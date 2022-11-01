This Hack Will Help Get Rid of Those Annoying Fruit Flies
Do you struggle with annoying fruit flies taking over your kitchen and fruit bowl and sometimes that glass of wine? A TikToker named @ThatCleanBee is here to save the day.
All we have to do is wash our bananas, apparently.
@thatcleanbee
Best fruit fly hack. Since I started doing this (years ago) Ive maybe had 1 time where I had fruit flies. #fruitflyhack #kitchenhacksthatwork #cleaningtiktokasmr #fruitflies #getridoffruitflies #adultadvice♬ original sound - TonyaBee
Why?
Fruit flies lay eggs on bananas and then you bring them into your house and they hatch...
EW!
So, wash them as soon as you get home!
