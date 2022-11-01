ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 4

Lisa Bennington
5d ago

They can't even get the headline right: It's SOUTHEAST intersection, not southwest 🙄🙄

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Hit-and-run crash in Omaha knocks down traffic signal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that tied up traffic Friday morning. Police say someone crashed and took out a traffic signal at the intersection of 93rd and Maple. The crash left the traffic signal...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man causes multi-vehicle accident, gets DUI

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said that they were dispatched to 16th and O Street for the multi-vehicle accident. Officers said that while they were responding, the witnesses reported one of the drivers, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, fleeing...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln man drunkenly crashed into 5 cars, police allege

A report of a multicar crash on O Street led authorities to a 27-year-old Lincoln man who police allege had drunkenly crashed into five cars Wednesday night before fleeing on foot. Mikeal MacGowan had been driving east near 16th Street around 9:30 p.m. when he struck the south curb and...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Suspect drives off after crashing into Lincoln home, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a home Wednesday evening. Just before 5:30 p.m., a woman was inside her home near 27th and Holdrege Streets when she heard a loud bang, police say. She then went outside and saw that a...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hit-and-run causes damage to home, suspect unknown

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities were called to a hit-and-run where a car hit a home in Lincoln causing thousands in damages. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a hit-and-run near 28th and orchard Street. It was reported the victim was inside her house and heard a loud...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Mayor of Ashland, longtime fire department member dies

ASHLAND, Neb. — Ashland fire and police confirmed the mayor of Ashland, and longtime fire department member, died Saturday. In a social media post, The Ashland fire department said Richard "Rick" Grauerholz has, "answered his last call." "One of the best supervisors I worked with. A very wise man...
ASHLAND, NE
KETV.com

Semi-truck hits overpass, spills load on Kennedy Freeway

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on the Kennedy Freeway is causing delays Thursday morning. A semi-truck in the southbound lanes hit the L Street overpass around 6:40 a.m. and spilled its load onto the road. Traffic is stop-and-go in that area. Drivers should take an alternate route or expect...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn

AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
AUBURN, NE
KOMU

Nebraska man injured after tractor-trailer crash on Highway 179

COLE COUNTY − A Lincoln, Nebraska man was injured Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 179 in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kawa Khudhur, 25, traveled off the right side of the road, but was able to return to the road. The trailer then overturned onto its passenger side in a ditch, causing the truck to also overturn and come to a rest in the southbound lane of the highway.
COLE COUNTY, MO
kfornow.com

Woman Loses Wallet With Expensive Diamond Ring Inside the Lincoln Costco

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–Lincoln Police say a 39-year-old woman lost her Louis Vitton wallet that contained a four-karat diamond ring, after she accidentally left it in the cafeteria area of Costco near 16th and Pine Lake Road on Wednesday. Officers were called to the woman’s southeast Lincoln home Thursday...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Broken Bow man arrested after two-county car chase

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Broken Bow man is in jail after a pursuit that covered two counties. Joshua Oels, 41, was arrested by Merrick County deputies for Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Driving Under Revocation. The Merrick County...
BROKEN BOW, NE
klkntv.com

How Lincoln makes its DIY brine for keeping roads clear of ice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department has a special patented de-icing brine made with beet juice. The department makes the mixture itself, and says it saves taxpayers up to $300,000 a year. LTU applies the brine to around 1,200 lane miles of roads before a...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports deadly accident on Highway 75

AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident on Highway 75 at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says vehicles driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha and Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City collided between county roads 735 and 736. Reynolds was pronounced...
AUBURN, NE
journaldemocrat.com

Nebraska State Patrol news

Suspect in quadruple homicide released from hospital, now in jail. The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on Aug. 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Tips to get your car ready for another Nebraska winter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Every year, more than a thousand people are killed in vehicle crashes during winter weather conditions, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. And nearly another 100,000 drivers are injured in crashes from snowy conditions. While you can’t control the weather, you can prepare your...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy