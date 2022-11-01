ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

Spring Grove shuts out Lanesboro 35-0 to claim Section 1 9-Man crown

(ABC 6 News) — Top-seeded Spring Grove defeated No. 2 Lanesboro for the second time this season with the Section 1 championship on the line to earn a berth in the 9-Man state tournament. Elijah Solum, Spring Grove’s junior quarterback, passed for 271 yards and he also ran for a pair of touchdowns.
SPRING GROVE, MN

