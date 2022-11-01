ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans in San Antonio This Year

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday

Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
PLANO, TX
STK Steakhouse Opens in Dallas

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. today announced the opening of its newest STK Steakhouse in the heart of Dallas. Located at 2000 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201, the new restaurant offers Vibe Dining at its finest, with plentiful outdoor space to enjoy elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. The opening of STK Dallas – a company-owned location, the first STK restaurant in the state of Texas, and the Company’s second new restaurant opening in 2022 – marks the next step in The ONE Group Hospitality’s strategic expansion initiatives and long-term nationwide growth strategy.
DALLAS, TX
The Five Texas Towns That Rank As ‘Most Miserable’ Places to Live

Environment can play a heavy role in our general wellbeing and happiness. If you are surrounded by darkness, even the light hurts your eyes. Sure, it's possible to overcome a lot through hard work and a good attitude, but what happens when the deck is stacked so badly against you that you have almost no chance to win?
TEXAS STATE

