This Hack Will Help Get Rid of Those Annoying Fruit Flies

By Sierra Marquina
 5 days ago
Do you struggle with annoying fruit flies taking over your kitchen and fruit bowl and sometimes that glass of wine? A TikToker named @ThatCleanBee is here to save the day.

All we have to do is wash our bananas, apparently.

Why?

Fruit flies lay eggs on bananas and then you bring them into your house and they hatch...

EW!

So, wash them as soon as you get home!

