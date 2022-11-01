Read full article on original website
Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests
DUBAI – Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the September death of a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by the country's morality police. Meanwhile, activists in southeast Iran claimed security forces killed at least 16 people in protests there.
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review
TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at an international fleet review Sunday said his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities amid a worsening security environment in the East and South China seas and threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society
Pope Francis is wrapping up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom's tiny Catholic flock
The Secret Mission to Snatch Crimea Back From Putin’s Clutches
Ukrainian forces are working to force Russia to retreat from Kherson, a key region Russia seized in the early days of the war this year. But behind the scenes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration is plotting next steps for a takeover of Crimea, which Russia has been occupying since 2014 when Vladimir Putin illegally annexed the peninsula.
EXPLAINER: Threats to US election security grow more complex
BOSTON – Top U.S. election security officials say protecting the nation’s voting systems has become increasingly challenging. That’s due mostly to the embrace by millions of Americans of unfounded conspiracy theories and false claims about widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential race. With the midterm elections just...
Rival Koreas scramble warplanes in extension of tensions
SEOUL – South Korea scrambled about 80 military aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets, on Friday after tracking about 180 flights by North Korean warplanes inside North Korean territory in what appeared to be a defiant show of strength. North Korea’s mobilization of warplanes came after it test-fired around...
N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South
SEOUL – North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region. South...
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
WASHINGTON – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has extended the deadline for former President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued last month, while reiterating its request for a sit-down interview. The panel — comprised of seven Democrats...
Biden says 'we're gonna free Iran' as protests there go on
OCEANSIDE, Calif. – President Joe Biden on Thursday told supporters “we're gonna free Iran” after audience members appeared to call on him to address the ongoing protests that have spread through that country in the aftermath of the death of a young woman in the custody of its security forces.
Climate change must be taken as seriously as Covid, Cop27 chief warns
The climate crisis will only be taken seriously when countries realise it is an existential threat like Covid, Cop27 host’s chief negotiator warns.As international delegations arrive in Egypt from across the world, ambassador Mohamed Nasr said the climate crisis would not wait for humanity to solve its other problems, pointing to deaths in Pakistan caused by climate-fuelled extreme flooding.The Cop27 climate summit will open its doors in Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday in a bid to make tangible progress on a host of issues from reducing greenhouse gas emissions, to helping developing countries adapt to a warming planet.Mr Nasr said...
