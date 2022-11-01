Read full article on original website
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review
TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at an international fleet review Sunday said his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities amid a worsening security environment in the East and South China seas and threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Fears UK will break climate crisis pledge for poor nations after failure to reveal funding
Ministers have been told to come clean on suspicions the UK will break promises to fund climate crisis help for poorer nations, after failing to set out what money is being provided.As the crucial Cop27 summit opens, the government is refusing to set out its recent contributions to a crucial global fund – despite Boris Johnson pledging to boost spending to an average of £2.3bn a year.Figures seen by The Independent show only £1.3bn was paid in 2020, the most recent statistic provided, as rich nations were condemned for failing to meet a $100bn annual target set a decade...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
An Extraordinary Comeback for Brazil's Lula Sees a New ‘Pink Tide' Take Shape in Latin America
A remarkable return to the presidency for Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva heralds a new "pink tide" in Latin America. It is thought the region's latest leftist resurgence is markedly different from the one that swept into power in the 1990s, however. "Grand designs like the ones we...
Italy lets minors, sick off migrant rescue boat but spurns 35 others
Italy let minors and sick people off a German-flagged rescue vessel Sunday but refused to let 35 male adult migrants off, to the rejected survivors' despair. Three female minors and a baby were the first off the Humanity 1 in Catania port in the early hours, followed by male minors, SOS Humanity's press officer Petra Krischok told AFP. After that, male adults with medical issues were allowed off.
Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society
MANAMA, Bahrain — (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain on Sunday by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom’s tiny Catholic flock. He specifically mentioned its prisoners, saying “the way in which these ‘least ones’ are treated is a measure of the dignity and the hope of a society.”
Gemma Dryburgh wins first LPGA title with victory in Japan
Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland has won her first LPGA Tour title with a final-round 7-under 65 to take the Toto Classic by four shots ahead of Japan's Kana Nagai
Tens of thousands ride bikes on typically busy Dubai highway
For a few brief hours, the skyscraper-lined superhighway that cuts through the center of Dubai emptied of the cars always clogging it to give way to tens of thousands of bicyclists
