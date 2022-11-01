Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: “Fast Bucks!” – Abdul Naushad, Buckzy in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Why can’t all international transfers be as cheap and instant as sending a text? They can, says Abdul Naushad, CEO & President at Canada-based payments challenger Buckzy. Ask any company treasurer what would be their payments Holy Grail and they’d probably reply as one ‘instant, secure, transparent and anywhere in the world’.
EXCLUSIVE: “The infinitely long life of P.I.E?” – Ron Delnevo in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Ron Delnevo ponders on the time it’s taking UK fintech to reward its loyal investors and asks if we’re entering Post Initial Excitement phase. I was talking to someone who should know recently, who told me funding for fintechs globally is drying up – even if, in the UK, it was up by nearly a quarter in H1 2022, compared to last year. Their news didn’t surprise me unduly because the noise surrounding this sector seemed to me to have been extremely loud for rather a long time. Are we perhaps, at last, entering the Post Initial Excitement (P.I.E) phase?
EXCLUSIVE: “The Rail Thing” – Mark Nalder, Nationwide; Shane Warman, Pay.UK and Andrew Moseley, ACI Worldwide in ‘Discover Money20/20 USA 2022’
Mark Nalder from building society Nationwide, Pay.UK’s Shane Warman, and Andrew Moseley at payments provider ACI Worldwide consider the opportunities presented by the biggest change to the country’s A2A payments system in more than a decade. The UK is poised to introduce a New Payments Architecture (NPA) for...
Geoff Brady – Bank of America – Sibos 2022
At Sibos 2022, we caught up with Geoff Brady, the Global Head of Trade Finance at the Bank of America, to talk about delivering trade finance services regardless of the climate, and regulation consciousness. For Brady, digitising trade finance is essential, the benefit of which will allow end-users to receive...
Oveit Partners With Utrust to Help Worldwide Businesses Integrate Cryptocurrency Into Events and Entertainment Ticketing
Oveit, the fintech company headquartered in Austin, Texas, partners with Utrust, a Swiss start-up that offers cryptocurrency payment solutions. Their aim is to integrate a new payment method into the entertainment market, allowing event organisers to accept and use cryptocurrency payments more easily, thus accessing a bigger market. The companies will intermediate crypto payments from up to 1 billion events, amusement parks, and touristic package clients worldwide.
Bolttech Strengthens WINDTRE Partnership With Launch of Device Trade-in Programme
International insurtech bolttech, today announced the expansion of its existing partnership with WINDTRE with the launch of a new ‘Reload exChange’ trade-in programme in Italy. With this new product, WINDTRE customers can now trade-in their used phones in-store and receive cash payments directly to their bank accounts. Reload...
Carpool Conversations at ITC Vegas with Sherif Gemayel, Trufla – Why insurance brokers are like Big Tech
‘Dear Brokers, you’re more like Amazon than you think’. Hitching a ride to the InsurTech Connect conference at Mandalay Bay, Sherif Gemayel, CEO of Trufla Technology, sheds some light on the digital revolution that insurance brokers are facing. Trufla Technology was born out of a brokerage, making them...
Zellar secures £600,000 investment deal from The Co-operative Bank
Zellar, the sustainability score for every business, has received a £600,000 investment from The Co-operative Bank. The deal follows the successful roll-out of an initiative launched earlier this year, in which The Co-operative Bank pledged to provide lifetime subsidised access to Zellar for all of its UK-based SME customers. The Co-operative Bank’s investment is in return for a two percent share of Zellar, based on a £33m market valuation.
Finastra Digital Banking Insights to provide visibility into account holder behaviors and preferences
Finastra have announced the availability of Finastra Digital Banking Insights, an app for Fusion Digital Banking that harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide financial institutions with actionable insights into account holder behavior. The app was built on Azure technology using Microsoft’s Power BI data visualization software developed for business intelligence. Available through Finastra’s FusionStore, it enables banks and credit unions that use Fusion Digital Banking to increase revenue, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction.
Bank of England to ‘sacrifice’ Economy – How to Protect Your Investments
The Bank of England is to deliberately drive the UK into a painful recession and you must act now to protect your investments, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations. deVere Group’s Nigel Green is speaking out as the UK central bank has...
FLX Networks Secures $10 Million in Strategic Funding, Led by Barings
FLX Networks, the technology platform modernizing the engagement between asset and wealth management firms, today announced a funding raise of $10 million. The growth equity round, which values the company at approximately $50 million, was led by global investment manager Barings, with participation from industry leaders Allianz Life Ventures and Broadridge Financial Solutions.
Dhiraj Bajaj – Bank of America – Sibos 2022
At Sibos 2022, we sat down with Dhiraj Bajaj, the Head of Asia Pacific FI and NBFI Sales at the Bank of America, to discuss the rapidly moving digitisation efforts in the APAC region, from clearing to cross-border payments and remittances. For Bajaj, customer experience is the top priority –...
Mbanq Signs Carbon Blanc as First Sustainable FinTech Partner
Mbanq, a leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, has onboarded Carbon Blanc as its first environmental sustainability FinTech client with an innovative business model that focuses on global green bond and carbon offset markets. Carbon Blanc is a FinTech that connects customers with sustainable energy digital banking services to create positive social...
Google Cloud Establishes Point Carbon Zero Program Advisory Board, Aims to Unlock Funding and Growth Opportunities for Climate Fintech Firms and Startups
At Singapore FinTech Festival 2022, Google Cloud announced three key updates under the Point Carbon Zero Program, which was jointly launched in July with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to catalyze the incubation and adoption of climate fintech solutions in Asia over the next three years. These updates include...
BlueSnap Partners With Objectsource to Enhance Magento Integration for Evolving EU Market
BlueSnap, the payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses has expanded its partnership with top eCommerce agency, objectsource to support online sellers across Europe. The paytech firm has teamed up with the London-based consultancy to enhance its integration with popular shopping cart plug-in Magento /Adobe Commerce,...
OKX Secures License in the Bahamas, Opens Regional Hub in Nassau
OKX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by volume and a leading web3 platform, today announced its registration as a Digital Asset Business in The Bahamas under the newly adopted Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) Act. The company has also formed a new subsidiary, OKX Bahamas, for which it appointed Dr. Jillian Bethel, a Bahamian native and blockchain industry luminary, as CEO. With plans to serve as a regional hub, OKX Bahamas has opened a Nassau-based office and plans to fill 100 job openings locally.
Monument Re Completes Acquisition of Portfolio from Zurich International Life
Monument Re announced today that its Isle of Man subsidiary Monument International Life Assurance Company Limited has completed the acquisition of the closed book portfolio of Zurich International Life Limited’s Singapore long-term life insurance business. The Zurich ILL Singapore branch portfolio and employees have transferred into the Singapore branch of Monument International Life Assurance Company following receipt of court and regulatory approvals in the Isle of Man and Singapore.
Aviva Investors Announces Winners of Its Sustainability Media Awards
Aviva investors, the global asset management business of Aviva plc (‘Aviva’), has announced the winners of its second annual Sustainability Media Awards, which seek to recognise excellence in reporting on sustainability-linked topics across the UK media. The awards, created by Aviva Investors and now in their second year,...
Foghorn Payments Delivers Ontario-compliant iGaming Payments Solution – and Introduces Responsible Payments
Payment service provider, Foghorn Payments is pleased to announce a new Ontario-compliant iGaming payments solution. Foghorn’s Interac™ Express Debit solution makes it quick and easy for Canadians to pay directly from almost any financial institution. Beginning today, the enhanced solution incorporates name matching requirements from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).
Team8 collaborates with Money20/20 to showcase Israeli fintech innovation
Team8, a company-building venture group focused on fintech, cyber and digital health, is hosting a senior delegation of global VCs to shine the spotlight on Israel’s budding fintech scene between 6th-8th November. The delegation will be in Israel for the global fintech show, Money20/20’s debut visit to Tel Aviv.
