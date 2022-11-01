Read full article on original website
Monitors say 6 killed in Syria's shelling of tent settlement
First responders and opposition war monitors say Syrian government forces have shelled a tent settlement housing families displaced by the country's conflict in the rebel-held northwest, killing at least six people and wounding dozens
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities amid a worsening security environment in the East and South China seas and threats from North Korea and Russia's war on Ukraine
Pope in Bahrain: Treatment of prisoners a measure of society
MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — Pope Francis wrapped up the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain on Sunday by encouraging priests and nuns to keep ministering to the Gulf kingdom’s tiny Catholic flock. He specifically mentioned its prisoners, saying “the way in which these ‘least ones’ are treated is a measure of the dignity and the hope of a society.” Francis again raised the plight of prisoners in Bahrain in the final event of his four-day trip. Human rights groups had urged Francis to use his Bahrain visit to call for an end to capital punishment and to advocate for political prisoners,...
The Secret Mission to Snatch Crimea Back From Putin’s Clutches
Ukrainian forces are working to force Russia to retreat from Kherson, a key region Russia seized in the early days of the war this year. But behind the scenes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration is plotting next steps for a takeover of Crimea, which Russia has been occupying since 2014 when Vladimir Putin illegally annexed the peninsula.
Climate change must be taken as seriously as Covid, Cop27 chief warns
The climate crisis will only be taken seriously when countries realise it is an existential threat like Covid, Cop27 host’s chief negotiator warns.As international delegations arrive in Egypt from across the world, ambassador Mohamed Nasr said the climate crisis would not wait for humanity to solve its other problems, pointing to deaths in Pakistan caused by climate-fuelled extreme flooding.The Cop27 climate summit will open its doors in Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday in a bid to make tangible progress on a host of issues from reducing greenhouse gas emissions, to helping developing countries adapt to a warming planet.Mr Nasr said...
