Read full article on original website
Related
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update About QB Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers season has gone in a downward spiral the last few weeks. They are currently on a four-game losing streak and things could get uglier as the health of Aaron Rodgers has been a major topic of discussion. Rodgers injured his thumb during the team’s Week 5...
KAAL-TV
Spring Grove shuts out Lanesboro 35-0 to claim Section 1 9-Man crown
(ABC 6 News) — Top-seeded Spring Grove defeated No. 2 Lanesboro for the second time this season with the Section 1 championship on the line to earn a berth in the 9-Man state tournament. Elijah Solum, Spring Grove’s junior quarterback, passed for 271 yards and he also ran for a pair of touchdowns.
Comments / 0