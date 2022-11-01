Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: 'Chicago', Wurstfest, Texas Book Festival and more
Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the details on events across Central Texas, including Broadway In Austin's performance of "Chicago," Wurstfest in New Braunfels, the 27th annual Texas Book Festival in downtown Austin, the 20th annual Travis Heights Art Trail, the Austin Celtic Festival and the Austin Fall Asian Festival in Buda.
fox7austin.com
Wu Chow, Little Wu at Austin Food and Wine Festival
Some of the best culinary talents will be making bites for people this weekend to enjoy. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details about this year's event.
fox7austin.com
Oseyo featured at Austin Food and Wine Festival
Top chefs and restaurants will be on hand offering some amazing bites at the Austin Food and Wine Festival this weekend. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has a look.
fox7austin.com
Top chefs and restaurants at Austin Food and Wine Festival
Austinites will get a chance to try some amazing bites from some of the best around. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets all the details about the festival which features food and drinks from Austin and beyond.
fox7austin.com
Austin Mac & Cheese Festival set for Nov. 13
If you love macaroni and cheese, this is the event for you. Austin-area chefs will be dishing out tasty mac & grilled cheese offerings at the event, set for Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Lantana Place Shopping Center. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow gets all the cheesy details from Chef Hayden Walker, editor in chief of Austin Food Magazine.
fox7austin.com
Turnin' Texan: Texas State Capitol
Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
fox7austin.com
The Tiarras step into their musical power as Latina Women
AUSTIN, Texas - As Dia de los Muertos 2022 celebrations continue, a local Austin band is using their music to share their culture and open up discussions about topics not often spoken of. "I would describe our music as music without restrictions or limitations." Tori Baltierra, lead singer and guitarist...
fox7austin.com
Good Day Together: The Tiarras
Dia de los Muertos may be over but the celebrations continue. FOX 7 Austin's Leslie Rangel met up with musicians The Tiarras who are using their music to share their culture and open up discussions about topics some consider taboo.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Porterhouse at Austin Pets Alive
Seven-year-old Porterhouse is in search of his forever home. A consistent staff and volunteer favorite at Austin Pets Alive, this pup is looking for a family to love, preferably a one-pet household. He's not the biggest fan of cats, but would make a wonderful addition to your home. APA! is also participating in Giving Tuesday, a national holiday that encourages the public to donate to local nonprofits and perform good deeds.
fox7austin.com
'Make Camo Your Cause' looks to help homeless veterans
AUSTIN, Texas - Veterans and homelessness should never be in the same sentence, but men and women who bravely served our country find themselves sleeping on the streets they fought to protect. This November, FOX 7 Austin is participating in "Make Camo Your Cause." David Traxler, executive director of U.S....
fox7austin.com
Honor Flight Austin heads out on 78th flight
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin's 78th Honor Flight flew out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport earlier this week. Honor Flight flies veterans from various US wars and conflicts to see the military monuments and memorials honoring their service in Washington D.C. "I see all these wonderful people from all branches of the...
fox7austin.com
Antone's celebrates 60 years of sandwiches
AUSTIN, Texas - It's National Sandwich Day and we're celebrating with a sub that's been enjoyed by Texas for 60 years: Antone's Famous Po' Boys. Antone’s Famous Po’ Boy was founded in 1962 as "Antone’s Import Company" by Jalal Antone. Jalal was the son of Lebanese immigrants...
fox7austin.com
CMT Music Awards coming to Austin's Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas - The Country Music Television, or CMT, Music Awards will air live from the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Country superstar Kelsea Ballerini will return as co-host for the third consecutive year. She announced that Carrie Underwood will be the first performer during a surprise on-stage...
fox7austin.com
Austin Kidney Walk back in person November 6
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Kidney Walk is back this Sunday and in person for the first time in more than two years. The walk was virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is back in person Sunday, Nov. 6. Participants have two ways to join in: in person or walk your way on your own time.
fox7austin.com
'Godfather of Blues' W.C. Clark and Antone's owner talk about iconic Austin spot
FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum celebrated National Sandwich Day with Antone's Famous Po' Boys but did you know the sub is connected to the famous Austin nightclub? Antone's has been serving up blues in Austin since the 70's.
fox7austin.com
Downtown Austin murder suspect arrested in north Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man suspected in a downtown Austin fatal shooting has been arrested in north Austin. US Marshals apprehended 21-year-old Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones on Oct. 30 on East 7th Street. Jones was found lying in the street by officers and died at the scene from his injuries.
fox7austin.com
We're celebrating National Sandwich Day with Antone's
Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys was founded in 1962. Learn more about the connection between the subs and the Austin night club.
fox7austin.com
Abbott, O'Rourke campaign on last day of early voting
DRIFTWOOD, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke are still on the campaign trail on the last day of early voting in Texas. Abbott kicked off a three-town campaign drive Friday morning at a Driftwood restaurant, where he predicted a big red victory not just in Texas but also on Capitol Hill.
fox7austin.com
Police release body cam footage of shootout with man at North Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have released body camera video of a shootout between officers and a 42-year-old man at a North Austin restaurant. On October 23 at 9:26 p.m. a woman called 9-1-1 and told police she felt threatened by a man carrying a gun near the Aubry Hills apartment complex on North Lamar.
fox7austin.com
Manor High School student, cousin of Vanessa Guillen, dies after being shot in the head
AUSTIN, Texas - 16-year-old Manor High School student Alan Guillen has died after being shot in the head last week. He is a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood. Alan was shot in the head on Monday, Oct. 24 and had been at Dell...
