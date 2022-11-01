ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC12

Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though nobody won Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, one Virginian is $1 million richer after winning big that night. Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was bought at...
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

$20,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Wheaton Exxon

A Montgomery County man won $20,000 playing Mega Millions with a ticket he purchased at the Wheaton Exxon at 11310 Georgia Avenue, according to the Maryland Lottery. The same individual also won $100,000 playing Powerball in 2021. In related news, this Saturday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDBJ7.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
SALEM, VA
WSET

Celebrate Virginia Cider Week with tasting, events and prizes

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Cider Week celebrates its tenth year this year, and cideries will host tastings and events from November 11 through 20 across the state. Organized by Virginia Cider, the week’s events will include pairing dinners, tastings, festivals, and more. Host cideries are also featured stops on the new Virginia Cider Trail, and visitors who check into the trail from their phone earn chances at prizes.
VIRGINIA STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Record $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot prize from Massachusetts State Lottery claimed

A record $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot prize from Massachusetts State Lottery was claimed recently at lottery headquarters. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield has claimed the record $16.35 million jackpot prize that was at stake in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Megabucks Doubler drawing that took place Saturday, September 10, 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSET

Emergency Allotments to continue for SNAP households in Virginia this November

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in November. On Friday, the Virginia Department of Social Services said these enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Wednesday, November...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Caesars executives looking to open temporary Danville casino in 2023

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Casino gaming is coming to the River City sooner than expected. Caesars executives shared these plans with investors on a conference call. "We expect to open temporary casinos in both Danville, Virginia and Columbus, Nebraska by midyear '23," said Anthony Carano Caesars Entertainment President and COO.
DANVILLE, VA
WVNS

A $1 Million dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Lottery announced today that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, WV. The ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, and Megaplier option was not purchased. Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were 4, 18, 31, 53, 69, and the Mega Ball […]
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV

