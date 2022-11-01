Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Several accidents and investigations were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Those include:. 9:15 am, Officers were contacted by a subject in the 700 block of Elm Street stating they witnessed a pickup truck, and the occupants moving items out of a home located in the 700 block of Vine St. Upon investigation. Officers were informed that subjects were seen taking items out of the house and suspect information was generated. Investigation ongoing.
kchi.com
Jail Bookings For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 22-year-old Ethan Alexander Ross of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged abuse or neglect of a child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. 46-year-old Joel Tracy...
kchi.com
Police Report For Wednesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 110 calls for service Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 9:43 a.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Fairway Dr for a man attempting suicide. Officers secured the scene for Chillicothe Fire Department. The man was later taken to a hospital. 12:15 p.m.,...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police For Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department reports 111 calls for service Tuesday. Officers responded to reports of suspicious activity, checked business alarms, handled verbal domestic disturbances, and spoke with an individual about harassment. There were no accidents or arrests reported for Tuesday.
kchi.com
Livingston Co. Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report since Mid October includes several incidents and arrests. October 15th, a Mooresville resident reported burglary and theft of medication from their home. Investigation continues. October 18th, a Mooresville resident reported the theft of a .22 caliber rifle from the home. October 20 at...
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON MAN CHARGED FOR DEFRAUDING A BANK
A Carrollton man has been charged with a felony for defrauding a secured creditor. According to a probable cause statement, BTC Bank attempted to repossess two pickup trucks in Nathaniel Steward’s possession. After Steward failed to deliver both vehicles to the bank, authorities from the Carroll County Sheriff’s office got involved and supervised the recovery of the trucks.
northwestmoinfo.com
Ridgeway Woman Injured in Crash Near Bethany
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Ridgeway resident received minor injured in an accident that totaled a vehicle Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 28 year old Brook Magee was driving westbound on 136 Highway and went off the side of the roadway. The front driver’s side of the vehicle struck an embankment. The driver received minor injuries in the accident and was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital. The accident took place at 9:45am. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the NTA Ambulance assisted the Highway Patrol.
kchi.com
Booked On Warrant
A Chillicothe woman was booked into the Harrison County Jail following her arrest for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders. Thirty-year-old Shelbi Lynn Shira was booked Tuesday afternoon following her arrest by Livingston County Deputies.
northwestmoinfo.com
Hale Man Arrested on Felony Warrant
A Hale man was arrested late Wednesday night in Linn County on an outstanding felony warrant. Troop B of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 51-year-old Hale resident Jeffrey W. Huffmon at 11:25 P.M. Wednesday on a Carroll County arrest warrant for Class D felony stealing of $750 or more.
kchi.com
Hale Man Arrested By Troopers
A Hale resident arrested in Linn County on a Carroll County warrant was taken to the Chariton County Jail. St Troopers report 51-year-old Jeffery W Huffmon was arrested at about 11:25 pm on a Carroll County warrant for alleged stealing. He was held pending the posting of bond.
Missouri man hospitalized after crash when he skips stop sign
DAVIESS COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Chevy Silverado driven by Garret A. Wait, 26, Greenwood, was southbound on MO 6 at Route DD two miles west of Gallatin. The driver failed...
The old Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls designed for juvenile offenders was part of a national historic district
Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls, 1500 Third St. Chillicothe, Missouri.Jzupez, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2010, the Chillicothe Industrial Home for Girls (aka Chillicothe Correctional Center) was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was also part of a national historic district and was located at 1500 Third Street, Chillicothe, Missouri in Livingston County.
kmmo.com
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
kttn.com
Trenton man charged with domestic assault
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton man has been charged with felony second-degree domestic assault after an incident on October 31st. The Trenton Police Department arrested 36-year-old Corey Allen Hines on November 1st. His bond is $15,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and...
kchi.com
Various Roadwork Projects Continue
The Missouri Department of Transportation continues with several roadwork projects and preparations for winter. The planned roadwork for the local counties for the week of November 7th includes:. Carroll County. US 24 – Resurfacing project from US 65 in Carrollton to east of Route 41, near DeWitt, through December.
kchi.com
Ramp Repaving At Chillicothe Postponed
The ramp resurfacing in Chillicothe that had been scheduled for Thursday and today has been rescheduled. MoDOT announced the changes to the Ramp Resurfacing in Chillicothe. The resurfacing, which was originally planned for November 3rd and 4th, will now take place November 10th and 11th, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Motorists can expect delays and loads wider than 14-feet must use an alternate route.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on multiple drug allegations
A Greencastle man arrested by the Highway Patrol on October 25th on multiple allegations has been formally charged with six felonies in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Wayne Hoff has been charged with two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He also faces one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
ktvo.com
Admitted thief, formerly from Kirksville, has to pay back thousands
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A former Kirksville woman charged in an embezzlement case avoids prison time, but she has to pay back the thousands of dollars she stole. Misty Brewer, 40, of Troy, Missouri, formerly from Kirksville, pleaded guilty recently in Adair County Circuit Court to a felony charge of fraudulent use of a debit device.
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes embankment
HARRISON COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. Friday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 GMC Terrain driven by Brooke J. Magee, 28, Ridgeway, was westbound on U.S. 136 one mile west of Bethany. The SUV traveled off the road...
northwestmoinfo.com
Richmond woman Arrested On Felony Drug Charges
A Richmond woman is facing felony level drug charges after being arrested Monday afternoon in Carroll County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 34-year-old Richmond resident Molly S. Carroll at 3:24 P.M. Monday for felony possession of a controlled substance for both methamphetamine and prescription pills. Carroll was booked...
