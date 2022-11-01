Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Take a look at Asheville school board candidates
The North Carolina state legislature has moved the assignment of Asheville City Board of Education members from appointed by City Council to elected by voters. The election in November includes votes for four of eight candidates. The best image of these persons may be from this video [avl.mx/c4o]. It was...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Beach-Ferrara favors an inclusive society
In their recent debate on WLOS, NC-11 congressional candidates Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and Chuck Edwards took very different positions on a woman’s right to make her own reproductive health care decisions. Beach-Ferrara stood firm on her stance that she supported a woman’s right to choose. She added that it should...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Edwards has top-tier leadership qualities
I am writing to strongly support Ms. Amanda Edwards for Buncombe County commissioner. As a recently retired dean at A-B Tech, I have known Amanda as a work colleague for about 10 years and can without question state that I have met few people in my long life who have the wonderful combination of qualifications to lead as she has.
Mountain Xpress
Outreach team seeks to address complex emergency calls
On any day of the week, first responders in Buncombe County might be dispatched to this common scenario: A business owner or a bystander sees a woman on the sidewalk who is agitated, yelling, screaming, and pacing back and forth. Concerned, a bystander calls 911 to get this person help;...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Area Arts Council rebrands as ArtsAVL
The Asheville Area Arts Council has officially become ArtsAVL. The new name is a simplification and clarification that reflects the organization’s mission to keep the arts at the heart of our community. This rebranding aligns with the agency’s goals of supporting artists and arts organizations, and making the arts more accessible in Asheville and Buncombe County.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Where’s the public safety action plan?
The mayor pitches from Esther Manheimer and Kim Roney should lead voters to conclude Esther is the best choice on the ballot for mayor. But neither has a sufficiently functional public safety and public health strategy. I was the one on the 2022 primary ballot to come up with the...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe schools welcome Superintendent Rob Jackson
The Buncombe County Board of Education’s Nov. 3 meeting was full of warm welcomes and heartfelt goodbyes as school leaders embraced newly appointed Buncombe County Schools Superintendent Rob Jackson and paid tribute to outgoing board members Cindy McMahon and Pat Bryant. Jackson’s selection had been announced in September, but...
Mountain Xpress
The new exotic
Mountain Xpress
Was U.S. Open cash drop the best use of tax dollars?
What do J.P. Morgan, IBM and Moderna have in common with Asheville? They all ponied up big bucks to shine on the electronic signs that skirted center court at this year’s U.S. Open. The Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority paid $1.3 million, plus $70,000 in related expenses, in hopes the TV cameras would land on its “Asheville” logo during the 168 hours of ESPN coverage. This was coverage that included shots of the valiant swan-song loss of Serena Williams, the women’s champion Iga Świątek’s forehand topspin rates that rivaled the wicked slashes of Rafael Nadal, and the power and speed of the 19-year-old men’s champion, the ebullient Birdman of Alcaraz.
Mountain Xpress
Outside groups recruit local poll observers
Every election Corinne Duncan has worked since joining Buncombe County Election Services in 2015, she says, has felt more intense than the one before. Ever more people are voting, requesting information from the office she now directs and scrutinizing the electoral process. And an increasing number of citizens, Duncan continues,...
Mountain Xpress
Suzanne and David DeFerie honored with United Way’s Tocqueville Society Community Service
Press release from United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County:. On the 20th anniversary of the Tocqueville Society Community Service Award, United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County celebrated the leadership and contributions of Suzanne and David DeFerie in our community as a couple and Suzanne’s decades-long contributions as a leader and volunteer with the organization.
Mountain Xpress
Intertribal Graffiti Jam honors Asheville’s Indigenous roots
Asheville received an infusion of color and culture Oct. 20-23, as the Intertribal Graffiti Jam brought artists to town from across the U.S., representing 10 Indigenous nations. The event is part of the Indigenous Walls Project founded in April by Asheville-based Jared Wheatley, a dual citizen of the Cherokee Nation...
Mountain Xpress
MANNA announces the lighting of 30th Ingles Giving Tree
Nothing can hold back the giving spirit of the holidays here in Western North Carolina, particularly when it comes to ensuring that thousands of would-be empty plates will be filled with food. At a time when more people than ever are deeply burdened, Ingles Markets is again launching the annual Ingles Giving Tree, a benefit for MANNA FoodBank and neighbors across WNC struggling with hunger. Right now, MANNA and their partner network of nonprofit organizations are serving more than 120,000 people each month with emergency food support.
Mountain Xpress
County grants bolster grassroots efforts, help provide vital resources for students, adults & more
“When I came home and unpacked all that food, I just started to cry, I was so grateful. My daughter died, and now I’m taking care of her children. [Bounty & Soul’s] support is a blessing to me and my grandkids,” exclaimed an anonymous person after receiving free produce from Bounty & Soul. The Buncombe County-based nonprofit works tirelessly to provide food to those in need. Like many nonprofits in our community, Bounty & Soul is truly making a difference in the day-to-day lives of people. And to help efforts like this, Buncombe County’s Tipping Point Grants provide one-time cash infusions to help nonprofits with a specific program, resource, or expenditure. Each year, the County allocates $100,000 for 20 grants of $5,000 each that help tip a nonprofit toward success in their community-driven missions.
Mountain Xpress
Great Scott!: A Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands odyssey
We’re practically best friends now, but it’s hard to believe that David Scott and I were strangers a few weeks ago. That all changed when the Black Mountain-based artisan agreed to let me shadow him during the 75th Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands Oct. 13-16 at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville.
Mountain Xpress
UNC Asheville makes Princeton Review’s top 50 “Guide to Green Colleges” list for 2023
UNC Asheville is one of the Top 50 Green Colleges in the United States, according to the Princeton Review’s “Guide to Green Colleges: 2023 Edition.” Schools in the Top 50 list were recognized for superb sustainability practices, a strong foundation in sustainability education, and a healthy quality of life for students on campus.
