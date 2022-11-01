Ron Delnevo ponders on the time it’s taking UK fintech to reward its loyal investors and asks if we’re entering Post Initial Excitement phase. I was talking to someone who should know recently, who told me funding for fintechs globally is drying up – even if, in the UK, it was up by nearly a quarter in H1 2022, compared to last year. Their news didn’t surprise me unduly because the noise surrounding this sector seemed to me to have been extremely loud for rather a long time. Are we perhaps, at last, entering the Post Initial Excitement (P.I.E) phase?

