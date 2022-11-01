ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area

A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?

With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Impact Lubbock holding free women’s Health Clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas—Impact Lubbock’s mission is to serve the underserved population across Lubbock. The organization will be hosting a free women’s health clinic for all uninsured women on November 5. To register call 806-319-5291.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 55 People Were Arrested During the Week (October 24-30)

Today is the most enchanting day of the year, Halloween. Everyone is dressed up in costumes or if you are boring like me then you will just go as is into the world with insane bedhead and call it a day. Aside from being Halloween it is also Mugshot Monday which means that many of the people featured in our lineup will not be celebrating the holiday. Maybe they will be out in time to put up their ofrendas for Dia de los Muertos.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One fentanyl overdose in Lubbock-area schools in 2022, health officials say there could be more

CORRECTION: The headline which displays on this article was always correct; however, the short version of the headline which displays on our homepage contained an error which has been corrected. LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Health Department confirmed on Tuesday at least one non-fatal fentanyl overdose in a local school and urged parents […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LPD Metro Unit provides update on 124th St. fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit in tandem with the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office released an update on their joint investigation of the residential fire on 124th Street where four people were found dead. According to LPD, the Fire Marshal’s report indicates that arson is to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Clear eyes, fixed heart, can’t lose: Monterey freshman recovering from open-heart surgery

LUBBOCK, Texas — Just one day after open-heart surgery, Monterey High School freshman Zaidyn Ward said he’s already surprising the doctors and nurses in the intensive care unit with how fast he’s healing.  “It feels good,” Ward said. “They’re saying that I’m healing faster than what I am supposed to be, so that’s a good thing. I’m […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Cancer survivor giving back after getting help from Lubbock’s Inside Out Foundation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Penny Blackerby began as a client of the Inside Out Foundation and now serves as a volunteer and board member. In 2017, she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. She had already heard about the Inside Out Foundation through her sorority, which already supported the IOF as part of breast cancer awareness. But now Penny was walking through their doors as a client.
LUBBOCK, TX
clarendonlive.com

CC Bulldogs win Texas Tech rodeo

The Clarendon College men’s rodeo team is reeling off victories like the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. Riding the backs of its bronc busters and bareback riders, the Bulldogs have won three events in a row, most recently at Texas Tech University this past weekend. With that, Clarendon College moved to within 60 points of Southwest Region leader Western Texas College.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Calm forecast today, possible thunderstorms and hail tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a low overcast this morning, we expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s today with a warm breeze coming from the South around 15 mph. A nice afternoon overall! You may want to keep a light jacket with you.
LUBBOCK, TX

