RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Cider Week celebrates its tenth year this year, and cideries will host tastings and events from November 11 through 20 across the state. Organized by Virginia Cider, the week’s events will include pairing dinners, tastings, festivals, and more. Host cideries are also featured stops on the new Virginia Cider Trail, and visitors who check into the trail from their phone earn chances at prizes.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO