Sarasota County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County provides update on debris, trash collection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Waste Management staff have been working long shifts in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling pickup. Most crews, the County says, have been working six days per week in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling collection days for unincorporated Sarasota County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Red tide detected in Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — It seems like the woes of red tide are back as samples have detected the pesky algae bloom along some Sarasota County beaches, in addition to lower southwest Florida beaches. In the last week, red tide, or Karenia brevis, was found in 50 samples taken...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Last debris pass in the city begins Monday

Crews plan one more swing through the city of Sarasota, beginning next week, to collect the last logs, limbs and other storm-related leftovers from Hurricane Ian’s passage in late September. Trucks will begin the final collection operation on Monday, Nov. 7. City residents are encouraged to place the remainder...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sunny Sunday, but Tropical System Likely to Develop Mid Week Bringing Wind and Rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sun will rise sooner as we set our clocks back and gain an hour of sleep Sunday morning. Sunrise will be at 6:44 a.m. That sunshine should stick around with low chances of rain arriving late in the afternoon. Expect a warm, somewhat humid day with a high of 87. Red tide is still showing up in Manasota Beach with dead fish onshore. The irritating bloom was also detected offshore in Venice and City Island in Sarasota county. Siesta Key and Manatee County beaches were in the clear as of Saturday. Aside from those issues, it should be a good beach and boating day if you avoid the affected areas.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County searching for missing endangered adult

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are searching for a missing endangered adult. Jeremy Durmaz, 21, left his Lakewood Ranch residence (6000 Block Yellowtop Dr.) at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and was last seen walking away from PJ’s Sandwich Shop at US-301 in Parrish at around 5:20 p.m.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota reports that 90% of Ian-related debris collected

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is reporting that 90% of residential vegetative storm debris have been picked up. Plans are set for final citywide collection on Monday, Nov. 7. Residents are encouraged to place all storm-related debris curbside by Nov. 7 when the final pass begins. “The...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Venice restaurant reopens after hurricane damage

VENICE, Fla. — Over a month after Hurricane Ian, there is a sense of normalcy for one restaurant in Sarasota County. Tarpon Point Grill and Marina closed their doors due to damage after the hurricane. They're now back open and ready to serve the community. "We’re outside seating only,...
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

Welcome back: What you missed in Sarasota

We gather this time of year on driveways, alongside condo pools, in the frozen-food aisle and scores of other places with a familiar conversation. How are the kids? Like that new set of irons? Get through the hurricane OK?. Winter residents expect it on their return to Sarasota and its...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

All Faiths Food Bank begins turkey distributions Nov. 8

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank will begin distributing thousands of turkeys to families in need next week, in time for the holidays. The nonprofit expects to distribute 13,000 turkeys and 3.6 million holiday meals this year. In DeSoto County, a large-scale distribution will be held at South...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

Two Time Fraudster Under Arrest In Sarasota County

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged a Sarasota man after he used a false name and identity in an attempt to buy two properties and a luxury car valued at more than $23 million. On Saturday, October 29, deputies received the report of a series of suspicious transactions involving...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

The City of Sarasota announces free Wi-Fi in public parks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is announcing the “Free Wi-Fi in the Parks” pilot program with a cord-cutting ceremony, Thursday, Nov. 10. The event starts at 10 a.m. at Darting Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. This will be the first city park to offer free Wi-Fi.
SARASOTA, FL
mymanatee.org

Manatee County to Celebrate East Bradenton Park

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 3, 2022) – It’s a whole new ballgame at Manatee County’s East Bradenton Park. The newly updated facility—located at 1119 13th Street East in Bradenton—has undergone some recent renovations designed to create more robust recreational opportunities for guests of all ages.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Red tide returns as manatee deaths mount

For the past few weeks, environmental officials have monitored toxic algal blooms just south of Tampa Bay – bad news for a state that has lost 24% of its manatee population. Since around Oct. 20, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has observed high concentrations of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, from inshore and offshore Lee County to Sarasota County. Even worse, the harmful algae can kill seagrass, which manatees need to survive.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

18th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair begins

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18th annual Sarasota Medieval fair has begun. The event will take place at the Woods of Mallaranny in Myakka City. The medieval fair features local artisans, performers, food, rides, games, and much more. The theme this year is Vikings vs. English, and the Battle of Assandum, 1016 AD.
SARASOTA, FL

