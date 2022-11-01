Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –The Van Andel Institute put on their 22nd annual Hope on the Hill Gala to help raise money to find cures for Parkinson’s disease and cancer. 100 percent of the proceeds from the fundraiser went straight to cancer and Parkinson’s disease research. Each year has a different theme, and this year was Hope on the Hill and the Chocolate Factory, which focused on celebrating all the hardworking heroes who have made major developments at the Institute. Van Andel Institute hopes that with help they can find the golden ticket to curing some of the most elusive diseases.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO