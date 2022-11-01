Read full article on original website
Georgia witness says sphere-shaped UFOs may emerge from backyard 'portal'Roger MarshCarrollton, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
thecitymenus.com
“A Taste of Vietnam” Now in Bowdon
You’ve most likely seen the MrBanhMi Food Truck at Printer’s, BP in Clem, or Southern Home and Ranch in Carrollton. Well now you can visit MrBanhMi at The Hive located at 1002 West College Street in Bowdon, GA. A grand opening celebration was conducted this weekend with their delicious Pho Beef. MrBanhMi makes the Pho from scratch and it simmers for more than 12 hours in beef bones served with rice noodles, rare beef slices, tender brisket, and Vietnamese meatballs topped with a beef rib!
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
Rome, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
thecitymenus.com
Construction Begins for Conn’s Home Plus
Construction started on a new retail store coming to Newnan Pavilion adjacent to Home Depot. Conn’s Home Plus will take the former spot of SkyZone, which closed suddenly amidst the pandemic in 2020. Conn’s Home Plus is a specialty retailer which offers electronics, appliances, furniture, and other home goods.
thecitymenus.com
Numerous Food Court Style Options Coming to Hemrick’s Grocery in Newnan
Several months ago we noticed “coming soon” flyers posted on the windows of Hemrick’s Grocery at 10 Franklin Road in Newnan. We waited for things to start becoming more clear until deciding to publish a little article about this. It’s really exciting seeing two particular brands make...
thecitymenus.com
Sweetland on Ice to Open Friday, November 18th
The Great Lawn at Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange transforms into Sweetland on Ice beginning Friday, November 18th. The 5,500 square foot open-air ice-skating rink is completely covered by a tent, providing a festive atmosphere for the whole family. Bring your family and friends to this winter wonderland and enjoy holiday decorations and a spectator section with heaters to enjoy the ice-skating action and affordable concessions.
6 roadside attractions to visit in Georgia
From folk art to the Little White House or the giant peanut in Plains, here are six roadside attractions to check out across Georgia
buckhead.com
14-Acre Loudermilk Estate in Buckhead Hitting The Market Soon
It is an iconic home at the corner of Davis Drive and Northside Drive. From this vantage point passing motorists catch a glimpse of “Round Hill”, home of the late Charlie Loudermilk. A front lawn longer than an NFL field is lined by an avenue of trees on either side, framing a stately limestone facade and a life-size statue of a Buck. Like the man for whom this sprawling estate was built, it is larger than life.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City opens new store in Cartersville, Georgia, Wednesday
Food City will open its new location at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Bartow County, Georgia, on Wednesday, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocer said Thursday. This is the grocer’s first location in Cartersville, Georgia, and it will employ over 250 associates. “We are excited to be joining the...
thecitymenus.com
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Eyes Newnan and Peachtree City for Expansion
A ten unit development deal was recently inked for Daddy’s Chicken Shack with Newnan and Peachtree City as two of their target expansion cities in Georgia, specifically. The fast casual restaurant started with a small stand at a Los Angeles, California weekly food festival. Soon thereafter Daddy’s Chicken Shack opened their first location in Pasadena, California.
Georgia vs. Tennessee schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Georgia vs. Tennessee schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT TV: CBS network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College ...
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Local chef wins ‘Chopped’
A local Atlanta chef won her episode of the Food Network’s “Chopped.” “Chopped” is a reality television show that has chefs competing to turn a mystery box of ingredients into a delicious meal. Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar Chef Olivia Hurst delivered a stunning performance in an episode that aired on Oct. 25. “This […] The post Local chef wins ‘Chopped’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
AccessAtlanta
10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta
What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
atlantafi.com
Where To Eat In Atlanta For Thanksgiving
Turkey Day in Atlanta, Georgia is always a time for celebration. It’s also a time known for some good eating. But where can you eat for Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Many local eateries will be serving turkey and all the fixings for the holiday. Don’t think for a second that the majority of these eateries are settling for a limited menu. All the trimmings will be on the menu.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try
Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
thecitymenus.com
Owenby named UWG’s director of signature events and traditions
A fixture of the West Georgia community has been named the University of West Georgia’s inaugural director of signature events and traditions. Rhyne Owenby, who has decades of experience forging connections in the communities she serves, began at UWG on Nov. 1. Owenby, most recently serving as vice president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, also brings a wealth of expertise in marketing, communications and constituent relations.
appenmedia.com
Tempers flare in Kimball Bridge area over redistricting plans
ATLANTA — The second round of redistricting maps for North Fulton appeared to appease most parents concerned with the scope of new attendance zones for next school year. The second set of proposed maps released by Fulton Schools officials Oct. 18 restored most high school feeder patterns and minimized split feeds which had fired up parents in the first round.
