Read full article on original website
AshyCracker
4d ago
Let this be a lesson to all.....it's not about what you know, what your qualifications are or what type of person you are, it's all about who you know and how you handle your buddy's Twigg.
Reply(1)
3
Related
Prince William Co. School Board considering policy change for school-wide readings
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — On Wednesday's agenda, the Prince William County School Board tackled a possible proposal change that would mandate schools to inform parents of school-wide readings and presentations. The change that would be made to a policy in the school district comes months after parents at...
crozetgazette.com
Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again
The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
Va. governor deactivates education tip line, offers sample of tips
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office has deactivated the email address associated with an education tip line he launched after taking office.
cbs19news
Glamping site proposal brings public comment
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A glamorous camping, or glamping, resort in Madison County is still in the news. The Madison Planning Commission held a public hearing on Ahmed Helmi's application to use the parcels, which will be almost 60 acres when combined. The site is near the intersection...
WTOP
What are the calendar options for Northern Va. schools, and what does that mean for snow days?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about calendar options for some DC-area school systems. What it is: The current school year is barely a few months old, but school boards across the...
WJLA
Culpeper police chief violates town policy by endorsing Abigail Spanberger in campaign ad
CULPEPER, Va. (7News) — Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins appears to have violated prohibited political activity, according to the town personnel and employee handbook. Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s campaign is airing television ads that include Chief Jenkins endorsing Spanberger while wearing his uniform on town property and using his position on behalf of a political party.
One diner, two candidates, mixed opinions: Dumfries residents weigh in on Vega, Spanberger
DUMFRIES, Va. — With the midterm elections days away, candidates are taking every opportunity to gain voters. Their campaign, political attack ads and experience have played an influence in how people choose their candidates, but at a diner in Dumfries, political party affiliations largely persuaded how customers vote. The...
theriver953.com
VSP seek information on a hit and run
Virginia State Police (VSP) continue to investigate a fatal hit and run in Spotsylvania County. An email from VSP confirms that two pedestrians were struck from behind by a red pickup truck will walking along Lafayette Boulevard at around 1 a.m. Nov. 1. The impact killed 36-year-old John W. Kern...
Award-Winning Manassas Law Firm Celebrates 30 Years of Legal Excellence
Farrell & Croft, PC hosted an open house reception at its Manassas office to celebrate 30 years of providing quality and personalized representation for clients throughout Northern Virginia. Leaders from the local and legal community gathered with colleagues, friends, and family at the open house reception at the firm’s Manassas office to celebrate the milestone achievement.
Missing Fairfax County man found dead hours away in another Virginia county
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County was found dead more than three hours away in Gloucester County, Virginia on Halloween, according to authorities. Deputies with the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office responded to Providence Road, not far from Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery, around 4:22 p.m. Monday...
cbs19news
Vega responds to Spanberger, calling her a hypocrite
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega, the Republican running to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, pulled no punches at a rally in Madison County on Thursday. She was responding to comments incumbent Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger recently made, calling her a hypocrite. At another rally, Vega made...
Local university shuts down, students left scrambling to finish their studies
Stratford University students were in the middle of their studies when they learned classes were canceled indefinitely.
'Seamless' early voting took this Virginia couple less than 5 minutes
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, 688,302 voters have already cast their ballot in the 2022 midterms as of November 1, compared to 344,594 who voted early in the 2018 midterm elections.
NBC12
During final stretch, early voting ticks upward in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Consider this a final notice. Mark the calendar because early voting ends in Virginia on Saturday at 5 P.M. After that, you need to show up to the polls on Election Day itself. “You don’t know what may happen on Election Day. Maybe an emergency that...
Gloucester deputies: Body found on Providence Road was missing teen from Fairfax
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said deputies identified a body found on Providence Road as a missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County, Virginia. The case goes back to Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m. when someone reported finding a man's body in the 3600 block of Providence Road. That's not far from Providence Baptist Church and Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Middleburg Eccentric
Land Trust of Virginia Announces New Easement 12 building lots erased, scenic rural viewshed preserved
The Land Trust of Virginia (LTV) is pleased to announce a conservation easement on Brian and Kalie Lasley’s property in Rectortown, Fauquier County. This 37.5-acre property ensures the scenic viewshed along Crenshaw Road will remain for future generations. “I grew up in L.A. so I know what urban sprawl...
sungazette.news
Drivers to soon have more options on I-66 outside Beltway
Motorists driving on Interstate 66 between the Capital Beltway and Gainesville soon will have access to two Express Lanes in both directions for the whole stretch, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials told the Vienna Town Council during an Oct. 24 briefing. When the final 13 miles of the 22.5-mile-long...
WUSA
Potentially deadly guardrails being replaced in Maryland, Virginia after WUSA9 investigation
LORTON, Va. — Guardrails along the highway, like the Capital Beltway, are meant as a safety barrier. Sometimes, that trust can end tragically. "It’s like having an improvised explosive device on the side of the road rather than a safety product," Steve Eimers explained. Eimers gained his ability...
cbs19news
Prepare for new traffic pattern at 250/64 interchange
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work on a diverging diamond interchange is almost done, and drivers will soon see a change in the traffic pattern. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports traffic will be switched to the final configuration at the interchange of Richmond Road and Interstate 64 during the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13.
Pro-business Chamber of Commerce repeats endorsement of Dem Abigail Spanberger, despite GOP blowback
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The pro-business US Chamber of Commerce Thursday reiterated its support for Democrat Abigail Spanberger in the hotly contested race for Congress in Virginia's 7th District. Republican Yesli Vega has been hammering Spanberger over inflation and the economy. On Caroline Street in Fredericksburg, smack in the middle...
Comments / 6