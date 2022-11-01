ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Control of Congress: What's at play one week from today

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, but they may not have such consolidated power for much longer. Republicans are favored to win the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, bolstered by frustration over the economy and advantages in the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years. But Democrats are working to hold their ground, campaigning on maintaining access to abortion and other issues.
GEORGIA STATE
Misinformation and the midterm elections: What to expect

Conspiracy theories about mail ballots. Anonymous text messages warning voters to stay home. Fringe social media platforms where election misinformation spreads with impunity. Misinformation about the upcoming midterm elections has been building for months, challenging election officials and tech companies while offering another reminder of how conspiracy theories and distrust are shaping America's politics.
GEORGIA STATE
U.S. giving another $400M in military aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON —On Friday, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), according to a statement from the agency. This USAI package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs,...
WASHINGTON STATE
North Platte, NE
