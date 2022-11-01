ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Toffolo cuts short her contract with Chinese fast fashion brand Shein after being branded 'exploitative' by charities

By Imogen Horton
Former I'm a Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo has cut short her contract with Shein after she was branded 'exploitative' by charities over her deal with the Chinese fast fashion outlet.

Miss Toffolo 28, has released three collections since first partnering with the label in 2020.

She often promotes the brand to her 1.7million Instagram followers. Her most recent, posted on October 14, shows her modelling a pleated floral midi dress in front of a high-end florist in Belgravia, London.

Cutting ties: Former I'm a Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo has cut short her contract with Shein after she was branded 'exploitative' by charities over her deal with the fast fashion outlet
Promoting: She often promotes the brand to her 1.7million Instagram followers. Her most recent, posted on October 14, shows her modelling a midi dress in front of a high-end florist

A spokesperson for Miss Toffolo told the Mail: 'Georgia has ended her contract and association with Shein and will no longer be working with them.'

The decision comes after a damning Channel 4 documentary found workers at Shein's factories are only paid 3p an hour.

Miss Toffolo had been urged to think 'long and hard' about the brand she was endorsing by environmental and anti-slavery charities.

Maria Chenoweth, CEO of environmental charity Textile Reuse and International Development (TRAID), said there was 'no humanly need' for Miss Toffolo, who also promotes skincare brand Dermalogica and Walker's Sensations crisps, to partner with Shein.

Collaborative: Miss Toffolo 28, has released three collections since first partnering with the label in 2020

She told the Mail: 'She doesn't need to do it! Toffolo has no humanly need to be promoting ultra-fast fashion, and if she does do it well she can only be considered incredibly unkind to those being exploited across the globe by fast fashion brands.

'Shein is a faceless money machine based in China, for some cash that [Katy] Perry and [Avril] Lavigne probably don't need they continue along with the media to perpetuate a damaging fast fashion frenzy.' Singer Katy Perry released a collection with the ultra-fast fashion brand last year, while last month musician Avril Lavigne headlined the company's F/W 2022 runway show.

Meg Lewis, campaigns lead at Labour Behind the Label, which fights for workers' rights in the clothing industry, said: 'Influencers need to think long and hard about what it is they are actually endorsing.

Posing: Pictured wearing the brand's clothing, Toff's decision comes after a damning Channel 4 documentary found workers at Shein's factories are only paid 3p an hour
'Is Georgia really happy being the face of a company which sells clothes by workers who have to work 18 hours a day, with only one day off a month, just to make ends meet?'

She also warned that the ultra-fast fashion model relied on the exploitation of cheap labour and that the cheap clothes are mostly worn once or not at all before going to landfill.

Shein, which was valued at $100billion (£78bn) earlier this year - more than Zara and H&M combined - has grown exponentially, catering to Gen Z customers by offering copies of high-end clothing at throwaway prices.

A recent undercover investigation by Channel 4 found workers at Shein's factories were only allowed one day off a month and were fined up to three quarters of their daily income if they made a mistake.

A Shein spokesman said at the time that they were 'extremely concerned' by the claims presented by Channel 4 and promised they would terminate partnerships with suppliers who do not meet their standards.

Socialite: Miss Toffolo, who was educated at £41,325-a-year Blundell's school in Tiverton, Devon, revealed in 2020 that she charges around £5,600 per sponsored post

'We have requested specific information from Channel 4 so that we can investigate,' they added.

Miss Toffolo, a close friend of Stanley Johnson who was educated at £41,325-a-year Blundell's school in Tiverton, Devon, revealed in 2020 that she charges around £5,600 per sponsored post.

'I only promote things I like,' she told MailOnline at the time.

Katrina Caspelich, director of marketing at Remake, which fights for fair pay in the clothing industry, encouraged the public to hold celebrities like Miss Toffolo accountable 'for their partnership choices'.

'They must remember that celebrities are the ones choosing to promote these fast fashion partnerships and that they're not out of necessity. And whatever partnership they take on says a lot about their values,' she said.

Fair fashion campaigner Venetia La Manna, who condemned Miss Toffolo on Instagram last week, said there was an important conversation to be had around 'highly privileged, wealthy celebrities and influencers taking on partnerships they frankly don't need, especially when it's costing people and planet'.

Alongside anti-slavery charities, she also urged the reality star to find out more about the conditions for those working in the factories, share these findings with her followers and 'publicly cut ties' with Shein.

Sian Lea, Business and Human Rights Manager at Anti-Slavery International said profiting from the 'severe exploitation of people... must stop.'

Former winner: Made In Chelsea star Georgia was crowned Queen of the Jungle on I'm A Celebrity in 2017

