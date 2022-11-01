Read full article on original website
Related
Supreme Court may decide if Congress sees Trump tax returns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is going to the Supreme Court, again, this time to try to stop his tax returns from being handed to a congressional committee. In an emergency appeal filed Monday, Trump wants the court to order at least a temporary hold on the...
Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The most influential pro-life group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on a state Supreme Court that declared access to abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The group, Kansans for Life, was a key...
🎤Affirmative action in jeopardy after justices raise doubts
WASHINGTON (AP) — The survival of affirmative action in higher education appeared to be in serious trouble Monday at a conservative-dominated Supreme Court after hours of debate over vexing questions of race. The most diverse court in the nation's history — among the nine justices are four women, two...
Democrats said they’d help NY’s Max Rose get his House seat back. Now he’s flying solo.
The moderate has gotten little help from his party — not that he wants it in the city's conservative bastion.
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to hold House Speaker hostage
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps," authorities said Monday. David DePape, 42, confronted a sleeping Paul Pelosi in the couple's San Francisco bedroom early...
Control of Congress: What's at play one week from today
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, but they may not have such consolidated power for much longer. Republicans are favored to win the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, bolstered by frustration over the economy and advantages in the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years. But Democrats are working to hold their ground, campaigning on maintaining access to abortion and other issues.
Why New Hampshire may deliver a Senate surprise
Political buffs have been saying for weeks that the race for Senate control will come down to three or four states: Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, with Arizona sometimes thrown in. But is that list too limited?
Midterm news – live: Biden, Obama stump for Fetterman as Trump boosts Dr Oz at dueling Pennsylvania rallies
With only a few days of campaigning left before Election Day, senior Democrats are crisscrossing the nation in an effort to shore up the votes of candidates both in swing districts and to thwart unexpected threats in once-safe places. President Joe Biden has campaigned in Albuquerque, San Diego, and Joliet,...
Biden admin relaxes rules for student debt forgiveness
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving forward with an overhaul of several student debt forgiveness programs, aiming to make it easier for borrowers to get relief if they are duped by their colleges or if they put in a decade of work as public servants. The Education...
Misinformation and the midterm elections: What to expect
Conspiracy theories about mail ballots. Anonymous text messages warning voters to stay home. Fringe social media platforms where election misinformation spreads with impunity. Misinformation about the upcoming midterm elections has been building for months, challenging election officials and tech companies while offering another reminder of how conspiracy theories and distrust are shaping America's politics.
U.S. giving another $400M in military aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON —On Friday, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced approximately $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), according to a statement from the agency. This USAI package underscores the continued U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine by meeting their most urgent needs,...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0