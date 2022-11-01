Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD joins other Utah agencies on TikTok
SALT LAKE CITY — Maybe the last person you expect to see on your TikTok feed doing trendy dances or making recipe videos is the same person seen driving a police cruiser. However, Salt Lake City Police Department has joined the video app with the hope to educate and inspire.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Red Cross announces new partnership to encourage blood donations
SALT LAKE CITY — During the month of November, Utah Red Cross is launching the, “Together We Give” blood drive campaign in partnership with Allegiant airlines. The goal of this campaign is to bolster the nation’s blood supply along with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, said a release from American Red Cross.
kslnewsradio.com
Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses
SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
kslnewsradio.com
The Bonneville Salt Flats is shrinking, and has been for years
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake isn’t the only salty body that’s shrinking in Utah, the Bonneville Salt Flats are, too. And this is affecting at least two groups of people — racers, and people that live nearby. “As it goes away, you start...
kslnewsradio.com
Davis School District voters to decide on $475 billion bond
FARMINGTON, Utah — Among the issues facing voters in the Davis School District as next week’s election draws near is a $475 million bond. The district claims it won’t cause increased tax rates in the county. However, it also says it does depend on rising property values, new businesses and new homes to keep broadening the tax base.
kslnewsradio.com
A potentially severe flu season may leave blood supply short in the U.S.
SALT LAKE CITY — The American Red Cross is asking the public for blood and platelet donations, before a potentially severe flu season is upon us. A press release from Red Cross said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports several states with early spikes in flu cases. Furthermore, the CDC predicts a serious spread of the flu this year.
kslnewsradio.com
Man in custody after multiple carjackings, crashes in Salt Lake and Summit Counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol and several other law enforcement agencies responded to multiple crashes Friday morning caused by suspected carjackings. The UHP said the situation started around 5 a.m. at the Salt Lake City International Airport after a 20-year-old man became disorderly at a ticket counter. The man has since been identified as Joseph Thomas Green.
kslnewsradio.com
Search continues for missing and endangered 12-year-old from Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Utah — The Clearfield City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old endangered runaway. Torrence Martin is a 12-year-old, Black male, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and shoulder-length, black hair that is partially bleached blonde.
kslnewsradio.com
Remember your fire sense, pile burning in Kamas City
KAMAS CITY, Utah — If you’re in the Kamas City area and see fire or smoke, don’t be alarmed. Fire crews ignited piles in the Left-hand Canyon, located three miles northwest of Kamas on Mirror Lake Highways SR 150. The piles burning are composed of cut vegetation...
kslnewsradio.com
Riverton man charged with murder in road rage incident
SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old Riverton man was charged Friday in Third District Court with first degree murder following a road rage incident last month. According to court documents, Rodrigo Andres Monroy allegedly shot and killed Christopher Mortensen following a road rage incident on Oct. 26. The incident took place at a gas station in the area of 106 W. 10600 South.
