H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans in San Antonio This Year
See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
Why are there so many 'King Ranch' things? We break it down.
With new bourbon and shop, it's hard to keep up with the iconic Texas ranch.
Texas Lottery generates billions in sales with some going to public schools, veterans
CEDAR PARK, Texas — On Wednesday, thousands of people played the Powerball at locations throughout Texas hoping to win over a billion dollars. That included a store in Cedar Park where a million-dollar ticket was sold on Monday. “Somebody came and just bought the ticket and won literally one...
‘Bring Twitter to Texas’: Texans lay out the red carpet for Elon Musk
It's only been a few days since billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk began his takeover of Twitter, dissolving the board of directors and firing top executives, but Texans have been on Musk's heels pleading with him to bring the company to Texas. In fact, they're trying to make it very easy by laying out the red carpet for the billionaire.
H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday
Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
Is Texas Getting Snap Benefits for November 2022? The Latest Update
Money is getting tighter, grocery prices are rising, and more people need a helping hand every day to put food on their table. Also, over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits have experienced delays, due to increased applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office.
STK Steakhouse Opens in Dallas
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. today announced the opening of its newest STK Steakhouse in the heart of Dallas. Located at 2000 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201, the new restaurant offers Vibe Dining at its finest, with plentiful outdoor space to enjoy elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. The opening of STK Dallas – a company-owned location, the first STK restaurant in the state of Texas, and the Company’s second new restaurant opening in 2022 – marks the next step in The ONE Group Hospitality’s strategic expansion initiatives and long-term nationwide growth strategy.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
2 Texas Residents Win Big In Historic $1 Billion Powerball Drawing
Did anyone win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday?
The Five Texas Towns That Rank As ‘Most Miserable’ Places to Live
Environment can play a heavy role in our general wellbeing and happiness. If you are surrounded by darkness, even the light hurts your eyes. Sure, it's possible to overcome a lot through hard work and a good attitude, but what happens when the deck is stacked so badly against you that you have almost no chance to win?
Beware the Texas Asp: Learn more about the dangers of the fuzzy caterpillar
They might look cute and fuzzy, but this is one caterpillar you'll want to stay away from.
Residents of 3 Texas Cities Have Big Potty Mouths
Residents in many U.S. cities have potty mouths, but a few Texas cities land on the Preply list of the worst swearers in the country. Believe it or not, but we swear on average, 21 times a day. Millennials and Gen Z folks swear more than baby boomers who only...
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, you may not know what it means.
Texas SNAP benefits extended for November
Over 1.6 million Texas households are expected to be impacted from the most recent allotment of SNAP food benefits.
LIST: Veterans Day 2022 events in Central Texas
Here's a list of different events across Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day.
Soldiers’ Angels want to give military, veteran families a memorable holiday season
SAN ANTONIO – Soldiers’ Angels and Angel sponsors are ready to adopt a family and spread holiday cheer. Registration for the Adopt-A-Family program opened Sept. 7 and will close Dec. 6. The Adopt-A-Family program connects deployed military and veteran families with ‘Angels’ who have a desire to share...
Austin eatery ranked the best pizza spot in Texas serving up slices, pies & calzones
Whether you prefer pizza or calzones there's never a bad time to hop over to your favorite pizza joint and get yourself a couple of slices, a whole pie, or even a giant folded calzone.
