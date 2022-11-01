As the majority of us who use Twitter on a daily basis continue to try to figure out what to do now that Elon Musk owns it—i.e., the ongoing calculation of whether Musk will be able to drive the social media company well and truly into the ground before he gets bored and annoyed enough to sell it off to someone else at a massive loss—at least one person has gotten out while the getting was at least moderately good: Amber Heard, who, as both one of the single greatest targets of Twitter vitriol over the last few years and Musk’s former romantic partner, may actually be the platonic ideal of a person who does not need to be on The Hell Site anymore.

2 DAYS AGO