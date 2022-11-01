Read full article on original website
WOWT
Hit-and-run crash in Omaha knocks down traffic signal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that tied up traffic Friday morning. Police say someone crashed and took out a traffic signal at the intersection of 93rd and Maple. The crash left the traffic signal...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man causes multi-vehicle accident, gets DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said that they were dispatched to 16th and O Street for the multi-vehicle accident. Officers said that while they were responding, the witnesses reported one of the drivers, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, fleeing...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln man drunkenly crashed into 5 cars, police allege
A report of a multicar crash on O Street led authorities to a 27-year-old Lincoln man who police allege had drunkenly crashed into five cars Wednesday night before fleeing on foot. Mikeal MacGowan had been driving east near 16th Street around 9:30 p.m. when he struck the south curb and...
klkntv.com
Suspect drives off after crashing into Lincoln home, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a home Wednesday evening. Just before 5:30 p.m., a woman was inside her home near 27th and Holdrege Streets when she heard a loud bang, police say. She then went outside and saw that a...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police investigating crash where driver hit woman’s home and sped off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a hit and run collision where the driver crashed into a home in central Lincoln. On Wednesday at 5:27 p.m. LPD said police were dispatched to a home near 28th and Orchard Streets on a report of a hit and run.
News Channel Nebraska
Hit-and-run causes damage to home, suspect unknown
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities were called to a hit-and-run where a car hit a home in Lincoln causing thousands in damages. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a hit-and-run near 28th and orchard Street. It was reported the victim was inside her house and heard a loud...
KETV.com
Mayor of Ashland, longtime fire department member dies
ASHLAND, Neb. — Ashland fire and police confirmed the mayor of Ashland, and longtime fire department member, died Saturday. In a social media post, The Ashland fire department said Richard "Rick" Grauerholz has, "answered his last call." "One of the best supervisors I worked with. A very wise man...
KETV.com
Semi-truck hits overpass, spills load on Kennedy Freeway
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on the Kennedy Freeway is causing delays Thursday morning. A semi-truck in the southbound lanes hit the L Street overpass around 6:40 a.m. and spilled its load onto the road. Traffic is stop-and-go in that area. Drivers should take an alternate route or expect...
WOWT
Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn
AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
KOMU
Nebraska man injured after tractor-trailer crash on Highway 179
COLE COUNTY − A Lincoln, Nebraska man was injured Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 179 in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kawa Khudhur, 25, traveled off the right side of the road, but was able to return to the road. The trailer then overturned onto its passenger side in a ditch, causing the truck to also overturn and come to a rest in the southbound lane of the highway.
kfornow.com
Woman Loses Wallet With Expensive Diamond Ring Inside the Lincoln Costco
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–Lincoln Police say a 39-year-old woman lost her Louis Vitton wallet that contained a four-karat diamond ring, after she accidentally left it in the cafeteria area of Costco near 16th and Pine Lake Road on Wednesday. Officers were called to the woman’s southeast Lincoln home Thursday...
1011now.com
Man claims wallet with thousands in cash stolen while meeting date in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following an incident where a man meeting a woman for a date had his wallet stolen, which contained thousands of dollars in cash. Thursday night, around 9 p.m. LPD officers were dispatched to 32nd and O Streets. Police said a...
KSNB Local4
Broken Bow man arrested after two-county car chase
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Broken Bow man is in jail after a pursuit that covered two counties. Joshua Oels, 41, was arrested by Merrick County deputies for Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Obstructing a Peace Officer and Driving Under Revocation. The Merrick County...
klkntv.com
How Lincoln makes its DIY brine for keeping roads clear of ice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department has a special patented de-icing brine made with beet juice. The department makes the mixture itself, and says it saves taxpayers up to $300,000 a year. LTU applies the brine to around 1,200 lane miles of roads before a...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Fire & Rescue unveils three new vehicles to replace aging equipment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Fire & Rescue unveiled three new additions to the city’s fleet. LFR said the new fire engines and ambulance will increase firefighter safety and lower response times. “The safety, the technology and durability of these new...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports deadly accident on Highway 75
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident on Highway 75 at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says vehicles driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha and Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City collided between county roads 735 and 736. Reynolds was pronounced...
klkntv.com
Explosives found in Lincoln home full of meth, shrooms & more, according to NSP
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a big drug bust this week led investigators to multiple explosives inside a Lincoln home. We’re told this started with a search warrant on Wednesday, near South 30th and F Streets. NSP says the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force...
journaldemocrat.com
Nebraska State Patrol news
Suspect in quadruple homicide released from hospital, now in jail. The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on Aug. 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In...
kfornow.com
Mother, Son Arrested After Drugs, Cash and a Loaded Gun Were Found In West Lincoln Traffic Stop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–Members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit on Thursday afternoon pulled over truck from out of state along eastbound I-80 near the Lincoln Airport, where investigators found drugs, a loaded handgun and cash. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Friday said that a Lincoln Police...
klkntv.com
Tips to get your car ready for another Nebraska winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Every year, more than a thousand people are killed in vehicle crashes during winter weather conditions, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. And nearly another 100,000 drivers are injured in crashes from snowy conditions. While you can’t control the weather, you can prepare your...
