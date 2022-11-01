Read full article on original website
Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’
Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
Andrea Bocelli is returning to Salt Lake City — his third Utah show in 5 years
Where is Andrea Bocelli going on tour? Is Andrea Bocelli going on tour? When is Andrea Bocelli touring? Andrea Bocelli is returning to Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2023. Does Andrea Bocelli have new music?
Opinion: ‘Instant certainty’ made a bad situation in Cedar City much worse
From false accusation on social media, several Cedar City high school students were wrongly accused of black face. Read the latest on the story.
The No. 1 overall recruit in the country — a Utahn — just committed to Utah gymnastics
Avery Neff, the top gymnastics recruit in 2024, per College Gym News, chose to stay home and attend the University of Utah.
upr.org
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
Lindon driver captures meteor on dashcam
A Lindon driver captured a meteor on their dashcam while driving home from the gym early Friday morning.
svinews.com
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD joins other Utah agencies on TikTok
SALT LAKE CITY — Maybe the last person you expect to see on your TikTok feed doing trendy dances or making recipe videos is the same person seen driving a police cruiser. However, Salt Lake City Police Department has joined the video app with the hope to educate and inspire.
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Freezin’ for a Reason: Ogden youth, deputies to sleep outside in frigid temperatures to raise awareness for homeless
What's it really like to face Utah's winters without a home? For the fifth year running, a group of local youths are finding out firsthand, sleeping in the elements to prove a point and to raise money for charity.
Megastar Taylor Swift leaves blank space for Utah on new tour
SALT LAKE CITY — There may be bad blood between Taylor Swift and her fans in the Beehive State after the pop star left a blank space on her upcoming tour where Utah should have been. Swift announced her 27-date "The Eras Tour" on Tuesday, and despite it lasting...
kslnewsradio.com
The Bonneville Salt Flats is shrinking, and has been for years
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake isn’t the only salty body that’s shrinking in Utah, the Bonneville Salt Flats are, too. And this is affecting at least two groups of people — racers, and people that live nearby. “As it goes away, you start...
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
eastidahonews.com
Utah man angry about sold-out flights carjacked multiple vehicles, police say
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A man who became angry after ticket agents at the Salt Lake City International Airport told him he couldn’t buy a same-day plane ticket to Denver early Friday went on a crime spree across the valley, police said. The 20-year-old man carjacked...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Red Cross announces new partnership to encourage blood donations
SALT LAKE CITY — During the month of November, Utah Red Cross is launching the, “Together We Give” blood drive campaign in partnership with Allegiant airlines. The goal of this campaign is to bolster the nation’s blood supply along with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, said a release from American Red Cross.
kslnewsradio.com
Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power announced it was working to fix a power outage in Salt Lake City Friday morning. According to RMP, the outage is affecting around 3,040 customers. The company estimated that power will be back by 3:00 p.m. Outages can be checked and reported...
kslnewsradio.com
Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses
SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
Daylight saving time is ending soon. Here’s when to change your clocks
Will the clocks fall back in 2022? Do we turn our clocks back this fall? Are we losing an hour of sleep 2022? Will we change clocks in November 2022? When is daylight saving time 2022? When does daylight saving time 2022 end?
Ogden, Utah Halloween ‘Beetlejuice Girl’ Has Been Found
(ABC 4) Ogden, Utah is filled with joy after finding the trick-or-treater with a huge heart. Only known as "Beetlejuice Girl", what she did on Halloween night sent the people of Utah on a statewide hunt. On Oct. 31, Halloween, one Utah family was amazed by the actions of one...
Stolen vehicle ends up in Salt Lake City canal, suspect at large
A stolen vehicle was recovered from a ditch in Salt Lake City, and the suspect(s) who stole it remains at large, according to West Valley City Police.
