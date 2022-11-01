Read full article on original website
Related
New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area
A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?
With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
Local Man Dresses As LP&L Bill For Halloween, Terrifies Lubbock Residents
Guys, I really thought I'd seen it all, but this year, I came across what has to be the absolute scariest costume of all time. Lubbock man Ronald Lee Murdock came up with an amazing idea and dressed up as something that everyone in Lubbock is afraid of... An LP&L...
everythinglubbock.com
Impact Lubbock holding free women’s Health Clinic
LUBBOCK, Texas—Impact Lubbock’s mission is to serve the underserved population across Lubbock. The organization will be hosting a free women’s health clinic for all uninsured women on November 5. To register call 806-319-5291.
fox34.com
Lubbock residents’ homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
One seriously hurt, crash with box truck and pickup truck in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after a crash near South Loop 289 and Slide Road on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 7:31 p.m. The crash was between a box truck and a pickup truck, according to police. One person was taken to University […]
Amarillo man dies in Crosby County crash, DPS says
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — An Amarillo man died in a crash northeast of Crosbyton early Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened at 2:27 a.m. on FM 193, DPS said. Scott Edward Moore, 46, was westbound in a flatbed truck when he approached a curve. He drove straight through […]
Second person arrested in 2021 Lubbock murder case
LPD said Adam Villareal, 19, was already at the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges when he was served with a murder warrant.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 55 People Were Arrested During the Week (October 24-30)
Today is the most enchanting day of the year, Halloween. Everyone is dressed up in costumes or if you are boring like me then you will just go as is into the world with insane bedhead and call it a day. Aside from being Halloween it is also Mugshot Monday which means that many of the people featured in our lineup will not be celebrating the holiday. Maybe they will be out in time to put up their ofrendas for Dia de los Muertos.
LPD report details ‘chaotic’ scene at Lubbock hotel shooting
e Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a "chaotic" scene of a shooting at the Hub City Inn that left one person seriously injured.
One fentanyl overdose in Lubbock-area schools in 2022, health officials say there could be more
CORRECTION: The headline which displays on this article was always correct; however, the short version of the headline which displays on our homepage contained an error which has been corrected. LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Health Department confirmed on Tuesday at least one non-fatal fentanyl overdose in a local school and urged parents […]
fox34.com
LPD Metro Unit provides update on 124th St. fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit in tandem with the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office released an update on their joint investigation of the residential fire on 124th Street where four people were found dead. According to LPD, the Fire Marshal’s report indicates that arson is to...
One seriously hurt, shooting at Hub City Inn
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a shooting around 2:00 a.m. at Hub City Inn on 5201 Avenue Q., the Lubbock Police Department said. No arrests had yet been made. Keep checking everythinglubbock.com for more updates.
Lubbock man uses gun to defend himself during burglary, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man used a gun to defend himself during a vehicle burglary early Monday morning, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the report, the victim told a Lubbock Police officer that he grabbed a firearm after he noticed his vehicle lights turn on around 1:25 a.m. […]
KCBD
Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
Clear eyes, fixed heart, can’t lose: Monterey freshman recovering from open-heart surgery
LUBBOCK, Texas — Just one day after open-heart surgery, Monterey High School freshman Zaidyn Ward said he’s already surprising the doctors and nurses in the intensive care unit with how fast he’s healing. “It feels good,” Ward said. “They’re saying that I’m healing faster than what I am supposed to be, so that’s a good thing. I’m […]
fox34.com
Cancer survivor giving back after getting help from Lubbock’s Inside Out Foundation
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Penny Blackerby began as a client of the Inside Out Foundation and now serves as a volunteer and board member. In 2017, she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. She had already heard about the Inside Out Foundation through her sorority, which already supported the IOF as part of breast cancer awareness. But now Penny was walking through their doors as a client.
clarendonlive.com
CC Bulldogs win Texas Tech rodeo
The Clarendon College men’s rodeo team is reeling off victories like the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. Riding the backs of its bronc busters and bareback riders, the Bulldogs have won three events in a row, most recently at Texas Tech University this past weekend. With that, Clarendon College moved to within 60 points of Southwest Region leader Western Texas College.
fox34.com
Calm forecast today, possible thunderstorms and hail tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a low overcast this morning, we expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s today with a warm breeze coming from the South around 15 mph. A nice afternoon overall! You may want to keep a light jacket with you.
Comments / 0