Faye Clarke on the Challenges of Bringing 'Adventure' to 'Below Deck' and 'RHOSLC' Charter Guests (Exclusive)

Monster Crocodile, 20 Feet Long, Attacks Tiny Boat: 'Everything Went Black'
The incident was just one of several life-threatening situations an Australian crocodile wrangler has experienced in his work.
Matthew Perry Reveals The ‘Friends’ Cast’s True Salaries: We Were ‘Morons’ To End The Show
Matthew Perry, 53, revealed the true salaries he and his Friends co-stars made over the years, in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, & the Big Terrible Thing, which was released on Tuesday. The actor, who played Chandler for ten years on the popular sitcom, which premiered in 1994, claimed he earned $22,500 for the pilot episode and it increased to over $1 million per episodes for the cast by the series end, according to Variety. He also reportedly claimed that his former castmate, David Schwimmer, is the one who helped with the increase by not asking for more money for himself.
‘I love that tiger shark’: Scientist calmly enters ocean as tiger shark ‘Queen Nikki’ bites flipper in video
Last week, as marine biology researcher Ocean Ramsey prepared to dive into the waters off Hawaii, she was met with a sight that would send most people racing to the shoreline: a 16-foot tiger shark, mouth open, heading towards her feet.But Ms Ramsey, who promotes shark conservation and education, had a different reaction. She was meeting up with an old friend."I love that tiger shark," the shark expert told TODAY. "I grew up with that tiger shark, I think we were teenagers at the same time. And so I’ve known her for over 20 years."In the video, the shark...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Deavan Clegg Gives Birth to Baby No. 3, Her 1st With Boyfriend Topher Park
90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg gave birth to baby No. 3, her first child with boyfriend Christopher “Topher” Park. “Baby Park is healthy and doing well,” the TLC alum, 25, shared on Wednesday, November 2. “We are just enjoying our time with our new bundle of joy. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this time.”
ETOnline.com
John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'
Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
Monster great white shark tears a huge chunk out of teenager's surf ski boat and throws him into the water off the coast of Australia
A teenager is lucky to be alive after a Great White shark attacked his surf ski and tore a massive chunk out of the bottom of it. Nat Drummond, 19, was competing in a race with Seacfliff Surf Lifesaving Club, south of Adelaide, at 11.30am on Sunday. He was only...
ETOnline.com
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Reveal Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Wedding Left Them ‘Hyperventilating Crying’ (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: If you have not yet watched episode 10 of Love Is Blind season 3, "Approaching the Altar," please proceed with caution. If you were gasping during Raven Ross and SK Alagbada's wedding ceremony on season 3 of Love Is Blind, you weren't alone. ET speaks with Love Is...
ETOnline.com
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Spotted Wearing Matching Rings: Everything She's Said About Marriage
Has Kaley Cuoco changed her view on marriage?! The pregnant Flight Attendant actress was recently spotted sporting matching gold rings with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, making fans question whether she's really sworn off marriage for good. The outing came on Wednesday, when Cuoco, 36, and Pelphrey, 40, were photographed arriving...
TODAY.com
Bono’s wife and grown daughters make rare red carpet appearance
Ali Hewson, who is the wife of U2 frontman Bono, banded together with her and the rocker’s daughters Jordan, 33, and Eve, 31, for a rare red carpet appearance. On Nov. 1, the Hewson women stepped out to celebrate the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City. Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, was also in the Big Apple with his family, but did not attend the event.
I work remotely on a sailboat. I travel the world, bathe in the sea, and go snorkeling whenever I want.
Theresa Feulner is a psychologist who works remotely on a sailboat. In her free time, she's either hiking, relaxing on the boat, or exploring a city.
Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat
Whoa… Imagine enjoying a gorgeous day on the water, doing a little fishing, everything as perfect as can be… And then your day is ruined, because a whale jumps from the water and smacks the ever livin’ hell out of the side of your boat, nearly sending you and the boat to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. I simply couldn’t imagine what would be going through my mind during all of this. Would I start saying my prayers? Would […] The post Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
netflixjunkie.com
In Pictures: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son-In-Law Chris Pratt Become Muse for Footballers’ Halloween Avatars
The Halloween of the year 2022 just passed. And it also brought together a lot of surprises. Now cinema has always been a great source of inspiration for Halloween costumes for people. There is so much creativity to do with the cinematic characters as there are thousands of memorable ones, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s characters.
Exclusive Spot in Mexico Where People Kiss and Touch Whales Is Amazing
It costs a pretty penny to have this experience.
ETOnline.com
Rebel Wilson Says She and Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged
Rebel Wilson's setting the record straight about her relationship with Ramona Agruma, saying they are not engaged. The "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon and posted a quick video of her and Agruma posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. The duo smiled in front of the camera but the text overlayed on her Story told the entire story: "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”
bravotv.com
Gina Kirschenheiter & Travis Mullen Nailed Their Yellowstone-Inspired Couples Costume
The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member and her beau channeled the Wild West for this year’s Halloween ensembles. Gina Kirschenheiter and her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, know how to rock some creative costumes for Halloween. Back in October 2020, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared...
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
Irina Shayk Sits On Bradley Cooper’s Lap As He Rocks Bear Costume Amid Speculation They’ve Reunited
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were snapped together at a Halloween party over the spooky weekend, sparking more reconciliation rumors after they were spotted together in New York at a fashion event just a few days before. The Russian-born supermodel took to her Instagram on Friday, Nov. 4 to share a photo album from the bash, where she dressed as pinup icon Bettie Page and sat on the lap of Bradley, who was rocking a bear costume.
Adam Levine Sports Grey Beard On Bike Ride With Kids Dusty, 6, & Gio, 4, After DM Scandal: Photos
Adam Levine, 43, spent some quality time with his two daughters, Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4, on a recent outing. The singer rode a bike that had a cart the girls were sitting in attached and looked as happy as could be. He wore a blue plaid top and loose ripped jeans during the fun, and his grey beard, helmet, and sunglasses had him looking almost unrecognizable.
