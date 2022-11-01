ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD joins other Utah agencies on TikTok

SALT LAKE CITY — Maybe the last person you expect to see on your TikTok feed doing trendy dances or making recipe videos is the same person seen driving a police cruiser. However, Salt Lake City Police Department has joined the video app with the hope to educate and inspire.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Red Cross announces new partnership to encourage blood donations

SALT LAKE CITY — During the month of November, Utah Red Cross is launching the, “Together We Give” blood drive campaign in partnership with Allegiant airlines. The goal of this campaign is to bolster the nation’s blood supply along with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, said a release from American Red Cross.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses

SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Davis School District voters to decide on $475 billion bond

FARMINGTON, Utah — Among the issues facing voters in the Davis School District as next week’s election draws near is a $475 million bond. The district claims it won’t cause increased tax rates in the county. However, it also says it does depend on rising property values, new businesses and new homes to keep broadening the tax base.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

A potentially severe flu season may leave blood supply short in the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY — The American Red Cross is asking the public for blood and platelet donations, before a potentially severe flu season is upon us. A press release from Red Cross said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports several states with early spikes in flu cases. Furthermore, the CDC predicts a serious spread of the flu this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man in custody after multiple carjackings, crashes in Salt Lake and Summit Counties

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol and several other law enforcement agencies responded to multiple crashes Friday morning caused by suspected carjackings. The UHP said the situation started around 5 a.m. at the Salt Lake City International Airport after a 20-year-old man became disorderly at a ticket counter. The man has since been identified as Joseph Thomas Green.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Search continues for missing and endangered 12-year-old from Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Clearfield City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old endangered runaway. Torrence Martin is a 12-year-old, Black male, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and shoulder-length, black hair that is partially bleached blonde.
CLEARFIELD, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Remember your fire sense, pile burning in Kamas City

KAMAS CITY, Utah — If you’re in the Kamas City area and see fire or smoke, don’t be alarmed. Fire crews ignited piles in the Left-hand Canyon, located three miles northwest of Kamas on Mirror Lake Highways SR 150. The piles burning are composed of cut vegetation...
KAMAS, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Riverton man charged with murder in road rage incident

SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old Riverton man was charged Friday in Third District Court with first degree murder following a road rage incident last month. According to court documents, Rodrigo Andres Monroy allegedly shot and killed Christopher Mortensen following a road rage incident on Oct. 26. The incident took place at a gas station in the area of 106 W. 10600 South.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

