Hey, at least Westworld's cast will still get paid like it's getting a final season
Reports have already begun to trickle out about the whys behind HBO’s decision to cancel Westworld this weekend, and it turns out that this was not, by all accounts, one of those elaborate and multi-layered narrative conundrums that the show so loved to traffic in, but more of a caveman murder mystery: Show cost too much, show lose ratings, show get hit by rock.
Aubrey Plaza joins WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Halloween isn’t over just yet. Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, the WandaVision spinoff centered on the powerful witch played by Kathryn Hahn, per Variety. While pretty much anyone who knows anything about Plaza would love to see her play a witch, further details...
Christopher Miller confirms the Clone High revival is coming in 2023
We’ve known for a while now that Clone High—the beloved single-season MTV cartoon that was a whole bunch of comedy nerds’ first introduction to future Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street creators Christopher Miller and Phil Lord—would be getting a revival some time on HBO Max. That being said, all that rosy news about the return of Abe, Gandhi, Cleo, and the rest of the teenage clones of many of history’s greatest leaders did arrive before the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, a development that sent a big ol’ chainsaw through huge swathes of the company’s animation projects.
HBO Max is going to go ahead and un-revive Degrassi, actually, thanks
Ten months after it announced that it would be reviving long-running, beloved Canadian teen drama Degrassi, HBO Max has made a stunning announcement this evening: Nah. This is per Deadline, which reports that the Degrassi revival has been the latest series to get cut by the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service, even though it was announced with a full series order back in January. Of course, January 2022 was a very different time for a then-still-un-Discovery’d Warner Bros., i.e., back before incoming CEO David Zaslav started taking his chainsaw to the company’s various streaming offerings.
Colin Mochrie says Whose Line Is It Anyway? is ending next year
Colin Mochrie, long-time star of The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway?, has revealed that the series will be taping its final season soon. In a recent tweet, Mochrie announced that January 2023 will see him, Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and host Aisha Tyler (plus, presumably, the show’s usual rotating series of fourth slot performers) getting together to film one more batch of episodes of the long-running short-form improv show, which originated in the UK before being imported to ABC in the 1990s, and then revived by The CW in 2013.
Love Is Blind's host responds to accusation the reality series cuts Black women from the cast
Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey has responded to comments made by a former contestant that the Netflix competition reality series consistently sidelines Black women. Love Is Blind is currently in the midst of its third season. “People gravitate to who they gravitate to,” Lachey tells Entertainment Tonight of the...
Sure, that HBO Max - Discovery Plus hybrid service will cost more, but at least it'll also have more ads
We’ve known for a while now that Warner Bros. Discovery—having now successfully schlorped together into the entertainment industry’s latest multi-headed merger beast—was going to be jamming its two streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+, into one similarly Frankenstein’d package. We’ve already seen plenty of effects from that move, which is expected to go into effect in spring of 2023, most notably in the form of the mass culling of projects from HBO Max’s library in order to “make room” for all that fresh Discovery reality content. Now, though, executives for the company have started talking about the nuts and bolts of the merger, revealing the exciting effects it’ll have for the home consumer. For instance, current HBO Max subscriber: How excited are you to learn that you can expect a price increase for the service, and a higher volume of ads on its ad-supported tier?
5 burning questions for The White Lotus season 2, episode 2
We’re only one episode into season two of The White Lotus and we’re already invested in a (mostly) new cast of characters and the sumptuous Italian setting. Just like that, we’ve moved on from piña coladas to Aperol spritzes. Armond who? Shane what? We’ve got no-nonsense resort manager Valentina (the wonderful Sabrina Impacciatore) and Theo James stripping down to his nethers in full view of Aubrey Plaza. What a way to kick things off. As we look forward to the second episode, we’re already starting to wonder how things will unravel over the course of the season, because we know they will. We’ve already addressed the big question of who will die by the end, but there’s still plenty left to speculate about. Here are some of the burning questions we’re pondering heading into episode two.
Toni Collette and Anna Faris on The Estate, comedic relief, and the joys of not playing a love interest
Considering their long and varied film and TV careers, it seems unusual that Toni Collette and Anna Faris have not shared the screen before now. Their paths finally cross in The Estate, written and directed by Dean Craig (of Death At A Funeral), marking their first collaboration. But judging from their energetic rapport, both on screen and off in interviews like this one, we hope it won’t be the last.
Ken Jennings Reflects On The Role Of Faith In His Rise To ‘Jeopardy!’ Fame
Highest-earning American game show contestant. Competitive trivia co-host. Ken Jennings has been many things in his 48 years of living, with maybe more titles to come, after starting off as a missionary studying English and computer science. It’s already been an eventful, widning road, but Jennings says that his faith played an important role in helping him navigate all the glories and hangups of pursuing Jeopardy! fame.
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon embody one of country music's legendary couples in George & Tammy trailer
It’s hard to find a duo that defined country music as well as Tammy Wynette and George Jones did during their time together. Literally dubbed “Mr. and Mrs. Country Music” during their seven-year union, the two had a passionate and tumultuous relationship that helped create classics of the genre like “Golden Ring,” “We’re Gonna Hold On,” and their bittersweet post-divorce song “Two Story House.” Now, that winding tale of country’s iconic partnership is being unraveled in the first trailer for Showtime’s George & Tammy.
Amber Heard deactivates her Twitter account, and honestly, who could blame her
As the majority of us who use Twitter on a daily basis continue to try to figure out what to do now that Elon Musk owns it—i.e., the ongoing calculation of whether Musk will be able to drive the social media company well and truly into the ground before he gets bored and annoyed enough to sell it off to someone else at a massive loss—at least one person has gotten out while the getting was at least moderately good: Amber Heard, who, as both one of the single greatest targets of Twitter vitriol over the last few years and Musk’s former romantic partner, may actually be the platonic ideal of a person who does not need to be on The Hell Site anymore.
Ralph Macchio advocates for "The Karate Kid Cinematic Universe"
The Cinematic Universe is all the rage these days (just ask film oracles Joe and Anthony Russo). So why shouldn’t The Karate Kid get in on the action? The film franchise already has a robust catalog of sequels, spin-off TV series, and a remake, with a new film and even a Broadway musical in the works. Cobra Kai star and OG Karate Kid Ralph Macchio looks upon all he has made and declares that it is good, and actually, let’s keep going while we’re at it!
The 15 best films coming to Prime Video in November 2022
Thanksgiving and November in general marks the official start of the holiday season (Halloween got dissed), and that means lots of gathering of family and friends. No matter how you celebrate, it’s always nice to circle up around some home entertainment, and Amazon Prime has got some delicious plans on its menu—including indies, oldies, franchises, and many courses in between.
Theo James to star in Netflix version of Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen
Guy Ritchie’s 2019 action-comedy The Gentlemen was basically the definitive Guy Ritchie movie, with a bunch of famous people doing wacky/brutal criminal stuff while being (mostly) very Bri’ish and making quips and wearing suits. It was the kind of movie that, had it gotten better reviews, could be accurately described as “roit propah.” But it was reasonably fun anyway, and it hinted at an overly complex universe of high-level British pot dealers and social media clout-seeking criminal kids—like John Wick but everyone is kind of annoying and they say boot and lorry and… Tesco. They’re British, you get it.
Wakanda Forever's Winston Duke joins the cast of Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy
Winston Duke has joined the cast of Ryan Gosling’s upcoming The Fall Guy, THR reports, adding yet another big name to the list of folks signing on for Gosling’s stuntman-focused action-adventure. Duke—who’ll be showing up on screen soon in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and who showed off his more comedic side a few years back in Jordan Peele’s Us—has joined David Leitcth’s adaptation of the ’80s Lee Majors TV series.
The Russo Brothers threaten to make TikTok-inspired live-action Hercules musical
Imagine, if you will, a small domino that represents Steven Soderbergh telling Joe and Anthony Russo that they’d never succeed with their version of low-budget indie filmmaking. That domino tips into NBC’s Community, which tips into the mega-blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which tips into… a TikTok-inspired live-action movie musical adaptation of Disney’s Hercules. This is the future of cinema, say the Russo Brothers, and short of traveling back in time to beg Soderbergh to keep his mouth shut, there’s nothing we can do about it!
Quinta Brunson explains how she’s inspired by Jordan Peele’s career
Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is blowing up, and has been for quite some time, but she’s not just going to sit back and be content with her Emmy win and her hit TV show—unless she wants to do that, which would be fine. But, in a recent profile from The Hollywood Reporter, she specifically said that she’s inspired by Jordan Peele’s career and the way he was able to jump from sketch comedy to horror movies.
Tarantino confirms he'll never make a Marvel movie: "I'm not a hired hand"
Quentin Tarantino’s got a new book coming out—Cinema Speculation, a non-fiction deep dive into his favorite films that sounds like pretty much exactly what you’d expect from Tarantino tackling that particular topic, for good or ill—which means that we’ve also got a whole new crop of Quentin Tarantino interviews to get through, too. That includes, unsurprisingly, the writer-director’s take on the dominant blockbuster form of the day, the omnipresent, inescapable superhero movie, which he talked about recently with The Los Angeles Times.
Yellowstone stars reassure fans that a sixth season is on the way
A nation of fathers breathed a sigh of relief today, clutching their beloved Civil War books and REO Speedwagon CDs a little less tightly to their chests: Yellowstone persists. This is per People, which got confirmation from the show’s cast at its fifth-season premiere in New York City last night...
