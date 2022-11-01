ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Calling all foodies to Houston’s first largest halal food festival

Houston – If you love food, especially cultural food, then you don’t want to miss Houston Halal Food Fest. With over 250 thousand Muslims residing in the Great Houston area, the halal food scene has grown enormously. There have been small gatherings of halal food trucks and stalls, but never this large. You can taste and learn about halal food at the first largest annual Houston Halal Fest this Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Rebuilding Together Houston’ pushing to save homes in Third Ward

HOUSTON – A Houston-based community revitalization program is helping seniors in the historic Third Ward make needed repairs to stay in their homes. Mary Banks began dancing for joy Thursday when Rebuilding Together Houston (RTH), HP and other partners helped her revitalize her again home. The 76-year-old lives in...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Splashway! Where the Fun Lasts all Year Long

SHERIDAN – Surprise the kids with an overnight trip to an amusement park where they can camp, fish, and celebrate the holidays!. When you see those waterslides rising like a tangle of candy, you know you have arrived at Splashway. When summer melts away. The waterpark makes way for a whole lot of seasonal fun.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone

HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday

HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Election Results for Galveston County on Nov. 8, 2022

The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Galveston County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Galveston County. You can find more information about the Galveston County...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Airports partners with Mayor Turner, community leaders to educate hundreds of citizens on human trafficking

HOUSTON – The Houston Airports and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner held a news conference Friday to discuss education on human trafficking. Houston Airports united mayors, law enforcement, bipartisan members of U.S. Congress, faith leaders, advocacy groups and survivors of human trafficking to share their strategies and programs with the public.
HOUSTON, TX

