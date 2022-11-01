ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ffnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: “Fast Bucks!” – Abdul Naushad, Buckzy in ‘The Fintech Magazine’

Why can’t all international transfers be as cheap and instant as sending a text? They can, says Abdul Naushad, CEO & President at Canada-based payments challenger Buckzy. Ask any company treasurer what would be their payments Holy Grail and they’d probably reply as one ‘instant, secure, transparent and anywhere in the world’.
ffnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: “The infinitely long life of P.I.E?” – Ron Delnevo in ‘The Fintech Magazine’

Ron Delnevo ponders on the time it’s taking UK fintech to reward its loyal investors and asks if we’re entering Post Initial Excitement phase. I was talking to someone who should know recently, who told me funding for fintechs globally is drying up – even if, in the UK, it was up by nearly a quarter in H1 2022, compared to last year. Their news didn’t surprise me unduly because the noise surrounding this sector seemed to me to have been extremely loud for rather a long time. Are we perhaps, at last, entering the Post Initial Excitement (P.I.E) phase?
ffnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: “The Rail Thing” – Mark Nalder, Nationwide; Shane Warman, Pay.UK and Andrew Moseley, ACI Worldwide in ‘Discover Money20/20 USA 2022’

Mark Nalder from building society Nationwide, Pay.UK’s Shane Warman, and Andrew Moseley at payments provider ACI Worldwide consider the opportunities presented by the biggest change to the country’s A2A payments system in more than a decade. The UK is poised to introduce a New Payments Architecture (NPA) for...
ffnews.com

Geoff Brady – Bank of America – Sibos 2022

At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Geoff Brady, the Global Head of Trade Finance at the Bank of America, to talk about delivering trade finance services regardless of the climate, and regulation consciousness. For Brady, digitising trade finance is essential, the benefit of which will allow end-users to receive...
ffnews.com

Oveit Partners With Utrust to Help Worldwide Businesses Integrate Cryptocurrency Into Events and Entertainment Ticketing

Oveit, the fintech company headquartered in Austin, Texas, partners with Utrust, a Swiss start-up that offers cryptocurrency payment solutions. Their aim is to integrate a new payment method into the entertainment market, allowing event organisers to accept and use cryptocurrency payments more easily, thus accessing a bigger market. The companies will intermediate crypto payments from up to 1 billion events, amusement parks, and touristic package clients worldwide.
TEXAS STATE
ffnews.com

Bolttech Strengthens WINDTRE Partnership With Launch of Device Trade-in Programme

International insurtech bolttech, today announced the expansion of its existing partnership with WINDTRE with the launch of a new ‘Reload exChange’ trade-in programme in Italy. With this new product, WINDTRE customers can now trade-in their used phones in-store and receive cash payments directly to their bank accounts. Reload...
ffnews.com

Zellar secures £600,000 investment deal from The Co-operative Bank

Zellar, the sustainability score for every business, has received a £600,000 investment from The Co-operative Bank. The deal follows the successful roll-out of an initiative launched earlier this year, in which The Co-operative Bank pledged to provide lifetime subsidised access to Zellar for all of its UK-based SME customers. The Co-operative Bank’s investment is in return for a two percent share of Zellar, based on a £33m market valuation.
ffnews.com

Finastra Digital Banking Insights to provide visibility into account holder behaviors and preferences

Finastra have announced the availability of Finastra Digital Banking Insights, an app for Fusion Digital Banking that harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide financial institutions with actionable insights into account holder behavior. The app was built on Azure technology using Microsoft’s Power BI data visualization software developed for business intelligence. Available through Finastra’s FusionStore, it enables banks and credit unions that use Fusion Digital Banking to increase revenue, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction.
ffnews.com

Bank of England to ‘sacrifice’ Economy – How to Protect Your Investments

The Bank of England is to deliberately drive the UK into a painful recession and you must act now to protect your investments, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations. deVere Group’s Nigel Green is speaking out as the UK central bank has...
ffnews.com

FLX Networks Secures $10 Million in Strategic Funding, Led by Barings

FLX Networks, the technology platform modernizing the engagement between asset and wealth management firms, today announced a funding raise of $10 million. The growth equity round, which values the company at approximately $50 million, was led by global investment manager Barings, with participation from industry leaders Allianz Life Ventures and Broadridge Financial Solutions.
ffnews.com

Dhiraj Bajaj – Bank of America – Sibos 2022

At Sibos 2022, we sat down with Dhiraj Bajaj, the Head of Asia Pacific FI and NBFI Sales at the Bank of America, to discuss the rapidly moving digitisation efforts in the APAC region, from clearing to cross-border payments and remittances. For Bajaj, customer experience is the top priority –...
ffnews.com

Mbanq Signs Carbon Blanc as First Sustainable FinTech Partner

Mbanq, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, has onboarded Carbon Blanc as its first environmental sustainability FinTech client with an innovative business model that focuses on global green bond and carbon offset markets. Carbon Blanc is a FinTech that connects customers with sustainable energy digital banking services to create positive social...
ffnews.com

Google Cloud Establishes Point Carbon Zero Program Advisory Board, Aims to Unlock Funding and Growth Opportunities for Climate Fintech Firms and Startups

At Singapore FinTech Festival 2022, Google Cloud announced three key updates under the Point Carbon Zero Program, which was jointly launched in July with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to catalyze the incubation and adoption of climate fintech solutions in Asia over the next three years. These updates include...
ffnews.com

BlueSnap Partners With Objectsource to Enhance Magento Integration for Evolving EU Market

BlueSnap, the payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses has expanded its partnership with top eCommerce agency, objectsource to support online sellers across Europe. The paytech firm has teamed up with the London-based consultancy to enhance its integration with popular shopping cart plug-in Magento /Adobe Commerce,...
ffnews.com

OKX Secures License in the Bahamas, Opens Regional Hub in Nassau

OKX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by volume and a leading web3 platform, today announced its registration as a Digital Asset Business in The Bahamas under the newly adopted Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Act. The company has also formed a new subsidiary, OKX Bahamas, for which it appointed Dr. Jillian Bethel, a Bahamian native and blockchain industry luminary, as CEO. With plans to serve as a regional hub, OKX Bahamas has opened a Nassau-based office and plans to fill 100 job openings locally.
ffnews.com

Monument Re Completes Acquisition of Portfolio from Zurich International Life

Monument Re announced today that its Isle of Man subsidiary Monument International Life Assurance Company Limited has completed the acquisition of the closed book portfolio of Zurich International Life Limited’s Singapore long-term life insurance business. The Zurich ILL Singapore branch portfolio and employees have transferred into the Singapore branch of Monument International Life Assurance Company following receipt of court and regulatory approvals in the Isle of Man and Singapore.
ffnews.com

Aviva Investors Announces Winners of Its Sustainability Media Awards

Aviva investors, the global asset management business of Aviva plc (‘Aviva’), has announced the winners of its second annual Sustainability Media Awards, which seek to recognise excellence in reporting on sustainability-linked topics across the UK media. The awards, created by Aviva Investors and now in their second year,...
ffnews.com

Foghorn Payments Delivers Ontario-compliant iGaming Payments Solution – and Introduces Responsible Payments

Payment service provider, Foghorn Payments is pleased to announce a new Ontario-compliant iGaming payments solution. Foghorn’s Interac™ Express Debit solution makes it quick and easy for Canadians to pay directly from almost any financial institution. Beginning today, the enhanced solution incorporates name matching requirements from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).
ffnews.com

Team8 collaborates with Money20/20 to showcase Israeli fintech innovation

Team8, a company-building venture group focused on fintech, cyber and digital health, is hosting a senior delegation of global VCs to shine the spotlight on Israel’s budding fintech scene between 6th-8th November. The delegation will be in Israel for the global fintech show, Money20/20’s debut visit to Tel Aviv.

Comments / 0

Community Policy