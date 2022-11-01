Read full article on original website
WOOD
Knapp Orthodontics talks Angel Tree & new office
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Knapp Orthodontics offers more than just a great orthodontic experience. They also work hard to give back to the community in a variety of ways. Most recently, they showed The Greatest Showman with treats and a giveaway to thank patients and community members. Starting today through December 15th, you can stop into their location or email them if you’d like to give a gift to an Angel Tree Child or Teen and then you can drop off the gift or order online to ship directly to their office.
WOOD
Adopt Snowy or Socks from the Harbor Humane Society
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. The Harbor Humane Society north of Holland has dogs and cats looking for a family to call their own, including a pint-sized pup and a cat adept in computer skills. (Nov. 3, 2022) Adopt Snowy or Socks from the...
WOOD
Turkey Trot celebrates 30 years benefitting GRPS
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Before you gather with your family and friends for that big turkey dinner, there’s a great chance for you to work off some calories for a good cause. bright and early Thanksgiving morning is the 30th Annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot. Today we’re...
WOOD
Caledonia HS student recognized for quiet leadership
Faith Aversano speaks quietly in soft tones, but that gentle manner belies her strength and ability to lead. (Nov. 4, 2022) Caledonia HS student recognized for quiet leadership. Faith Aversano speaks quietly in soft tones, but that gentle manner belies her strength and ability to lead. (Nov. 4, 2022) Storm...
WOOD
The Woods celebrating fall during Restaurant Week
Restaurant Week kicks off Friday so you can make your reservations now with over 30 participating restaurants. (Nov. 4, 2022) Restaurant Week kicks off Friday so you can make your reservations now with over 30 participating restaurants. (Nov. 4, 2022) Nov. 4, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights. The district championships were...
WOOD
Pine Rest launches substance abuse day program
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services near Grand Rapids is launching a new substance abuse treatment program lab with “partial hospitalization” — a day treatment program designed to ease the transition out of full-time rehab. (Nov. 4, 2022) Pine Rest launches substance abuse day program. Pine Rest...
WOOD
News 8 Daybreak
Caledonia tops Rockford in 2OT for OK-Red Championship. The Caledonia Fighting Scots are OK-Red champions after surviving a double-overtime thriller against the Rockford (Nov. 4, 2022) Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 in custody in Allegan Co. homicide. A man is dead and a suspect has been taken into custody in a...
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Bonea and Floyd
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a spunky kitten and an energetic dog. Bonea is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. She loves to chase toys and is the life of the party. The shelter says she would be your best friend.
WOOD
Man in assisted living loses emotional support dog
A Grand Rapids man who has gone through two strokes and a kidney transplant is asking for your help after losing his emotional support dog outside a grocery store. (Nov. 3, 2022) Man in assisted living loses emotional support dog. A Grand Rapids man who has gone through two strokes...
WOOD
American Legion Post 1111 will host a Veteran's Day parade in Walker Saturday
American Legion Post 1111 will host a Veteran's Day parade in Walker Saturday. American Legion Post 1111 will host a Veteran’s Day …. American Legion Post 1111 will host a Veteran's Day parade in Walker Saturday. Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 110522. It’s going to stay rather breezy...
WOOD
Cannabis entrepreneurship program encourages inclusion in Grand Rapids
For the third year in a row, a Grand Rapids cannabis business is looking to give residents a behind-the-scenes look at the industry with hands-on experience. (Nov. 4, 2022) Cannabis entrepreneurship program encourages inclusion …. For the third year in a row, a Grand Rapids cannabis business is looking to...
WOOD
Salvation Army Angel Tree program underway in Kalamazoo
The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo is once again looking to make Christmas brighter for families in need. (Nov. 4, 2022) Salvation Army Angel Tree program underway in Kalamazoo. The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo is once again looking to make Christmas brighter for families in need. (Nov. 4, 2022) Constantine vs....
WOOD
Ladies Night is back at Ashley HomeStore
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Earlier this year there was a great event hosted by Ashley HomeStore! Once again, they’re hosting their Ladies Night next weekend with a holiday twist. It’ll be a chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping as well as a chance to get some inspiration with their in-store decorating demos. There will also be live music, vendors, food, wine and so much more.
WOOD
Making your hard-earned money work for you
Making your hard-earned money work for you (sponsored) Making your hard-earned money work for you (sponsored) The district championships were this week. Our crews brought highlights from 13 games. (Nov. 4, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 10 p.m., 110422. Friday night is breezy and mild and Saturday will bring wind...
WOOD
Photos: Van Andel Institute ‘Hope on the Hill and The Chocolate Factory’ Gala
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Van Andel Institute’s (VAI) annual Hope on the Hill Gala returned on Oct. 27. To celebrate the 22nd year of the gala, the Institute transformed its venue into a chocolate factory theme. According to the VAI, the sweet celebration honored the “heroes who, year...
WOOD
Creating magic and hope at Van Andel Institute
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –The Van Andel Institute put on their 22nd annual Hope on the Hill Gala to help raise money to find cures for Parkinson’s disease and cancer. 100 percent of the proceeds from the fundraiser went straight to cancer and Parkinson’s disease research. Each year has a different theme, and this year was Hope on the Hill and the Chocolate Factory, which focused on celebrating all the hardworking heroes who have made major developments at the Institute. Van Andel Institute hopes that with help they can find the golden ticket to curing some of the most elusive diseases.
WOOD
Grand Rapids city commission candidate target of Safe GR ‘dark money’
With billboards, radio spots and flyers, an ad campaign backed by a group called Safe GR paints the city of Grand Rapids as anything but safe: murders up, gun crime up, car thefts on the rise. (Nov. 4, 2022) Grand Rapids city commission candidate target of …. With billboards, radio...
WOOD
Open Projector Night coming to Wealthy Theatre
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. An event that’s providing a showcase for filmmakers in Michigan is about to return after several years off. (Nov. 3, 2022) Open Projector Night coming to Wealthy Theatre. An event that’s providing a showcase for filmmakers in Michigan...
WOOD
‘Cloud has lifted’: Ketamine infusions offer depression relief
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. Depression can be paralyzing for people who suffer. Quality of life is depleted, and some people can’t see a light at the end of their depression tunnel. (Nov. 2, 2022) ‘Cloud has lifted’: Ketamine infusions offer depression …...
WOOD
58-mile trail connecting Southwest Michigan to Chicago could be done by 2026
What started as a passing comment from former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley in the 1990s is finally close to becoming a reality. (Nov. 3, 2022) 58-mile trail connecting Southwest Michigan to Chicago …. What started as a passing comment from former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley in the 1990s...
