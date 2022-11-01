Read full article on original website
Powerball jackpot hits $1.6 billion — here’s how it’s drawing in Virginia players
The jackpot reached a world record after hitting $1.6 billion on Friday, Nov. 4, making local stores a must-stop for those who want to play the lottery ahead of Saturday night's drawing.
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Even though nobody won Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, one Virginian is $1 million richer after winning big that night. Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was bought at...
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653,599 lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no idea I had a […]
Lucky Virginia woman wins $250,000 from lottery ticket she bought at Kroger
Susan Smith went to the grocery store because she was craving a ham sandwich, but what she got was a lot more than ham and cheese.
$20,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Wheaton Exxon
A Montgomery County man won $20,000 playing Mega Millions with a ticket he purchased at the Wheaton Exxon at 11310 Georgia Avenue, according to the Maryland Lottery. The same individual also won $100,000 playing Powerball in 2021. In related news, this Saturday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
Jackpot still up for grabs, grows to $1.5B after over 188K claim winnings in Virginia
(WSET) — The jackpot is still growing after the Wednesday night drawing. The estimated jackpot is $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing with a total of 188,911 tickets winning prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million, according to Virginia Lottery.
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A $1 million Powerball ticket was bought in Reston, in Fairfax County, for Wednesday’s drawing that did not produce a jackpot winner. The jackpot is now $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s...
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
Winning $1 million lottery ticket bought in Salem, Virginia still unclaimed
According to Virginia Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket bought at the Salem Mini Mart at 2319 West Main Street matched the first five winning numbers from the most recent drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and the purchaser of the $1 million ticket is yet to come forward.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in north central West Virginia
While no one hit the billion-dollar jackpot last night, a lucky winner bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Marion County.
Three $1M Powerball Tickets In DMV Area; New Jackpot Swells Up To $1.5B
Nobody claimed the top $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but three from the DMV area are feeling lucky after winning seven-figure prizes in Wednesday’s drawing. In Maryland, lottery officials say that two $1 million winning tickets were sold, one at the Cross Keys Exxon on Falls Road in Baltimore City and in Calvert County at Giant on Solomons Island Road in Frederick.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County
TROUTMAN, N.C. — There might not have been any new billionaires after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but a lucky person in the Charlotte area won a $1 million prize by matching all five of the white balls. The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday that a lottery ticket...
Celebrate Virginia Cider Week with tasting, events and prizes
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Cider Week celebrates its tenth year this year, and cideries will host tastings and events from November 11 through 20 across the state. Organized by Virginia Cider, the week’s events will include pairing dinners, tastings, festivals, and more. Host cideries are also featured stops on the new Virginia Cider Trail, and visitors who check into the trail from their phone earn chances at prizes.
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
Record $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot prize from Massachusetts State Lottery claimed
A record $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot prize from Massachusetts State Lottery was claimed recently at lottery headquarters. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield has claimed the record $16.35 million jackpot prize that was at stake in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Megabucks Doubler drawing that took place Saturday, September 10, 2022.
Traffic Alert: New gas tap installation to close Kentucky Road in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A new gas tap installation will close one Danville road for two days this week. According to the city, starting on Tuesday, one lane will be closed at 660 Kentuck Road. Highway flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Work is...
Emergency Allotments to continue for SNAP households in Virginia this November
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in November. On Friday, the Virginia Department of Social Services said these enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Wednesday, November...
Caesars executives looking to open temporary Danville casino in 2023
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Casino gaming is coming to the River City sooner than expected. Caesars executives shared these plans with investors on a conference call. "We expect to open temporary casinos in both Danville, Virginia and Columbus, Nebraska by midyear '23," said Anthony Carano Caesars Entertainment President and COO.
Five sentenced in Virginia Fentanyl ring that sold counterfeit pills in DC area
The fifth member of a narcotics ring that sold counterfeit Fentanyl pills in Northern Virginia was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison.
A $1 Million dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in WV
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Lottery announced today that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, WV. The ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, and Megaplier option was not purchased. Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were 4, 18, 31, 53, 69, and the Mega Ball […]
