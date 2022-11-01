Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter Dead at 34: Hilary Duff, New Kids on the Block and Others Pay Tribute to Singer
Hollywood is mourning the loss of Aaron Carter. The "I Want Candy" singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter was found unresponsive at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Nov. 5, his rep confirmed to E! News. He was 34. In a press release to E! News,...
MTV's Chanel West Coast Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Dom Fenison
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. The Ridiculousness star announced that she and boyfriend Dom Fenison have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. "After many many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via C-section," she wrote...
Johnny Depp and His Former U.K. Lawyer Joelle Rich Break Up After Brief Romance
Watch: Johnny Depp DATING His Former Lawyer Joelle Rich. Johnny Depp has abandoned ship on his latest relationship. The Pirates of the Caribbean star and his former London-based lawyer Joelle Rich are no longer dating, according to People. Their split comes just nearly two months after a source confirmed to...
How George Lopez Really Felt About Having His Ex-Wife on the Lopez vs. Lopez Set
Watch: George Lopez Gets EMOTIONAL Talking About Daughter's Success. George Lopez only had one concern about working with his daughter Mayan on the NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez. "With Mayan comes my ex-wife," the actor exclusively told E! News at the series' red carpet premiere event on Nov. 3. George shares his only child with actress Ann Serrano, whom he divorced in 2010 after 17 years of marriage.
These Photos of Jacob Elordi's Elvis Presley Transformation Will Always Be on Your Mind
Watch: Elvis Presley's Family Reunites for "Elvis" Premiere. We can't help but fall more in love with this casting. Less than two months after Jacob Eloridi announced he would be stepping into Elvis Presley's blue suede shoes for the upcoming movie Priscilla, the actor was spotted on set showcasing his epic transformation.
Cher Spotted Holding Hands With Alexander Edwards During Night Out
Watch: Cher Mentors on "The Voice" Cher is sparking romance rumors after she was spotted having a cozy night out in West Hollywood with music producer Alexander "A.E." Edwards. The "Believe" singer, 78, arrived solo at Craig's restaurant for the Nov. 2 outing, with Edwards greeting her and the two holding hands as the went inside, TMZ reported.
The Love Is Blind Reunion Trailer Teases a Couple Still Together and a Shocking Revelation
Watch: Love Is Blind: Raven & SK REACT to Their Wedding Drama. (Warning: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind season three.) Love Is Blind is in for a dramatic finish. On Nov. 4, Netflix released the trailer for the final episodes of season three, and clearly it's not...
Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz Shares Name of Her Baby Girl After Four Months
Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Glee" Jenna Ushkowitz's revealed her baby girl's name, and it's golden. After initially keeping her daughter's name under wraps out of privacy concerns, the Glee alum shared the news in style. "Emma," reads her gold bubble-letter necklace, as seen reads in the actress' Nov....
90 Day Fiancé: HEA? Sneak Peek: Elizabeth and Andrei Make a Controversial Baby Announcement
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Peek. There's no place like the Grand Canyon for a grand announcement. In this exclusive sneak peek from the Nov. 6 episode of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth and Andrei—with 3-year-old daughter Ellie in tow—bring their fathers Chuck and Stefan, respectively, to the Arizona landmark to share some big news.
Newly Engaged Rachel Bradshaw Reveals How Dad Terry Hilariously Spoiled Her Fiancé's Proposal
Watch: Rachel Bradshaw Says Her Father Terry SPOILED Her Marriage Proposal. Rachel Bradshaw's proposal didn't exactly go as planned. In fact, The Bradshaw Bunch star revealed her dad Terry Bradshaw hilariously spilled the news of her fiancé Chase Lybbert's engagement plans before he actually got down on one knee.
Matthew Perry Reacts to Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's Crush Confession on Friends Reunion
Watch: Matthew Perry Says Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Drinking. Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston just weren't each other's lobsters. In his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor recalled his crush on the actress during the early '90s. And while their relationship remained platonic, it looks like Perry wasn't the only one to develop romantic feelings for a castmate as David Schwimmer and Aniston revealed during the Friends reunion special last year that they had crushes on one another early in the show's run (although, they also stayed just pals).
Tinashe Channels Rihanna's Iconic Fashion Moment With Pink Princess Ballgown
Watch: Tinashe GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at Grammys 2022. Tinashe was pretty in pink at the 2022 amfAR Gala. The Aquarius singer made a dramatic entrance at the Los Angeles-based fundraiser on Nov. 3, as she stunned in a larger-than-life princess ballgown that encompassed the red carpet. The Nicole + Felicia design featured a strapless corset bodice with a lattice pattern and tiers of ruffles for the skirt in various shades of pink and white.
Tia Mowry Reveals Who Is Still a Part of the Sister, Sister Group Chat
Watch: Tia Mowry Is Prioritizing Self-Care in Exclusive Life Update. Now that everybody knows, they ain't ever gonna let each other go. Tia Mowry confirmed that there is, in fact, a running group text between some Sister, Sister cast members—but it's smaller than you might think. "There is a...
Chris Redd Breaks Silence on Bloody Attack in NYC
Watch: Hear Chris Redd Detail Bloody Attack in NYC For the First Time. Chris Redd's New York City assault was no laughing matter. However, the comedian is taking it all in stride, revealing for the first time what went down Oct. 26 when he was attacked by a stranger. "This man hit me in the face with something metal," Redd recalled during a preview clip for The Last Laugh podcast airing Nov. 8. "I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone."
Lindsay Lohan Officially Drops "Jingle Bell Rock" Cover Nearly 20 Years After Mean Girls
Watch: Lindsay Lohan's Upcoming Netflix Movie Has a Mean Girls Twist. It's the right time to rock the night away, just ask Lindsay Lohan. The actress just dropped her version of the classic Christmas song "Jingle Bell Rock" on Nov. 4. The single, which is featured in her upcoming Netflix rom com Falling for Christmas, is the first song she has released since 2020's "Back to Me."
Selena Gomez Says She Might Not Be Able to Carry Kids Due to Bipolar Medication
Watch: Selena Gomez Shares Moment She ALMOST Cut From New Documentary. Selena Gomez is getting candid about living with bipolar disorder. The Only Murders in the Building star recently reflected on her future plans to expand her family, telling Rolling Stone for its December cover story published Nov. 3. that due to her bipolar medication she may not be able to carry children. She explained, "That's a very big, big, present thing in my life."
Carrie Underwood Breaks Down the Relatable Message Behind Her New Song "Hate My Heart"
Watch: Carrie Underwood's Hate My Heart Music Video BTS (EXCLUSIVE) Songs like this are meant to be on repeat. In her new song "Hate My Heart," Carrie Underwood breaks down the relatable heartbreak when your head is ready to move forward but your heart is not there yet. And the "Cowboy Casanova" singer shared why this sentiment is at the heart of her breakup banger.
HBO Max's Degrassi Revival Series Is No Longer Happening
Watch: "Degrassi" Cast Reacts to Drake's Billboard Artist of the Decade Award. This news is worse than homework over the weekend. HBO Max's planned revival of cherished Canadian high school drama Degrassi is no longer happening, according to Variety. The 10-episode series, which was to be produced by Degrassi franchise...
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Responds After Britney Spears Apologizes for Yelling at Her on Set
Watch: Britney Spears UPSET With Son Jayden After ITV Documentary. There's no bad blood between Alexa Nikolas and Britney Spears. Earlier this week, Alexa accused Britney of yelling at her on the Zoey 101 set, prompting the "Circus" singer to issue a public apology on Twitter, explaining that at the time, she had been told her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears was being bullied during filming.
Alexis Ohanian Gets Love From Serena Williams After Responding to Drake's "Groupie" Diss
Watch: Serena Williams' U.S. Open Loss: Oprah, Tiger Woods & More React. Alexis Ohanian takes being called Serena Williams' "groupie" as childs play. After Drake took aim and the Reddit co-founder and his tennis superstar wife in the song "Middle of the Ocean," during which the rapper called him a "straight up groupie," Alexis took to Twitter to share his thoughts.
