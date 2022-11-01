Halloween is behind us and our clocks have been turned back an hour. The nights are getting longer and our days are getting shorter. This can only mean one thing. As hard as it may be to believe, the holidays have arrived. November is the surest sign that the holiday season is upon us. Overnight, stores have moved all of their Halloween items to the clearance section. While there is a sprinkling of Thanksgiving, you can see...

31 MINUTES AGO