quarter. The Tigers were forced to punt on their first three drives. Northeastern State started their opening drive inside Fort Hays State territory. The RiverHawks drove 20 yards to set up a 42-yard field goal try, but missed. The Tigers began their first scoring drive late in the first quarter going 70 yards in 17 plays. Emanuel Aguilar capped it with a 34-yard field goal to give the Tigers the lead with just under 11 minutes to play in the second quarter. The squads traded punts on the next four drives before Aguilar nailed another try from 20 yards to increase the FHSU lead to 6-0 as time expired in the half.

HAYS, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO