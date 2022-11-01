ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Knapp Orthodontics talks Angel Tree & new office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Knapp Orthodontics offers more than just a great orthodontic experience. They also work hard to give back to the community in a variety of ways. Most recently, they showed The Greatest Showman with treats and a giveaway to thank patients and community members. Starting today through December 15th, you can stop into their location or email them if you’d like to give a gift to an Angel Tree Child or Teen and then you can drop off the gift or order online to ship directly to their office.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Adopt Snowy or Socks from the Harbor Humane Society

The Harbor Humane Society north of Holland has dogs and cats looking for a family to call their own, including a pint-sized pup and a cat adept in computer skills. (Nov. 3, 2022)
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Turkey Trot celebrates 30 years benefitting GRPS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Before you gather with your family and friends for that big turkey dinner, there’s a great chance for you to work off some calories for a good cause. bright and early Thanksgiving morning is the 30th Annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot. Today we’re...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Caledonia HS student recognized for quiet leadership

Faith Aversano speaks quietly in soft tones, but that gentle manner belies her strength and ability to lead. (Nov. 4, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

The Woods celebrating fall during Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week kicks off Friday so you can make your reservations now with over 30 participating restaurants. (Nov. 4, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Pine Rest launches substance abuse day program

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services near Grand Rapids is launching a new substance abuse treatment program lab with "partial hospitalization" — a day treatment program designed to ease the transition out of full-time rehab. (Nov. 4, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

News 8 Daybreak

Caledonia tops Rockford in 2OT for OK-Red Championship. The Caledonia Fighting Scots are OK-Red champions after surviving a double-overtime thriller against the Rockford (Nov. 4, 2022) Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 in custody in Allegan Co. homicide. A man is dead and a suspect has been taken into custody in a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Bonea and Floyd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a spunky kitten and an energetic dog. Bonea is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair. She loves to chase toys and is the life of the party. The shelter says she would be your best friend.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Man in assisted living loses emotional support dog

A Grand Rapids man who has gone through two strokes and a kidney transplant is asking for your help after losing his emotional support dog outside a grocery store. (Nov. 3, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Salvation Army Angel Tree program underway in Kalamazoo

The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo is once again looking to make Christmas brighter for families in need. (Nov. 4, 2022)
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Ladies Night is back at Ashley HomeStore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Earlier this year there was a great event hosted by Ashley HomeStore! Once again, they’re hosting their Ladies Night next weekend with a holiday twist. It’ll be a chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping as well as a chance to get some inspiration with their in-store decorating demos. There will also be live music, vendors, food, wine and so much more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Making your hard-earned money work for you

Making your hard-earned money work for you (sponsored)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Creating magic and hope at Van Andel Institute

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –The Van Andel Institute put on their 22nd annual Hope on the Hill Gala to help raise money to find cures for Parkinson’s disease and cancer. 100 percent of the proceeds from the fundraiser went straight to cancer and Parkinson’s disease research. Each year has a different theme, and this year was Hope on the Hill and the Chocolate Factory, which focused on celebrating all the hardworking heroes who have made major developments at the Institute. Van Andel Institute hopes that with help they can find the golden ticket to curing some of the most elusive diseases.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Open Projector Night coming to Wealthy Theatre

An event that's providing a showcase for filmmakers in Michigan is about to return after several years off. (Nov. 3, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

‘Cloud has lifted’: Ketamine infusions offer depression relief

Depression can be paralyzing for people who suffer. Quality of life is depleted, and some people can't see a light at the end of their depression tunnel. (Nov. 2, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

