Today is the most enchanting day of the year, Halloween. Everyone is dressed up in costumes or if you are boring like me then you will just go as is into the world with insane bedhead and call it a day. Aside from being Halloween it is also Mugshot Monday which means that many of the people featured in our lineup will not be celebrating the holiday. Maybe they will be out in time to put up their ofrendas for Dia de los Muertos.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO