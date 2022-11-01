Read full article on original website
Michigan State puts No. 16 Illinois on upset alert with big 3rd-quarter push
Michigan State has No. 16 on the ropes in Champaign. Now, we’ll see if the Spartans can finish off the upset in the 4th quarter of action. Coming out of Week 9, Michigan State was a mess. Dealing with a blowout loss and an ugly melee, the Spartans regrouped for the road trip.
Mel Tucker leads all FBS coaches in key stat over past 4 seasons
Mel Tucker collected his 4th road win against ranked teams in 4 years as Michigan State upset No. 16 Illinois on Saturday. The Spartans were able to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive on Saturday, while the win was enough to set Tucker apart as the coach with the most road wins against ranked teams in the FBS over that 4-year time span.
Against Northwestern, Ohio State fails the Michigan test: Doug Lesmerises
EVANSTON, Ill. -- Saturday was the kind of day that makes all those cliches about Big Ten football in November relevant. What if there’s a blizzard? (Most Big Ten football games aren’t played in a blizzard.)
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois
Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
John U. Bacon on Michigan State football suspensions and the road ahead for Michigan
Michigan and Michigan State faced off last weekend, but what happened after that football game in Ann Arbor has gotten more attention than the game itself. MSU has since suspended a total of eight players for their roles in the violent post-game conflicts in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Police and the Big Ten Conference are still investigating.
Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal
Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
Michigan men stage robbery to steal $1.2 million from courier van
OKEMOS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to staging a robbery to steal $1.2 million from a courier van earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Uchendu, of Mason, was driving the van on Feb. 15, 2022, while Stephen Uchendu, 21, and Todd Harris, 20, followed him in another vehicle. In Okemos, they faked a car crash, authorities said.
Michigan State basketball preview: 10 things to know (and a prediction) for 2022-23 season
Was last year considered a “down” season for Michigan State basketball? In the eyes of Tom Izzo, yes. The Spartans return to the court following a 2nd round exit in the NCAA Tournament last March. Sure, MSU kept its 24-year Tournament streak alive and finished 23-13, but Izzo wasn’t at all satisfied with an 11-9 Big Ten mark.
Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10
The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State
Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
Rutgers' special teams unit comes up with huge blocked punt TD vs. Michigan
Rutgers’ special teams unit came to play. After Adam Korsak delivered a punt while narrowly avoiding a block, it was the punt pressure unit that came up with a clutch play on the ensuing drive. After Korsak backed up the offense, Michigan failed to do anything with the ball....
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan making push to flip Wisconsin commit
The Michigan Wolverines had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a number of visitors during the Michigan State game, with a current Wisconsin defensive line commit being one of them. Michigan working to flip class of 2023 Wisconsin commit. Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce...
‘My Weekend as a Michigan State Spartan in Ann Arbor’ – Barstool’s Hilarious Take
We know that Michigan and Michigan State are nationally known for their rivalry. Now, Barstool Sports recently took a trip to Ann Arbor to find out, as they put it, “Why are Michigan fans the worst?” Don’t kill the messenger, okay? Really, though, it’s a fun video about this guy’s trip to Ann Arbor dressed from head-to-toe in Spartan gear.
Michigan State unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G road trip vs. Illinois
Michigan State unveiled the uniform combo for the team’s B1G road trip vs. Illinois. The team will be rocking the white jersey, green pants, and green helmet combo for the 1st time in 2022. The official Michigan State Football Twitter account tweeted out the uniforms with the caption “November is here” with a snowflake emoji.
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl missing for 2 weeks after leaving note about harming self
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old Ann Arbor girl is still missing after leaving her home early Oct. 20. Samyah Nundley left a note about harming herself. Her father discovered she was gone when he went to wake her up for school. Nundley is Black, weighs 135 pounds,...
Will Johnson's first career interception gives Michigan 3 picks in 3rd quarter vs. Rutgers
Will Johnson and the Michigan defense came out of the half determined to flip the script against Rutgers. After the Scarlet Knights took a 3-point lead into the break, the Wolverines flipped the game on its head in the 3rd quarter. A big part of that turnaround was a defense...
Penn State Men’s Hockey Earns First Ever Win Over No. 1 Ranked Opponent
Penn State fans are focused on football this weekend, but the men’s hockey team made sure they gave them something to pay attention to. Beating the No. 1 team in the country, for the first time in program history, will get that done. No. 13 Penn State dominated No....
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
