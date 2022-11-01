ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AshyCracker
4d ago

Let this be a lesson to all.....it's not about what you know, what your qualifications are or what type of person you are, it's all about who you know and how you handle your buddy's Twigg.

crozetgazette.com

Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again

The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Glamping site proposal brings public comment

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A glamorous camping, or glamping, resort in Madison County is still in the news. The Madison Planning Commission held a public hearing on Ahmed Helmi's application to use the parcels, which will be almost 60 acres when combined. The site is near the intersection...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Culpeper police chief violates town policy by endorsing Abigail Spanberger in campaign ad

CULPEPER, Va. (7News) — Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins appears to have violated prohibited political activity, according to the town personnel and employee handbook. Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s campaign is airing television ads that include Chief Jenkins endorsing Spanberger while wearing his uniform on town property and using his position on behalf of a political party.
CULPEPER, VA
theriver953.com

VSP seek information on a hit and run

Virginia State Police (VSP) continue to investigate a fatal hit and run in Spotsylvania County. An email from VSP confirms that two pedestrians were struck from behind by a red pickup truck will walking along Lafayette Boulevard at around 1 a.m. Nov. 1. The impact killed 36-year-old John W. Kern...
PWLiving

Award-Winning Manassas Law Firm Celebrates 30 Years of Legal Excellence

Farrell & Croft, PC hosted an open house reception at its Manassas office to celebrate 30 years of providing quality and personalized representation for clients throughout Northern Virginia. Leaders from the local and legal community gathered with colleagues, friends, and family at the open house reception at the firm’s Manassas office to celebrate the milestone achievement.
MANASSAS, VA
cbs19news

Vega responds to Spanberger, calling her a hypocrite

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega, the Republican running to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, pulled no punches at a rally in Madison County on Thursday. She was responding to comments incumbent Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger recently made, calling her a hypocrite. At another rally, Vega made...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
NBC12

During final stretch, early voting ticks upward in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Consider this a final notice. Mark the calendar because early voting ends in Virginia on Saturday at 5 P.M. After that, you need to show up to the polls on Election Day itself. “You don’t know what may happen on Election Day. Maybe an emergency that...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Gloucester deputies: Body found on Providence Road was missing teen from Fairfax

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said deputies identified a body found on Providence Road as a missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County, Virginia. The case goes back to Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m. when someone reported finding a man's body in the 3600 block of Providence Road. That's not far from Providence Baptist Church and Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Drivers to soon have more options on I-66 outside Beltway

Motorists driving on Interstate 66 between the Capital Beltway and Gainesville soon will have access to two Express Lanes in both directions for the whole stretch, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials told the Vienna Town Council during an Oct. 24 briefing. When the final 13 miles of the 22.5-mile-long...
VIENNA, VA
cbs19news

Prepare for new traffic pattern at 250/64 interchange

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work on a diverging diamond interchange is almost done, and drivers will soon see a change in the traffic pattern. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports traffic will be switched to the final configuration at the interchange of Richmond Road and Interstate 64 during the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

